FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Saka part of Arsenal triple-up

It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 7.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc (Staff Writer), Sam (General Manager), Tom (Deputy Editor) and Neale (Editor) before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Nick Pope (£5.0m) comes in for Newcastle United’s home encounter with Nottingham Forest. The Magpies will fancy their chances of a fifth clean sheet in seven Premier League games, especially considering that the Tricky Trees have failed to impress from an attacking perspective under Ange Postecoglou, having not won any of their six matches with him in charge.

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE