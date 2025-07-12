FPL 2025/26 price predictions: Forwards we think will rise

As the relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) approaches, we continue our look at the players who could rise in price in 2025/26.

We’ll reiterate that these predictions are based on the premise that FPL aren’t about to change the rules drastically (eg points for defensive midfielders) or rethink the positional classifications (eg wingers become forwards).

Having previously published pieces on the goalkeepers and defenders and midfielders, it’s time to switch our focus to the forwards.

Alexander Isak

24/25 start price: £8.5m

£8.5m 24/25 end price: £9.4m

£9.4m 24/25 points/points per start: 211/6.2

Alexander Isak enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2024/25, as he racked up 23 goals and six assists in 34 matches.

With an average of 6.2 points per start, his output propelled the Swede to the top of the FPL forwards overall points standings.

Isak did slow down as the season drew to a close, as he battled with injury and fatigue; however, his performances in 2024/25 suggest that managers ought to anticipate a price rise, potentially reaching £10.0m.

Newcastle United start the new season with two tricky fixtures, with an away trip to Aston Villa followed by a visit from Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Interest in Isak will surely start to ramp up in Gameweek 3, however.

25/26 price prediction: £10.0m

Yoane Wissa

24/25 start price: £6.0m

£6.0m 24/25 end price: £6.9m

£6.9m 24/25 points/points per start: 185/5.4

Yoane Wissa also had his best scoring season to date by some distance in 2024/25.

The 28-year-old was superb in filling the void left by Ivan Toney’s departure, as he seamlessly shifted to a central striker role.

He racked up 185 points in total, thanks to 19 goals, five assists and 32 bonus.

It was achieved without taking penalties, too!

As a result, Wissa will climb in cost, with a £7.5m-£8.0m price tag likely.

We’ve opted to go slightly higher here, under the premise that Dominic Solanke went up to £7.5m in 2024/25, having scored the same number of goals, but crucially, fewer points in the previous season (175).

25/26 price prediction: £8.0m

Chris Wood

24/25 start price: £6.0m

£6.0m 24/25 end price: £7.2m

£7.2m 24/25 points/points per start: 200/5.7

Chris Wood may have only netted twice in Gameweeks 26-38, but before that, he was simply unstoppable.

From a starting price of just £6.0m, the New Zealand striker plundered 20 goals, as he helped propel Nottingham Forest into European football for the first time in 30 seasons.

Among players who attempted more than 10 shots, Wood had, by a decent margin, the highest conversion rate, scoring with an impressive 29.4% of his attempts.

He also outperformed his expected goals (XG) by 6.65.

Nevertheless, it appears reasonable to anticipate a considerable price hike for Wood, potentially reaching £8.0m.

25/26 price prediction: £8.0m

Joao Pedro/Liam Delap

24/25 start price: £5.5m

£5.5m 24/25 end price: £5.5m/£5.6m

£5.5m/£5.6m 24/25 points/points per start: 126/132 | 4.9/3.9

Two of Chelsea’s summer recruits, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, will likely climb in price in 2025/26.

Both players have impressed stateside at the FIFA Club World Cup, with Nicolas Jackson’s Gameweek 1 ban presenting an early chance for them to shine.

Joao Pedro could potentially come in higher, simply due to his superior points per start tally in 2024/25 (4.9 to 3.9).

However, it is hard to see Cole Palmer giving up penalty duties any time soon for Chelsea, so that is one route to points that may be unavailable to Joao Pedro and Delap, who both took spot-kicks at their previous clubs.

25/26 price prediction: £7.0m/£6.5m

Omar Marmoush

24/25 start price: £7.0m

£7.0m 24/25 end price: £7.4m

£7.4m 24/25 points/points per start: 73/5.1

January arrival Omar Marmoush showed plenty of promise in 2024/25, and there are high expectations for him to make an even greater impact next season.

The Egyptian averaged 5.1 points per start, thanks to seven goals, one assist and 12 bonus in 16 matches.

Presumably, he’ll stay as a forward in FPL, but more often than not, will line up as one of the three attacking midfielders behind Erling Haaland for Manchester City.

Because of that slightly withdrawn role, plus Pep Guardiola’s weekly tinkering, a £7.5m price tag is predicted.

25/26 price prediction: £7.5m

Others

Evanilson, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Beto, Danny Welbeck and Raul Jimenez could all potentially go up in price, too.

Despite being a newcomer, Bournemouth’s Evanilson scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances last term, averaging 4.2 points per start. His profile aligns perfectly with Andoni Iraola’s tactics, and based on the above, should probably cost £6.5m, a £0.5m hike on last year’s starting price.

Strand Larsen also had a solid debut season in England, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances. With Matheus Cunha no longer around, he should be the main man for Wolverhampton Wanderers, potentially taking penalties in the Brazilian’s absence.

Beto, Welbeck and Jimenez should all receive small price hikes, too, having averaged 4.4, 4.8 and 4.7 points per start respectively last season.