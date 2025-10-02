The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 7

It’s Scout Squad time as our four-strong panel argues the case for the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 7 in isolation.

Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale explain their picks in the article below.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 7

NEALE TOM SAM MARC GK David Raya Djordje Petrovic Nick Pope David Raya Nick Pope Nick Pope Djordje Petrovic Emiliano Martinez Bart Verbruggen Emiliano Martinez Emiliano Martinez Bart Verbruggen DEF Riccardo Calafiori Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes William Saliba Marcos Senesi Marcos Senesi Marcos Senesi Kieran Trippier Maxence Lacroix Dan Burn Kieran Trippier Marcos Senesi Dan Burn Matty Cash Marc Guehi Maxence Lacroix Pedro Porro Matheus Nunes Maxim De Cuyper Patrick Dorgu MID Antoine Semenyo Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Bruno Fernandes Bukayo Saka Phil Foden Antoine Semenyo Bryan Mbeumo Yankuba Minteh Antoine Semenyo Phil Foden Antoine Semenyo Phil Foden Bruno Fernandes Mohammed Kudus Mohammed Kudus Bruno Fernandes Yankuba Minteh Yankuba Minteh Yankuba Minteh FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Ollie Watkins Viktor Gyokeres Viktor Gyokeres Ollie Watkins João Pedro Ollie Watkins Nick Woltemade Viktor Gyokeres Wilson Isidor Nick Woltemade Ollie Watkins Nick Woltemade Nick Woltemade Wilson Isidor Wilson Isidor Danny Welbeck

MOST PICKS: Marcos Senesi, Antoine Semenyo, Yankuba Minteh, Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins, Nick Woltemade (four), Nick Pope, Emiliano Martinez, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Bruno Fernandes, Viktor Gyokeres, Wilson Isidor (three)

MARC SAID…

Firstly, I want to thank Alex (FPL Scoop) for stepping in while I was on holiday. Were any of you on the MSC Virtuosa? Good food, decent entertainment and mostly sunny weather (except Barcelona, frustratingly). Frozen strawberry daiquiris are lush.



Of course, if you completely distance yourself from football for two weeks, it takes time to catch up with things upon return. Apparently, I keep avoiding defensive contribution (DefCon) points – even when Bruno Fernandes twice gets rewarded for them, he matches this with penalty misses. An initial plan was to captain him at home to Sunderland, but suddenly that match looks uncertain from both ends.



I’ve still tripled up on Man United though, using the logic that the Black Cats’ luck must eventually run out. After Fernandes, teammate Bryan Mbeumo is the next biggest xGI underachiever. He would’ve assisted last week had the subsequent spot kick been scored. Maybe it’s time to hand him such duties. I’m not even confident that they’ll keep a clean sheet but at least Patrick Dorgu is the leading defender for touches inside the box (24).



Elsewhere, I’ve picked three Arsenal assets. They’ve actually lost their last two home clashes against West Ham without scoring, but I simply can’t see past a David Raya and William Saliba clean sheet. After Gabriel’s knock, the Frenchman seems like a safer one-week name. And while I’m still not sure whether Viktor Gyokeres is a good or bad medium-term selection, no team has conceded more goals than the Hammers.



It feels wise to go all-in on Brighton when away at Wolves, where goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen can deliver. When I sold one premium for another last week, in came Yankuba Minteh. He then assisted Danny Welbeck versus Chelsea, making it three consecutive matches with an attacking return.



He’s the league’s number two for penalty area touches (48) and has 10 shots from this zone. I have a good feeling about Minteh, though Welbeck is less certain to start. Not that a cameo brace at Stamford Bridge will do him harm.



I’m staying completely away from Chelsea v Liverpool here and should arguably dodge Aston Villa too. But they’ve eventually scored a goal in this season, from Ollie Watkins’ ninth shot inside the box. It’s Burnley at home next, where the Emiliano Martinez pick perhaps underestimates Jaidon Anthony’s form.



The only midfielder with more points than the latter is Bournemouth shot machine Antoine Semenyo: six on target, six big chances, four goals. I’m also desperate for Marcos Senesi, a fellow Cherry, in order to finally grab some DefCon delight. He’s the sole player to be rewarded for this on six occasions, previously proving his goal threat in 2023/24.



