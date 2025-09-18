RSL Fantasy Round 3 Scout Picks

Following our in-house look at the best Round 3 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Chris in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

An 83.0m budget for the starting XI

No more than three players per club

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 3