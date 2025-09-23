In Gameweek 5, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) became the first Premier League player to collect four bookings this season.

And so, everyone’s favourite alarmist Fantasy article is back!

Yes, the Suspension Tightrope has been relaunched for the 2025/26 campaign.

In this weekly series, we keep track of which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are racking up yellow cards and how close they are to a one-match ban.

We also reveal when the cut-off dates are for suspensions and how many bookings players have to avoid in order to dodge a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR + THREE YELLOW CARDS

Dewsbury-Hall is the only Premier League player on four cautions. The 4.9%-owned midfielder has to avoid another yellow card in the next 14 Gameweeks to swerve a one-match ban.

There are four others on three bookings, all of them central midfielders. None of them is owned by more than 0.4% of FPL managers.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Casemiro (£5.5m), Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) and Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) will be suspended for the next one, two and three league matches, respectively.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m) also remains provisionally suspended by the Football Association.

Someone who isn’t flagged in FPL, despite a Gameweek 5 red card, is Robert Sanchez (£5.0m). The Chelsea goalkeeper was sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in Gameweek 5, an offence that carries the punishment of a one-match ban. But he’ll serve that suspension in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Lincoln City, so he’ll be available in Gameweek 6.