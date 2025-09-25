Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Doku, Evanilson + O’Brien

25 September 2025 204 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our Gameweek 6 differentials column presents three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players with low ownership for your consideration.

JEREMY DOKU

  • FPL ownership: 3.1%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: BUR | bre | EVE | avl | BOU

Having scored one goal and provided two assists in his previous three matches across all competitions, Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) looks to be a great differential option for Manchester City’s home clash with Burnley.

The Belgian has been one of Pep Guardiola’s standout performers since the international break.

A direct threat down the left flank, he’s created six chances against Manchester United and Arsenal, completing seven out of his 13 attempted take-ons.

“Jeremy in that position one on one against a central defender over five metres, he is the fastest player and unstoppable. Over longer distances he may suffer a lot, but over short spaces, how fast he is! Always I encourage him to go and prove it and he made an incredible finish at the end.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Burnley, meanwhile, rank bottom for most crosses and chances created conceded from their right flank in 2025/26:

Furthermore, two of Doku’s four double-digit hauls over the past two seasons have been against teams that have just been promoted (Ipswich Town and Luton Town), suggesting that the skilful winger could provide a short-term differential option, given that he’s owned by just 3.1% of Fantasy squads.

Moreover, with Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) currently unavailable, we’re confident that he’ll keep hold of his starting spot against Burnley on Saturday, particularly as he was rested in midweek.

EVANILSON

  • FPL ownership: 3.2%
  • Price: £7.0m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: lee | FUL | cry | NFO | mci

Much was expected of Bournemouth’s Evanilson (£7.0m) in pre-season, but it is only in recent weeks that the Brazilian has truly started to flourish.

Evanilson scored the winner in Bournemouth’s 1-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 3, and followed that up with an assist in the 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 4.

He also created the disallowed goal for David Brooks (£5.0m) last time out.

“He’s a threat when he comes to receive, his link-up play is amazing and he’s a threat in behind. We are starting to use him more around the offside line and around the defenders, so I think we’re also finding him in better spots now.” – Andoni Iraola on Evanilson

Evanilson has managed a very decent eight shots in his two away matches this season, with seven of those attempts coming inside the box:

Bournemouth travel to Elland Road next, while their schedule looks pretty kind all the way up to Gameweek 18.

Saturday’s clash against Leeds United is particularly appealing, given that there should be space in behind for Bournemouth to exploit. Evanilson is currently in just 3.2% of Fantasy squads, so his appeal as a differential is obvious.

While it’s been teammate Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) who has been the popular pick from Bournemouth’s attack so far, it surely won’t be long before Evanilson emerges as another sought-after mid-price option.

JAKE O’BRIEN

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: WHU | CRY | mci | TOT | sun

It is the set-piece threat of Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) that has seen us plump for the Everton defender.

The right-back, who is 6ft 6ins tall, netted two headed goals in his final 11 appearances last season, and could reap further rewards when the Toffees face West Ham United on Monday.

Graham Potter’s side have conceded seven set-piece goals in 2025/26, by far the most of any side:

O’Brien has registered three attempts on goal and has made 14 crosses from open play in 2025/26, which is the highest number among all Everton players.

West Ham, meanwhile, rank 19th for crosses conceded from their left flank.

Furthermore, David Moyes’ side are yet to concede a goal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, having recently kept clean sheets against Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

Given that West Ham have failed to score in two of their five matches, it presents Everton with a reasonable opportunity to secure a shutout.

Additionally, the Toffees face Crystal Palace at home in Gameweek 7, as well as travelling to newly-promoted Sunderland in Gameweek 10, making O’Brien a potential option to consider at the back.

If James Tarkowski (£5.5m) is too expensive for your team and you’re worried about Michael Keane‘s (£4.5m) security of minutes in the medium term, O’Brien is your guy.

  1. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Is 5.5 too much for an 8th attacker?

    I’m on WC. Started the season with Reijnders, Anderson and KDH (because I had Haaland and Salah). Will keep Reijnders but undecided on an Anderson/Caicedo or KDH/Stach

    A) Anderson/Caicedo/5.5/5.6
    B) Stach/KDH

    Will likely bench boost in GW9

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Which Combo on WC6 BB8/9

    a) Richarlison & Senesi
    b) Evanilson & Gvardiol

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Line up correct here? Got it wrong last gw benching Petrovic and Senesi for a 12 point loss. Thank you

    Vicario
    Gabriel, Caliaflori, De Ligt, Senesi
    Saka, Semenyo, Simmons, Elliot
    Haaland (TC), Pedro

    Petrovic, Munoz, Anthony, Woltemade

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. Jönny
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I would prooooobably play Munoz over De Ligt, feels like a higher upside. But that's a coin toss and in all likelihood they probably both get 2pts.

