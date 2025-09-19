Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: Five double-ups

19 September 2025 128 comments
avfc82 avfc82
After the pre-match press conferences and plenty of different Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to nail down the Scout Picks.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Matz Sels (£5.0m) is our preferred goalkeeper in Gameweek 5, ahead of a favourable away fixture at newly-promoted Burnley. Nottingham Forest have conceded six goals in two matches under Ange Postecoglou, and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. However, Burnley rank 17th in the Premier League for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG):

A dozen saves in his first four matches also indicates that Sels could have save points to fall back on at Turf Moor, should Forest concede.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Will Cunha start against Chelsea?

    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      i think so

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      hopefully, i expect 1 of him or mount will start. depends who is more match ready

  2. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    1FT 0 ITB

    Dubravka
    Munoz Porro Konsa
    Salah (C) Wirtz Semenyo Rogers
    Watkins JPed Wood

    Sanchez - Reijnders Diouf Esteve

    Last run out for this lot before WC6, GTG?

  3. dshv
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    WC

    1. Woltemade Palmer
    2. Enzo Gyokeres

    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      2

    2. Super John McGinn-
      • 13 Years
      just now

      2

  4. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captain Haaland or Semenyo or Gakpo? Help me please!!!

    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Semenyo

  5. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just do B Johnson > Semenyo for free and move on with my life? Thanks…

  6. fgdu
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who comes in here? Apologies for this weak team

    Sanchez
    Porro duef chabolah
    Salah kudos reinjers semenyo
    Watkins ekitike Pedro

    Thinking a cpl def in

  7. Super John McGinn-
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench boost or nah?

    Plan is to roll this week and get Haaland for free next week

    Sanchez,
    Munoz, N.Williams, Andersen
    Salah, Bruno, Rogers, Anderson
    Watkins, JPedro, Wood

    Dubravka, Porro, Reijnders, Estevee

  8. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    do Bournemouth do long throw ins?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, Semenyo takes them

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers

        fair enough. im guessing senesi goes up for them as well?

      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        this

  9. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Last time I'll ask, genuinely stuck this week

    Captain

    A. Haaland
    B. Semenyo
    C. Palmer
    D. Pedro

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A - He can still score goals even against the gunners

  10. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello there, who is the best def to replace AWB ideally around 5 mil. No chips used yet. Was thinking maybe Lacroix or Senesi.
    Other defenders currently owned are: Van de Ven - Dorgu- N.Williams - Rodon

    Thanks

    1. MetallicaJack93
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Senesi

  11. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      2 mins ago

      No captaincy pick article this week?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It's coming.

        Maybe they are busy with work or life?

    • Khark
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Hi all

      Knowing what we know about Aston Villa am i mad doing Sarr to Elliot ? Im wanting to bench boost and Sarr is my only issue, Have under 6m to spend. Surely villa have to turn it around? ...said everyone haha. Any ideas appreciated, thanks!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Get Kevin in instead.

        You won't regret it.

