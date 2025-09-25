FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Doku, Evanilson + O’Brien

Our Gameweek 6 differentials column presents three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players with low ownership for your consideration.

JEREMY DOKU

FPL ownership: 3.1%

3.1% Price: £6.4m

£6.4m GW6-10 fixtures: BUR | bre | EVE | avl | BOU

Having scored one goal and provided two assists in his previous three matches across all competitions, Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) looks to be a great differential option for Manchester City’s home clash with Burnley.

The Belgian has been one of Pep Guardiola’s standout performers since the international break.

A direct threat down the left flank, he’s created six chances against Manchester United and Arsenal, completing seven out of his 13 attempted take-ons.

“Jeremy in that position one on one against a central defender over five metres, he is the fastest player and unstoppable. Over longer distances he may suffer a lot, but over short spaces, how fast he is! Always I encourage him to go and prove it and he made an incredible finish at the end.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Burnley, meanwhile, rank bottom for most crosses and chances created conceded from their right flank in 2025/26:

Furthermore, two of Doku’s four double-digit hauls over the past two seasons have been against teams that have just been promoted (Ipswich Town and Luton Town), suggesting that the skilful winger could provide a short-term differential option, given that he’s owned by just 3.1% of Fantasy squads.

Moreover, with Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) currently unavailable, we’re confident that he’ll keep hold of his starting spot against Burnley on Saturday, particularly as he was rested in midweek.

EVANILSON

FPL ownership: 3.2%

3.2% Price: £7.0m

£7.0m GW6-10 fixtures: lee | FUL | cry | NFO | mci

Much was expected of Bournemouth’s Evanilson (£7.0m) in pre-season, but it is only in recent weeks that the Brazilian has truly started to flourish.

Evanilson scored the winner in Bournemouth’s 1-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 3, and followed that up with an assist in the 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 4.

He also created the disallowed goal for David Brooks (£5.0m) last time out.

“He’s a threat when he comes to receive, his link-up play is amazing and he’s a threat in behind. We are starting to use him more around the offside line and around the defenders, so I think we’re also finding him in better spots now.” – Andoni Iraola on Evanilson

Evanilson has managed a very decent eight shots in his two away matches this season, with seven of those attempts coming inside the box:

Bournemouth travel to Elland Road next, while their schedule looks pretty kind all the way up to Gameweek 18.

Saturday’s clash against Leeds United is particularly appealing, given that there should be space in behind for Bournemouth to exploit. Evanilson is currently in just 3.2% of Fantasy squads, so his appeal as a differential is obvious.

While it’s been teammate Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) who has been the popular pick from Bournemouth’s attack so far, it surely won’t be long before Evanilson emerges as another sought-after mid-price option.

JAKE O’BRIEN

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW6-10 fixtures: WHU | CRY | mci | TOT | sun

It is the set-piece threat of Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) that has seen us plump for the Everton defender.

The right-back, who is 6ft 6ins tall, netted two headed goals in his final 11 appearances last season, and could reap further rewards when the Toffees face West Ham United on Monday.

Graham Potter’s side have conceded seven set-piece goals in 2025/26, by far the most of any side:

O’Brien has registered three attempts on goal and has made 14 crosses from open play in 2025/26, which is the highest number among all Everton players.

West Ham, meanwhile, rank 19th for crosses conceded from their left flank.

Furthermore, David Moyes’ side are yet to concede a goal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, having recently kept clean sheets against Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

Given that West Ham have failed to score in two of their five matches, it presents Everton with a reasonable opportunity to secure a shutout.

Additionally, the Toffees face Crystal Palace at home in Gameweek 7, as well as travelling to newly-promoted Sunderland in Gameweek 10, making O’Brien a potential option to consider at the back.

If James Tarkowski (£5.5m) is too expensive for your team and you’re worried about Michael Keane‘s (£4.5m) security of minutes in the medium term, O’Brien is your guy.