      Open Controls
  4. uzbeque
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Gakpo out

    Rejinders or Doku?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Doku short term and Reijnders long term.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Is Gakpo injured?

      Open Controls
  5. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Meine familie,
    Anyone have any insight on Bergvall with respect to his minutes? Hadn’t played 90 yet. Considering him as 5th mid for GW8 BB but would like some assurance he’ll play most of, if not all, of the match. He’d be on my bench more often than not going forward so the minutes wouldn’t be as much of an issue.

    Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on a different wildcard I made. Any good?

    Petrovic / Dubravka
    Calafiori / Chalobah / Senesi / Mukiele / Gudmundsson
    Saka / Rejinders / Semenyo / Xavi / Foden
    Haaland / Richarlison

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Calvert Lewin as 3rd forward.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
    3. Jönny
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      It may just be that funds are spread pretty equally but it looks like there should be a bit of cash in the bank?

      My only worry would be that there are a lot of mid to high priced forwards that you might find it difficult to reach from Richarlison & DCL.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        3.7M ITB

        Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Was thinking of bench boost 8 or 9.

      Open Controls
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anyone know what Muriilo’s chances of starting are?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Prob. Not great since he didn't play yesterday, although Ange said he would. Seems a bigger issue, but wait for tomorrows presser.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Scout predicted lineups have Spence at RB and Udogie at LB

    Porro benched

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Have you looked at the number of consecutive games Porro has started?

      Open Controls
      1. Punned It
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Are you saying he'll play no matter consecutive games, or are you saying he's due a rest?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            The latter

            Open Controls
            1. Punned It
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Feared as much.

                Open Controls
        • Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Isn’t Spence more a left back?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            No

            https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/djed-spence/leistungsdaten/spieler/483348/plus/0?saison=ges

            Open Controls
      2. Fantasyfreaks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Evening all, 1FT, 1.5m itb and possibly WC Gw 8.

        Sanchez
        Murillo / Porro / Anderson
        Semenyo / Bruno / Reinders / Ndoye
        Watkins / Halland / Pedro

        Dub / Rogers / Gudmunsson / Esteve

        Watkins, Murillo and Sanchez dropping. Who is the most immediate problem for my team. Bit of a disaster of a start with Forrest and Villa but hanging around 2m mark overall.

        Any thoughts… ? TIA

        Open Controls
      3. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Bringing in a new premium defender. Who to go for?
        A: Gvardiol
        B: Gabriel
        C: VVD
        Currently on Gvardiol, but Gabriel seems the safe choice. Got no other defenders from the three teams.

        Open Controls
        1. Fantasyfreaks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Gab long term

          Open Controls
        2. Punned It
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Gabriel is the only premium defender I'm considering, but not till next week, I think.

            Open Controls
          • Jönny
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I've got VVD, but I kind of wish I'd got Gabriel on my WC instead of Raya... especially with West Ham coming up. I think you want to cover Arsenal defence personally.

            Open Controls
            1. Steavn8k
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Cheers all. Gab. seems the sensible choice, but I might wait a week aswell.

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                I’d get now. Newcastle hardly score.

                Open Controls
                1. Steavn8k
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  True, but a saved transfer is also worth a bit, and still have pretty solid options in defence this week.

                  Open Controls
        3. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Odds on Porro starting vs Wolves?

          He played a full 90 midweek & FFscout are predicting benching.

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Who would start ahead of him?

            Open Controls
            1. denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Spence can play RB

              Open Controls
          2. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Would love to know their thinking behind that prediction. 10x the player Spence is and it's not like Wolves have much attacking threat to account for, which would be the only reason to drop him if you feel he'll be under pressure defensively.

            He was given the armband last night. Not sure it means much but to do that then drop him immediately after would seem strange man management from Frank.

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              It would make no sense. Porro is too good a player to drop and then put in Spence who’s predominantly a left back.

              Open Controls
              1. Feanor
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Spence played much more RB. Tonyawesome69 just posted this

                https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/djed-spence/leistungsdaten/spieler/483348/plus/0?saison=ges

                105 RB

                79 RM

                41 LB

                Open Controls
            2. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Rotating is not the same as being dropped.

              Spurs play in Norway on Tuesday. Do you think it makes sense for a RB to play 270 minutes in 6 days?

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                He will probably be rested for that game. Would make sense why he started in the League Cup then. Frank needed a little bit of experience.

                Open Controls
                1. Feanor
                  • 16 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  They need Porro for a CL game away much more than Wolves at home.

                  Open Controls
                2. Amartey Partey
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  I would have thought the league is the priority for them.

                  Open Controls
                  1. #1 Salah Hater
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Wolves at home compared to Bodo away is like comparing Falkirk at home to Madrid away fixture difficulty-wise.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amartey Partey
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      I guess that settles it then. Porro won't play against Wolves.