Maxence Lacroix is another strong DefCon name. Last season’s fifth-best defender for such actions (347) sits at the same rank this time (63), successfully reaching the threshold four times out of six. Crystal Palace’s trip to Everton isn’t easy, but no team has conceded fewer shots on target (14) – their backline is capable against anyone.



As for Kieran Trippier, it’s more about him being Newcastle’s most nailed defender right now. Squad depth is a new feeling for Eddie Howe and he’s certainly been exploring it. But Tino Livramento’s injury limits the Magpies’ right-back options.



Midweek’s convincing Champions League win over Union Saint-Gilloise was much-needed and it once again showcased the silky giant, Nick Woltemade. He’s lovely to watch. Already on three goals, the new signing should start again in Yoane Wissa’s absence.



Away at Bodo/Glimt, the Mohammed Kudus benching could signal a Saturday start. Nobody has attempted more take-ons (50) or crosses (46) than the Ghanaian.



Finally, does Erling Haaland even need justifying? His numbers are freakish, being far ahead of the rest for goals (eight), shots (28), big chances (13) and expected goals (xG, 7.43). He hasn’t yet taken a penalty, either.

SAM SAID…

My normal strategy with my Scout Squad picks is to sit down with a cup of tea and the Fixture Ticker and then run from there. Normally, by this stage of the season, I feel like I have learned a lot about the teams and the players that I am likely to go for. This season, I still couldn’t do that for every club! Of course, there are some players – Arsenal defenders, I am looking at you – where you know exactly what you are getting but otherwise, there is still a mixed bag of results and performances across the league.

Nonetheless, fixtures are still, and will always be, the first thing I look at before I try to pair that with form. No surprise, therefore, with my opening two goalkeeper picks.

Newcastle United have lost their spot at the top of the charts for the lowest xGC in the league. However, they are only bettered by Arsenal, who have been an elite defence in the opening six weeks of the season – well, actually an elite defence for the last few seasons! Nick Pope still feels like the best goalkeeper pick, then, and up until the end of the game against the Gunners, he was on for a monster haul with save and bonus points alongside a clean sheet.

Alongside him, Djordje Petrovic. I have been really impressed with Bournemouth’s start to the season. The Cherries have kept three clean sheets so far, which is a number only Newcastle can better. In addition, Petrovic has made 16 saves. Andoni Iraola’s troops face a Fulham side with an injury crisis in their frontline, with flags on both Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

The final goalkeeper slot goes to Emiliano Martinez. Now, I don’t hugely trust Aston Villa after their very difficult start to the season but they have one of the best games of the week on paper against a Burnley side who have the second-lowest expected goals tally in the league.

Into defence and despite not seeing the upside for David Raya, you absolutely can for Gabriel Magalhaes. I was torn on whether to opt for the centre-back or whether to go for Jurrien Timber after his Champions League rest in midweek but Gabriel’s 13-point haul last Sunday has made me go there.

Alongside him, the only defender in the game to have received the two defensive contribution points in every match so far this season. Marcos Senesi, like Petrovic, has a good opportunity for a clean sheet in Gameweek 7 and the defender also showed his attacking potential with an assist in Gameweek 6.

With Tino Livramento ruled out, I have opted for Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle defensive double-up. It’s a nice fixtue and their defensive performances this season have been too good to overlook. Everton will be a tough test for Crystal Palace this week but with an 18-match win record to protect, Crystal Palace will be looking to keep things tight at the back against Everton. If the clean sheet does go, however, Marc Guehi has real attacking threat with three attacking returns already this season – something that only El Hadji Malick Diouf at West Ham can better across the defenders in the game.

The final pick is a player whom I sold on Wildcard last week: Maxim De Cuyper. We saw the Brighton man’s attacking threat in Gameweek 6 and he has good potential for a clean sheet against Wolves in Gameweek 7.

