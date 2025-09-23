Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 6?

23 September 2025 25 comments
In Gameweek 5, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) became the first Premier League player to collect four bookings this season.

And so, everyone’s favourite alarmist Fantasy article is back!

Yes, the Suspension Tightrope has been relaunched for the 2025/26 campaign.

In this weekly series, we keep track of which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are racking up yellow cards and how close they are to a one-match ban.

We also reveal when the cut-off dates are for suspensions and how many bookings players have to avoid in order to dodge a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek 6 ban

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR + THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 6 ban

Dewsbury-Hall is the only Premier League player on four cautions. The 4.9%-owned midfielder has to avoid another yellow card in the next 14 Gameweeks to swerve a one-match ban.

There are four others on three bookings, all of them central midfielders. None of them is owned by more than 0.4% of FPL managers.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL notes: Maresca on Sanchez, Jackson scare + Bowen up front

Casemiro (£5.5m), Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) and Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) will be suspended for the next one, two and three league matches, respectively.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m) also remains provisionally suspended by the Football Association.

Someone who isn’t flagged in FPL, despite a Gameweek 5 red card, is Robert Sanchez (£5.0m). The Chelsea goalkeeper was sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in Gameweek 5, an offence that carries the punishment of a one-match ban. But he’ll serve that suspension in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Lincoln City, so he’ll be available in Gameweek 6.

  1. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which one?

    1. Pope + Cash
    2. Petrovic + Livramento

    Open Controls
  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Those with FH left, when's a good GW to use it?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Got all my chips and no idea, wish they would do away with them

      Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Isidor as a 1st bench player in 352 formation?
    5.5m, starter, already scored couple and playing Wolves in gw8.
    Also Sunderland looking decent for a promoted side.

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Oh Gawd, the fun police article is back.

    Transfers are meant to be the fun part of FPL but here is the article series that delights in making you worried about making transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yeah we know.
      You’d prefer the Met Office gestapo article.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        The article tries to put people off making transfers. They're determined to intrude on every part of the bedroom while we're playing FPL and suck as much fun out of the game as possible.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        As the author gleefully admits, the article is "alarmist".

        And that's not what people want. People want no alarms and no surprises please.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Don’t go online then.

          Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Since when you have the power to speak for what people want?

          I for example find this article useful and being on a WC helps me make informed decisions.

          Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Will City or Pool double before Christmas?

    Open Controls
  6. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Start Anderson or Gakpo?

    Open Controls
  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    TC Haaland this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Isn't there a chance of a double in the first half of the season?

      That'd be more useful to know right now rather than how many yellow cards Lukic from Fulham is on.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I don't think there can be a double before Xmas

        Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Lol. Didn't realise Mykhailo Mudryk was only £5m. Imagine if he gets his suspension lifted and a move to a mid table club in January.

    Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone benched needs to play this week?

    Play TC Haaland (any better weeks) ?

    Bench & order correct?

    Sels
    Cucu, Senesi, VDV,
    Salah, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders,
    Pedro, Haaland, Richarison

    Dubs, Statch, Gudmund, Guehi,

    .5

    Plan is to TC Robot if reported good to go.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m hoping Stach returns but can’t see who you’d bench for him, strong squad, will likely TC Haaland too

      Open Controls
  10. Steamroller bgd
      7 mins ago

      Bruno Fernandes or Mbeumo instead of Gakpo?

      Open Controls
    • Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Start one or take hit?

      A) Munoz
      B) Tosin
      C) Romero -4
      D) Tarkowski -4

      Open Controls
    • Fodderx4
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Morning All,
      What Spurs midfielder would you go for?
      a) Kudus
      b) Xavi

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      On WC:

      A Foden Richarlison Andersen
      B Kudus Gyokeres Esteve

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • sk24
      • 7 Years
      just now

      4.5 keeper:

      A) Petrović
      B) Roefs
      C) Kelleher

      Open Controls

