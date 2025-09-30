Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Best differentials

30 September 2025 38 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the UCL Fantasy Matchday 2 deadline, we’ve picked out some differentials to consider. All of them have an ownership of under 5% at the time of writing.

MATTEO POLITANO/SCOTT MCTOMINAY

UCL Matchday 2 differentials McTominay

  • Club: Napoli
  • Position: Midfielders
  • Price: €5.5m/€7.0m

Napoli have an excellent six-match run coming up in which they avoid any pot one side:

UCL Matchday 2 differentials

There’ll be easier tests than Sporting in Matchday 2 but anyone wanting to get on Antonio Conte’s side early, be it on a Wildcard or otherwise, has the opportunity to set and forget their Napoli players right through to January – injuries/form/selection permitting.

All is not 100% right at the reigning Serie A champions right now, with Conte struggling to find a way to best incorporate Kevin De Bruyne (€8.0m). There was a bit of frostiness between the pair after Sunday’s defeat to Milan, indeed.

It’s not a full-blown crisis: that loss was the first time they’d dropped points in Serie A this season. And we can’t read too much into the UCL Matchday 1 defeat at the Etihad, given that they played the vast majority of the game with 10 men.

Scott McTominay (€7.0m) – 18th place in the Ballon D’Or! – and the cheaper Matteo Politano (€5.5m) are potentially good pick-ups, despite the disquiet.

McTominay has been shunted about a bit – even appearing on the left – as Conte crowbars De Bruyne into the side. The former Manchester United man has not been as effective as last season but he’s still Napoli’s joint-leading shot-taker this season with 13.

Politano, more of a natural on the other wing, is level with the Scot on 13 shots. He’s also Napoli’s leading chance creator with 12, sharing set-piece duties with De Bruyne.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

FL notes: Trippier a "concern", Hwang + Richarlison injury latest

  • Club: Newcastle United
  • Position: Defender
  • Price: €4.5m

A potentially serious injury to Tino Livramento (€4.5m) hands Kieran Trippier (€4.5m) a chance at right-back.

It’s good timing, too, with Newcastle United about to go on a kind-ish fixture run. Like Napoli, they don’t meet a pot one side till Matchday 8:

UCL Matchday 2 differentials

Trippier probably won’t start every competitive game, twice a week, for as long as Livramento is sidelined. Emil Krafth (€4.0m) will no doubt fill in on the odd occasion, maybe even Jacob Murphy (€6.5m) as a wing-back.

But the less intense (compared to the Premier League) pace of some of the upcoming Champions League matches might be to the veteran Trippier’s advantage.

He’ll start this week, almost certainly, having been nicely rested in the Magpies’ last two games.

Joint-second among FPL defenders for chances created this season (eight), he’s taken more successful free-kicks and crosses than any Premier League player in his Fantasy position.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL pre-season: How Spurs + Kudus looked in Frank's first match

  • Club: Tottenham Hotspur
  • Position: Midfielder
  • Price: €7.0m

While Xavi Simons (€6.5m) blows hot and cold, Mohammed Kudus‘ (€7.0m) consistent performances continue down the right flank.

He was unlucky to blank in Gameweek 5 of FPL, seeing a point-blank header tipped onto the bar, while he already has four assists to his name in a Spurs shirt.

While Thomas Frank continues to tinker with his squad, Kudus was afforded a rest in the EFL Cup last Wednesday, which should hopefully see him through to the international break. He’s otherwise been an integral part of Frank’s side, lasting 80+ minutes in all seven of his starts this season.

The Ghana international is joint-fifth among FPL midfielders for chances created, with 12. He’s also hit double figures for shots (10).

Again, it’s the fixtures that inspire this selection – Spurs have a very decent three-game run coming up:

RAOUL BELLANOVA/NIKOLA KRSTOVIC

  • Club: Atalanta
  • Position: Defender/Forward
  • Price: €4.0m/€5.5m

People like good fixture runs, let’s have some more of them:

Club Brugge are not the pushovers many think they are, as evidenced by their thumping 4-1 win over Monaco in Matchday 1.

But really, in a tournament full of PSGs, Bayerns and Liverpools, you would not say the above four-game run is anything other than promising.

The jury remains out on Ivan Juric (Jury-c?) but The Goddess does at least remain unbeaten in Serie A, albeit after a favourable opening run of four games. They avoided defeat to Juventus on Saturday, in a bigger test of their qualities, having been hammered 4-0 in Paris earlier this month.

As for players to consider, and acknowledging the rotation risk that probably comes with a lot of teams in Matchday 2, Raoul Bellanova (€4.0m) catches the eye. A wing-back, he’s created more chances (10) than any of his teammates in Serie A this season. That’s been helped by corner-taking duties.

He’s also racked up seven shots.

As for the big-money summer signing up top, Nikola Krstovic (€5.5m) is off and running with five attacking returns in his last four Serie A outings. Initially eased in off the bench in the first two rounds, he’s started Atalanta’s last three league games.

He might be on penalties (they’ll need to win one for us to find out for sure) but even if not, he’s had 18 shots already in the Italian top flight – no player can beat that, even though he was on the bench for the first two fixtures!

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.