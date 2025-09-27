Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Haaland, Foden, Wirtz + Isak start

27 September 2025 621 comments
Erling Haaland carries the weight of 700k+ Triple Captainers’ expectations on his shoulders as Gameweek 6 continues with four more matches:

TEAM NEWS

With fears around a back injury eased on Friday, there’s no surprise that Haaland starts for Manchester City this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola does make some alterations from Gameweek 5, two of which are enforced as Abdudokir Khusanov is injured and Rodri is “not fully fit”.

Bernardo Silva also drops to the bench as Matheus Nunes, Savinho and Nico Rodriguez get Premier League starts.

Burnley boss Scott Parker reverts to last weekend’s starting XI after making wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup defeat by Cardiff City.

Man City old boy Kyle Walker makes a return to the Etihad.

Down in south London, Alexander Isak gets his first league start of the season.

He’s one of two changes from the Merseyside derby as Florian Wirtz also returns. Cody Gakpo drops to the bench, while Hugo Ekitike is suspended.

Oliver Glasner’s one change from last Saturday sees Ismaila Sarr return from injury to take the place of Will Hughes.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has had his hand forced with his two Gameweek-to-Gameweek changes, due to injuries sustained by Cole Palmer and Wesley Fofana.

Andrey Santos and Jorrel Hato come in.

Diego Gomez, who scored four goals in midweek, ousts Brajan Gruda from the Brighton and Hove Albion side.

Finally, at Elland Road, unchanged Leeds United take on a Bournemouth side showing three alterations from the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert and Amine Adli all come in, with David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and Alex Scott dropping to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Lavia, Gittens, Garnacho, George, Guiu.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, De Cuyper, Boscagli, Coppola, Wieffer, Milner, Gruda, Tzimas, Welbeck.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Isak, Salah.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Adams, Adli, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Scott, Kroupi Jr, Soler, Gannon-Doak, Hill, Brooks, Tavernier, Milosavljevic.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Reijnders, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Bernardo, Bobb, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

We hope you find it useful!

621 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Chelsea cleanie Busted

    

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ban

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why?

        
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      is he?

      
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        nope

        
    3. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    welbeck g
    minteh a

    
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    absolute scenes of palace are the only team that keep a clean sheet

    
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      *if

      
  5. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Welb G

    
  6. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    It's 3-1 Haaland should be off now

    
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do a goal shoot, Haaland.

    
  8. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mother of god, double Chelsea CS wiped, can’t wait until I’m finally in a position to get rid of both

    
  9. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    What a GW so far...

    
  10. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pen check at city?

    
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah

      
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Had he gone to ground before taking the shot maybe

        
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Too honest

          
  11. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hate the BB chip, never get success with it.

    I think my last successful one was years ago when had 2 Huddersfield defender fodder, and ended up BBing them away at City, it finished 0-0! 😆

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hard to get a good BB with Esteve away to City in there, mate.

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I know but what are the odds of 1 own goal let alone 2.

        And you say that but playing the Huddersfield boys paid off last time tbf

        
    2. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes keep bb promoted teams away to man city. Great tactic

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hasn’t helped Haaland though 😆

        
  12. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    This is a brutal week, which is an achievement after the past few

    
  13. Differentiator
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mod censoring on here is getting out of control. Can't take basic jokes that no-one takes offense to

    
  14. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    More Hendo save points

    
  15. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland TCers in heaven?

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Which heaven, is the question

      
  16. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland is not a very reliable TC, trolled against saints last season too.

    
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The question is, who can be a good TC option this season with rhibgs being so unpredictable

      
  17. WVA
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not my worst TC ever but pretty close

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      When you TC Dennis all those years ago, you'll struggle to find worse

      
  18. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    BB success or failure?

    Dubravka (2)
    Sarr (8)
    Esteve (-1)
    KDH ?

    
    1. Differentiator
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Still time for Esteve to get his hattrick

      
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Double figures is a win

      
    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not a disaster with Sarr, I’d probably take it, hope for the best with KDH

      
  19. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Josh Cullen on the bench outscoring everyone in my team except Semenyo and TC Haaland 🙂

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Should've started him mate

      
  20. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    leeds have dominated bournemouth, fair play from them

    
  21. Fly Away Peter
      just now

      Esteve wants to play for Man City.

      

