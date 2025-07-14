22
Scout Notes July 14

FPL notes: How Kerkez + Frimpong did on their Liverpool debuts

There was no Florian Wirtz at Deepdale on Sunday but a trio of other new arrivals made their Liverpool debuts in the Reds’ first pre-season friendly.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were all handed their first minutes for the reigning Premier League champions as they saw off Preston North End on an emotional afternoon in the north-west.

PRESTON NORTH END 1-3 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Bradley, Nunez, Gakpo
  • Assists: Szoboszlai, Doak
FULL-BACK WATCH

Frimpong and Kerkez came on at the interval at Deepdale, with Arne Slot giving 22 squad members 45 minutes apiece.

They lined up as expected at right-back and left-back respectively, with one of Kerkez’s positional rivals, Andrew Robertson, operating as a makeshift centre-half.

Kerkez was more heavily involved in Liverpool’s build-up play, receiving, progressing and pinging the occasional ball, while he seemed to strike up a nice understanding with Cody Gakpo, going both inside and outside the Dutchman.

Frimpong was a little quieter; perhaps to be expected on his introduction to English football. He also had the relatively green Ben Doak playing ahead of him, too, so let’s see how he dovetails with Mohamed Salah when he gets the opportunity to do so.

Frimpong did gatecrash the box a couple of times, also having a shot blocked from outside the area. Boy, is he quick, too, with his recovery pace bailing Liverpool out on a couple of occasions.

Probably the most eye-catching full-back display came from Conor Bradley, however. Inverting centrally and almost playing alongside line-leading striker Federico Chiesa at times, it was no real surprise when he popped up from six yards to give Liverpool the lead. That followed fine work from Chiesa and the impressive young winger, Rio Ngumoha.

Given that he’s inured to Slot’s methods, and that his career is on an upward trajectory (unlike Kerkez’s main rival Robertson), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bradley start over Frimpong come Gameweek 1.

WHERE’S WIRTZ?

Mamardashvili had a quiet debut, with Preston’s first-half efforts off target.

North End’s goal came late on, with centre-back Liam Lindsay losing Doak to nod in a corner.

We were deprived of seeing a fourth new arrival in Wirtz: he’s on an individual training programme alongside the likes of Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister. Nothing sinister there; remember that Wirtz had two 90-minute run-outs for Germany last month.

JOTA TRIBUTES

There wasn’t much else to note from a friendly played at half-pace, as most opening warm-up matches tend to be. Salah was quiet but then, this was predominantly an exercise in fitness building.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to pounce on a Preston error to score, later dummying Doak’s low ball to allow Gakpo to finish.

The Uruguayan, looking for some sort of career kickstart, fired over a free-kick in the second half. Tsimikas meanwhile carried on the grand tradition of Liverpool full-backs taking corners.

Really, though, this friendly was about Diogo Jota. Tributes were paid to the late striker before, during and after the game, with Nunez and Gakpo paying homage to their teammate by mimicking his goal celebrations.

Liverpool first half XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Stephenson, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Szoboszlai, Salah, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

Liverpool second half XI: Woodman, Frimpong, Nallo, Robertson, Kerkez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Koumas, Doak, Nunez.

  1. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Coming soon?

    https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/1944701013291602426?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      That's what she said.

  2. Ausman
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Rumour has it there is a new feature in 25/26 FPL called the "AI Assistant Manager"
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSfkCWccIuw

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Another nail in the coffin

      1. dan slo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Assistant managers been in use for years , it's not the end of the world as we know it

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      More than a rumour, they've already announced it:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/07/02/fpl-to-launch-ai-assistant-manager-in-2025-26

    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Too much of a fuss being made about this. I dislike AI as much as the next person but people saying that we're all being forced into the same template are slightly overreacting, I imagine most people will just ignore it

    4. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Also that video is highly ironic considering he promotes AI tools on Hub

      1. dan slo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Heheh hypocrisy at it's finest,
        Their ai assistant manager will ruin everything so use our lol

  3. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Palmer back in people's GW1 team after yesterday's CWC final?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      no, its chelsea

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours ago

        Chelsea beating PSG in the world club cup final was the most Chelsea thing ever!

    2. Eyes of Blue
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      He was never out of mine. Penalty-taking premium with great opening fixtures.

    3. Household Waste
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Has been first name on my teamsheet, since the fixtures came out.

    4. pilgrimchris
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      not sure - will these CWC players get extra time to recover and be eased back in for the first month or so of the season? Of all the teams Chelsea have enough players to rotate heavily early doors (and not the toughest set of opening games)

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Why wasn't Darwin Nunez's new look/haircut mentioned in the article?

    Sometimes a clean fresh buzzcut can produce an upturn in form. Look at Sanchez last season.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      whats the point of his form in Italy

    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I agree, haircuts are important. For me, David Silva was never quite the same player after he shaved off his beautiful, shiny, Canarian mane.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        It's funny how it works isn't it. It's definitely a factor.

  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Chelsea valuing the useless Jackson at 100m is the funniest thing I've heard in a long time. Who would be stupod enough to pay that for him!

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Man Utd?

  6. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Just seen Brighton signed De Cuyper, super attacking left back but obviously will be competing with Estupiñan

