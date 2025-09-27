3pm team news: Haaland, Foden, Wirtz + Isak start

Erling Haaland carries the weight of 700k+ Triple Captainers’ expectations on his shoulders as Gameweek 6 continues with four more matches:

TEAM NEWS

With fears around a back injury eased on Friday, there’s no surprise that Haaland starts for Manchester City this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola does make some alterations from Gameweek 5, two of which are enforced as Abdudokir Khusanov is injured and Rodri is “not fully fit”.

Bernardo Silva also drops to the bench as Matheus Nunes, Savinho and Nico Rodriguez get Premier League starts.

Burnley boss Scott Parker reverts to last weekend’s starting XI after making wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup defeat by Cardiff City.

Man City old boy Kyle Walker makes a return to the Etihad.

Down in south London, Alexander Isak gets his first league start of the season.

He’s one of two changes from the Merseyside derby as Florian Wirtz also returns. Cody Gakpo drops to the bench, while Hugo Ekitike is suspended.

Oliver Glasner’s one change from last Saturday sees Ismaila Sarr return from injury to take the place of Will Hughes.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has had his hand forced with his two Gameweek-to-Gameweek changes, due to injuries sustained by Cole Palmer and Wesley Fofana.

Andrey Santos and Jorrel Hato come in.

Diego Gomez, who scored four goals in midweek, ousts Brajan Gruda from the Brighton and Hove Albion side.

Finally, at Elland Road, unchanged Leeds United take on a Bournemouth side showing three alterations from the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert and Amine Adli all come in, with David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and Alex Scott dropping to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Lavia, Gittens, Garnacho, George, Guiu.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, De Cuyper, Boscagli, Coppola, Wieffer, Milner, Gruda, Tzimas, Welbeck.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Isak, Salah.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Adams, Adli, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Scott, Kroupi Jr, Soler, Gannon-Doak, Hill, Brooks, Tavernier, Milosavljevic.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Reijnders, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Bernardo, Bobb, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

We hope you find it useful!