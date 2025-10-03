Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Saka part of Arsenal triple-up

3 October 2025 19 comments
avfc82 avfc82
It’s Scout Picks time as we choose our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 7.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc (Staff Writer), Sam (General Manager), Tom (Deputy Editor) and Neale (Editor) before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

3m team news:

Nick Pope (£5.0m) comes in for Newcastle United’s home encounter with Nottingham Forest. The Magpies will fancy their chances of a fifth clean sheet in seven Premier League games, especially considering that the Tricky Trees have failed to impress from an attacking perspective under Ange Postecoglou, having not won any of their six matches with him in charge.

DEFENDERS

FPL pre-season: Calafiori debut, Nkunku benched + Maresca on Neto

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

  1. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    3FTs 3.7ITB
    Petrovic
    Munoz VVD Porro
    Gakpo Bruno Ndiaye Reijnders
    Mateta Haaland Pedro

    Foderingham / Dorgu / LMiley / Reinildo

    Foderingham / Reinildo / LMiley to Dubravka / Gabriel / Minteh - And play bench boost? Yay or Nay? (Dubravka / Dorgu / Bruno / Munoz BB)?

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mateta brace coming tomorrow

    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Junks will be happy

    2. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ooft, will take that

  3. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would start Grealish or Reijnders this week?

  4. Salarrivederci
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Do we expect Saliba to be slightly more secure compared to Gabriel at CB for the next few GWs?

    Gabriel with that ‘minor’ knock and off to Braz in the IB?

    Considering going Saliba > Gabriel. I think they will be Michael closer in ppg going forward.

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Much closer*

    2. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Come and dance with me Michael.

    3. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I might hold off and get Gabriel after the break myself. If I was choosing now it would be Saliba.

  5. DennisTheMenace
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone fancy double Newcastle defence? Most clean sheets so far, second best XGC (after Arsenal) + decent fixtures

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Keep Wood on the bench as a result of the Forest s**t show and double up with Porro/VDV @ Leeds?

    Raya

    Timber Calafiori VDV Porro

    Mbeumo Ndiaye Kudus Semenyo

    Haaland Pedro

  7. Thomas Magnum
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all, haven’t been able to do anything with my team for a number of weeks and I’ve just seen it’s a mess! Guessing WC is the only option here?

    Sels Dubravka
    Cucurella Milenkovic Dorgu Munoz Gudmundsson
    Salah Semenyo KDH Mitoma Sarr
    Wood Watkins Evanilson
    3FT 1.4ITB
    Any suggestions what to do with this mess would be greatly appreciated!!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cucu Milen Salah wood out

      Haaland saka gab/timber burn in

      Can you afford this ?

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 10 Years
        just now

        .3 off. Stupid price changes !!

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I would wildcard that and start again.

  8. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi All! - Hit the wildcard last week as soon as the game refreshed, was all but set on the following.

    Raya
    VDV Gab Senesi
    Minteh Reijnders Bruno Semenyo
    Gykores Haaland Pedro

    Dub Stach Richards Anderson

    After the weekends games unfolded I've played around abit - what do you think of the below instead?

    Pope
    Gab Senesi VDV
    Semenyo Minteh Saka Bruno Stach
    Haaland Gykores

    Dub Welbeck Diouf Richards

  9. Tomerick
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Roefs and Tarkowski
    B) Pope and Burn

  10. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Welcome Gordon!

  11. Hitthewall
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pedro or Mateta out for Gyokeres?