Bukayo Saka was one of the first names on my teamsheet when I Wildcarded last week and he is my favourite midfielder pick for this week. The Arsenal man was rested for a chunk of the Champions League fixture, coming on for just 23 minutes, during which time he scored the second Arsenal goal to ensure the victory and all three points.

Antoine Semenyo was unlucky to miss out on the first slot, though. The winger has had an incredible start to the season, with six attacking returns in the opening six matches – that is more than any other midfielder. It is no surprise that he is the player whose price has risen the most so far this campaign.

Phil Foden was incredibly unlucky not to score in Gameweek 6. Were it not for Maxime Esteve taking the ball off his foot for his first own-goal of the match, Foden would have been on the scoresheet. He looks almost back to his best and is starting to play a key role in Pep Guardiola’s side. Normally, this means Pep benches him, of course…

Once again, I have also kept the faith with Mohammed Kudus. I have no idea how Kudus didn’t score in Gameweek 6, with one off the bar and one ruled out for offside. However, he is still the midfielder to have registered the most assists and he still ranks highly in his underlying stats. Kudus was rested for most of Spurs’ Champions League tie on Tuesday and he has been so important to the London side that he is a near-certain starter in Gameweek 7.

The final midfielder slot goes to Yankuba Minteh. Wow, I have been impressed by the Brighton player – and his underlying numbers look promising too. Minteh has three attacking returns in as many weeks and he is top for chances created at Brighton with eight.

Erling Haaland. Enough said. Hand him the captain’s armband and move on.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres is up next. I am yet to be really impressed by the forward, but it is West Ham up next. Gyokeres has a flat-track bully record and so potentially this is the week that he properly announces himself in FPL – although I am a little concerned by the new manager bounce we saw from West Ham against Everton on Monday evening.

Nick Woltemade isn’t known for his aerial threat but we have seen two headed goals from him already. He is a player on my Joao Pedro potential replacements list for my team and if we get another good performance against Nottingham Forest, who are struggling at both ends of the pitch, he might be my move over the international break.

Ollie Watkins scored in Gameweek 6 and has the best fixture of the weekend.

The final pick is Wilson Isidor. I really wanted the Sunderland attacker on my Wildcard as he has three goals already this season. His tally of 15 attempts on goal in 2025/26 is only bettered by Haaland and Chris Wood.

TOM SAID…

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Manchester City and Newcastle United are the primary teams in my squad, each providing three players.

I was very close to including Riccardo Calafiori in this selection. The marauding full-back has really caught the eye this season, frequently popping up in advanced/dangerous positions. After being rested against Olympiakos on Wednesday, he looks nailed-on to start, too. However, my preference is for an Arsenal attacking double-up.

West Ham United have conceded a league-worst eight goals from set-pieces this season. Consequently, it appears to be an ideal match for Gabriel Magalhaes, fitness permitting, of course, and set-piece specialist Bukayo Saka. Saka and Viktor Gyokeres are likely to find opportunities from open play as well, considering that Nuno Espirito Santo will have had limited time to train his new team.

Bournemouth, who have conceded just 17 goals in 22 home league matches since the start of last season, are joint-fifth in G-Whizz’s clean sheet odds list this week. Their opponents, Fulham, are set to be without centre-forwards Rodrigo Muniz and possibly also Raul Jimenez, which may result in Adama Traore leading the line, a position he notably struggled in at Villa Park last time out. Djordje Petrovic and DefCon leader Marcos Senesi subsequently get the nod, as well as Antoine Semenyo.

As for Aston Villa, Matty Cash has been one of their better performers in a bleak campaign so far. Unai Emery’s team is gradually starting to show signs of improvement, however, highlighted by Pau Torres’ progressive passing against Bologna in Europe and then against Fulham on Sunday, along with Ollie Watkins beginning to turn a corner further forward. Opponents Burnley have conceded 11 goals in just three away games this season.

The Man City/Newcastle triple-ups in my long-list are fairly self-explanatory, with Phil Foden’s past performances against Brentford rubber-stamping his selection over teammates Jeremy Doku and Tijjani Reijnders. Indeed, six out of Foden’s seven goals scored against the Bees have all been at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Finally, I’m backing the brilliant Yankuba Minteh as my token sub-£6.0m midfielder. The Brighton and Hove Albion winger has racked up six shots in the box, six chances created and 33 (!) penalty box touches across his three away matches this term. Bruno Fernandes and Wilson Isidor also get nominations in the clash between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side are, of course, one of the four sides yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet.

