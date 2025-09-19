FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: Five double-ups

After the pre-match press conferences and plenty of different Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to nail down the Scout Picks.
As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.
- An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
- An overall squad limit of £100.0m
- No more than three players per team
GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT PICKS
GOALKEEPER
Matz Sels (£5.0m) is our preferred goalkeeper in Gameweek 5, ahead of a favourable away fixture at newly-promoted Burnley. Nottingham Forest have conceded six goals in two matches under Ange Postecoglou, and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. However, Burnley rank 17th in the Premier League for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG):
A dozen saves in his first four matches also indicates that Sels could have save points to fall back on at Turf Moor, should Forest concede.
DEFENDERS