                      Open Controls
              2. #1 Salah Hater
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                A very fair point. Hadn't looked at their CL fixtures. Bodo away is a tough fixture so I can see the thought process behind the prediction now for sure.

                Annoying but it makes sense.

                Open Controls
          3. Punned It
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Do we recon he'll have any minutes or will he be a no show? Thinking of benching for Lacroix, could be a one pointer v. three or four.

              Open Controls
          4. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Haaland seen in training today then.

            Open Controls
            1. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Was he?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                See hot topics

                Open Controls
              2. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                I saw a photo posted on Facebook of him in training.

                Open Controls
              3. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/8YuFX0HDma

                Open Controls
          5. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Got 2fts

            Raya Dub
            Vvd Munoz Cucurella Senesi Gudmundsson
            Grealish Reijnders Gakpo Semenyo Xavi
            Haaland JP Etike

            Really want to attack Spurs or City fixtures. Any ideas please?

            Open Controls
            1. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Gakpo to Foden Ekitike to Richarlison

              Open Controls
            2. Twisted Saltergater
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Ekitike to Richarlison

              Open Controls
            3. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Ekitike to R9 & Munoz to Gvardiol would be my thinking based on what you're after.

              Open Controls
              1. denial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Thanks chaps.

                Open Controls
            4. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              How much itb

              Open Controls
              1. denial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                0.0

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  You're going to give yourself a benching headache if you sell Ekitike. I think I would roll FTs

                  Open Controls
                  1. denial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 16 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    True. I may just get Romero in for Munoz and carry transfer

                    Open Controls
          6. FPL_Pugster
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            WC Pressed!
            GK - Donnarumma / Dubravka
            DEF - Saliba/Senesi/Anderson/Richards/Aldrette
            MID - Semenyo / Saka / Xhaka / Ndiaye / Reijnders
            FWD - Haaland / Pedro / Isak

            I don't like owning double defense of any team as 1 goal destroys you. This way i cover City/Arsenal defense and i have a Arsenal and Liverpool attacker. Thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Looks good. Xhaka? Meh

              Open Controls
          7. dansmith1985
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Palmer and Dango to Saka and Kudus for a hit so I don’t have to play Wood?

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              I'm giving Wood one last go

              Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Put wood in.

              Open Controls
          8. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Which one do you think on WC?

            A. Burn
            B. Chalobah

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Burn, unless you expect Chalobah to score four more goals this season

              Open Controls
          9. sminkypinky
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Part of why i wc’ed last week was to use the triple cap chip this week to hopefully gain advantage of those wild carding this week.
            I hope the robot is fit as he’s in training today. So here’s mine for this week:

            Vicario
            Senesi vdv Tarkowski
            Bruno Kudus Semenyo Gakpo
            Haaland 3C JP Gyokeres

            Dubravka Andersen King Guehi

            All good to go?

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Andersen could outscore Gyokeres

              Open Controls
              1. sminkypinky
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I was on the fence yes, but Saka, Odegaars and Eze are all rumored to start.

                Open Controls
                1. sminkypinky
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  But he could outscore Gakpo too. On the other hand Gakpo could play up front for a while if Isak mins are being monitored.

                  Open Controls
          10. nolard
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Gakpo to Kudus?

            Munoz to Gvardiol?

            Open Controls
            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              What's the thought process behind wanting Gakpo out?

              Open Controls
              1. sminkypinky
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                I guess Palace and his time is running out

                Open Controls
                1. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Can't see the logic behind his time running out. No chance Wirtz plays on the wing whilst Kerkez is LB and Ekitike is a rotated 9 option, not a LW. Only other option is Chiesa who is clearly an impact sub at best.

                  Open Controls
              2. nolard
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Eye test and no returns..

                Open Controls
                1. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Get your eyes checked mate.

                  Open Controls
                  1. nolard
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    Be polite.
                    I have seen all the games. I see a player who is predictable and out of form.

                    Open Controls
                    1. #1 Salah Hater
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      I politely disagree. I see a team that forces the ball out towards the right-hand side the majority of the match, leaving Gakpo feeling like he needs to force something when he eventually gets an opportunity to touch the ball. Footballing ability wise he's the best winger Liverpool have.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        He does have a goal and 2 assists. Will be a good asset if he gets time. He was replaced by Wirtz last Saturday.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          He's currently in my team, but think I will be ditching on WC. Getting 60 mins on Saturday was not great, and think I will move early for Isak as my only LIV attacker.

                          Open Controls
          11. Pep Roulette
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Rogers misses a sitter, although Mcginn scores

            Open Controls
            1. #1 Salah Hater
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Makes sense. Saving his goals for this weekends incoming mega haul.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                He's been saving a lot of them lately

                Open Controls
          12. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Do you reckon foden starts at the weekend?

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.