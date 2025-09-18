Saudi Fantasy

RSL Fantasy Round 3 Scout Picks

18 September 2025 0 comments
Elfozzie 42 Elfozzie 42
Share:

Following our in-house look at the best Round 3 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Chris in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

  • An 83.0m budget for the starting XI
  • No more than three players per club

CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 3

RSL Fantasy 3 picks
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.