NEALE SAID…

Last season, I’d have been tripling up on Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for fixtures against the newly promoted clubs. But against this year’s impressive new intake, I’ve barely mustered three of their players combined. I’ve even backed against United’s defence with Wilson Isidor, whose rate of shots (one every 22.8 minutes) is second-only to Erling Haaland among starting forwards. Against a United side that was prone to balls over the top at Brentford, Isidor and his off-the-shoulder runs could prosper.

The lack of United, Villa and Spurs players is also a bit of an indictment of their inconsistent performances this season. I’m not 100% convinced Villa have turned a corner just yet but Burnley’s rock-bottom xGC figure, and their tendency to wilt after some initial resistance, leads me to nominate Ollie Watkins, fresh from ending his drought. Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Porro (I don’t think he’ll get benched again this weekend), second and first among players in their respective positions for chances created this season, are their clubs’ sole representatives. Honestly, though, I wouldn’t mind us overlooking both of them in the Scout Picks.

Onto teams I am more convinced by, namely Arsenal. Yes, West Ham are under new management and yes, the Hammers have won on their last two visits to the Emirates. But Arsenal comfortably swatted aside Nottingham Forest in similar circumstances in Gameweek 4 (they too had just changed their manager) and I’m expecting the same outcome on Saturday. It’s a question of who makes up the Gunners triple-up, and I’ve gone with a defensive pairing of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori alongside Bukayo Saka. Both the corner-taking Saka and Calafiori had a nice little breather on Wednesday and come up against West Ham and their dead-ball deficiencies. Calafiori has had as many attempts from set pieces as the much-vaunted Gabriel Magalhaes, whose midweek substitution has got prospective owners a bit jittery. And might Viktor Gyokeres’ successive 90 minutes, in a Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday week, enter into Mikel Arteta’s thinking this weekend? I’m very much into overthinking territory now…

There’s also the spectre of rotation around Newcastle, with Eddie Howe more partial to tinkering this season than he’s previously been. I’m hoping early withdrawals for Nick Woltemade in the last two games, plus an extra day of recovery to Sunday, boosts his chances of a third start this week. But I’m keener on the in-form defence anyway, who have five clean sheets in eight Premier League and Champions League games. Nick Pope is the safest route into the backline at present, where Howe is blessed with options even without Tino Livramento. I’ve risked Dan Burn, too, partly because I think his towering presence will be needed against Forest and their giants, and because I wonder if Sven Botman will be granted a breather after four successive starts. Burn has banked DefCon points in three matches this season and was close to doing so again against Arsenal.

With Liverpool looking chaotic at the back (and without Alisson to bail them out) and Chelsea down several defenders, I wonder if we’re being blinded by the Fixture Ticker this week. Indeed, I’ve gone with Joao Pedro – fitness permitting – as one of my forwards. I’d have had a Liverpool attacker in there, too, were any of them convincing me at present.

Elsewhere, Palace have just banked yet another clean sheet as I write this, so I’d have no qualms about including Maxence Lacroix or one of his DefCon-gobbling colleagues at the Hill Dickinson.

Speaking of DefCon, the stars are aligning for Marcos Senesi ahead of Fulham’s visit: not only does he clear and intercept the ball for fun but Friday’s opponents may be down both of their strikers. Antoine Semenyo and his midfield-best six big chances join Senesi in my Scout Squad.

There’s a double-up on the other south-coast club, too. Wolves may have turned a corner, and Brighton are clean sheet-less, but Vitor Pereira’s side’s last two results have been predicated on being compact rather than swashbuckling. I’m hoping Bart Verbruggen ends his shut-out drought as the token sub-£5.0m goalkeeper nominee. In-form teammate Yankuba Minteh ranks among the top five midfielders for both shots in the box and non-pen xGI – just “stay grounded”, Yankuba!

