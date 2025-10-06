Scout Notes

FPL notes: Woltemade pen, Hall injury could boost Burn + Botman

6 October 2025 38 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Newcastle United added to Ange Postecoglou’s woes in Gameweek 7, as they triumphed 2-0 over Nottingham Forest, courtesy of Bruno Guimaraes (£6.5m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.2m).

Here’s what we saw at St James’ Park.

WOLTEMADE IMPACT

Nick Woltemade netted for the third home match in a row on Sunday, dispatching his second-half penalty in style.

He really ought to have scored from open play, too.

First, an effort from just outside the six-yard box was blocked by Morato (£4.4m), before he crashed the ball against the underside of the bar from close range.

Indeed, all three of Woltemade’s goal attempts in Gameweek 7 were classified as ‘big chances’.

Eddie Howe went with the same Newcastle XI that had convincingly beaten Union SG last week, with Anthony Elanga (£6.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) flanking Woltemade. Both players underperformed, however, prompting a winger swap on 69 minutes, with Jacob Murphy (£6.2m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) brought on from the bench.

With Gordon off the pitch, Woltemade confidently stepped up to score the penalty, lifting his spot-kick into the top corner.

“I thought today was a good performance. He grew into the game. The penalty was very composed. A really good penalty from someone playing with confidence. Nick spoke to me about taking penalties. He is confident in that respect.

“I loved the way he wanted to take the penalty in the way that he did. It wasn’t just, ‘I’m taking it’, it was, ‘I want to take it because I believe I can score and make a difference for the team’. He’s very team-led, he’s not thinking about himself and that’s also a great quality to have.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

With Yoane Wissa (£7.4m) facing further time out (he is due back from a knee injury in November), it’s no surprise Woltemade is currently the third-most transferred-in player for Gameweek 8.

ANOTHER NEWCASTLE CLEAN SHEET/HALL INJURY

Sunday’s 2-0 win over Forest marked Newcastle’s fifth clean sheet in seven matches, the most of any top-flight team:

Above: Teams sorted by clean sheets (CS) in 2025/26

… and Forest barely threatened Newcastle at all at St James’ Park, as they generated just 0.18 expected goals (xG):

Even with Tino Livramento (£5.1m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) out injured, Newcastle looked solid, with Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) excelling next to Sven Botman (£4.9m) at centre-back.

Dan Burn (£5.1m), who has now started the last three matches at left-back, even chipped in with an assist.

As for Hall, he was not in the Newcastle matchday squad on Sunday. The left-back suffered a hamstring injury against Union SG and is now set to have a scan.

“He felt his hamstring against Union, which was a real blow for us. We’ve been trying to manage him back. Unfortunately, he just felt something in that game. We’ve had it scanned. Before we get conclusive evidence of how long he’ll be out, he needs another re-scan in about 10 days. So, it’s not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it’s not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don’t know yet.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

Any length of absence not just boosts Burn’s expected minutes but also his chances of getting forward from left-back, as he did for Bruno’s goal. He may get fewer defensive contributions, mind: there were just four from him on Sunday. That said, no Newcastle defender registered more than six as Forest rarely threatened.

If Burn is needed at left-back, Botman would be the Magpies’ only natural left-sided centre-back option. He should be another beneficiary of a Hall absence.

In other fitness news, Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m) should be fit after the international break.

“He’s good. He’s trained for two days, I just made the decision that I didn’t want to risk him and potentially set him back again. I want to give him the two weeks of the international break to make sure he’s ready for the next game.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Ramsey

PRESSURE ON POSTECOGLOU

Ange Postecoglou’s winless run as Forest manager now extends to seven matches in all competitions.

At St James’ Park, he opted for a back three formation, with Jair Cunha (£4.4m) drafted in for his first Premier League appearance.

It was actually quite a pragmatic performance, but Forest’s defensive structure blunted their attacking threat.

Indeed, they managed only five goal attempts in Gameweek 7.

As for Chris Wood (£7.4m), he was hooked after 64 minutes and has now failed to score in each of his last six league matches.

  1. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Woltemade or Bowen on a WC?

    Can afford either but Wolt also comes with + 0.5 ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      This is a very personal question.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Depends what they've eaten

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Best differential next 3 GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Could be the correct answer tbf

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I like Jaidon Anthony next 2GWs

      Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Isak.

      Open Controls
      1. Batman1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        he said the best differential

        Open Controls
    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Google says: for high-performance applications, OS Giken, American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), and Dana are highly respected manufacturers of limited-slip differentials (LSDs). For specific applications like drag racing, the Detroit Locker is a well-known durable option, and for heavy-duty use, the legendary Ford 9-inch rear end is known for its strength

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    6. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Haaland.

      Open Controls
  3. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    On Raya, Gabriel, Saka

    but eyeing up Timber!

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Switch our Raya and get Timber. Or Calafiori. Or Eze. Or Gyok. Basically anyone with the potential to score more than 4.5-5pts per game

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Two transfers wasted on the potential of a few extra points and also possible benching.
      I personally wouldn't unless you have a few FT's saved up

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        I assume they were on WC based on how it’s written. But if I’m wrong then my advice is wrong

        I don’t know why you’d worry about benchings though. They’re all starting nearly every game and everyone has playable 15s anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sooner or later there will be benchings just to keep White and Lewis-Skelly happy/sharp. 1 pointer is the issue as they will most likely come on if there is a benching

          Open Controls
  4. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Now that Woltemade has also taken a penalty, which one of him & Gordon should you have?

    I currently have both.

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Id want Gordon fwiw

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Gordon is the only one to have taken a penalty when they are both on the field

      Open Controls
    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Woltemade starts every game up front and little risk of rotation.

      Gordon, while looking pretty good, isn't getting any goals / assists at the moment and is more at risk of rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        More risk of rotation when Wissa is back, although that return date has already been pushed back and I'd be surprised if he's anything other than a substitute before the November international break, given his length of absence. GW12 onwards is probably when the risk increases.

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        What about when Wissa returns?

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Re: Woltemade

          Would one of them drop out or would they try to fit them all in?

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Wissa has played wide-left before but, given that we've got Barnes, Gordon and even Ramsey already as options there, I'd be amazed if we used him as anything other than a striker. Same with Woltemade.

            Open Controls
      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Gordon scored 2 goals last week

        Open Controls
  5. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    start:
    A) Bruno (LIV a)
    B) Senesi (CRY a)

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Or VVD to Timber and start over Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Playing round with Wc & slowly getting there 😉

    Pope, Reofs/Marma
    Timber, Gabriel, Senesi, Guehi, VDV
    Saka, Semenyo, Kudus, Sarr
    Halland, Woltemade,

    Currently at this point with 14m left, will narrow down defenders later

    A Keep Pedro & Reijnders

    B Bowen & Caicedo

    C another two

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B and great wc . Get dub in goal I think utd will score and it's a transfer you don't have to worry down the line

      Open Controls
  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Should I BB GW8 with the following bench?

    Dubrovka (LEE)
    Anthony (LEE)
    Porro (AVL)
    Gudmunson (bur)

    Vicario
    Gabriel, Senesi, Lacroix
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Reijnders
    Haaland, Gyokeres, J.Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  8. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best cheap striker to have as last sub?

    Looking at Foster. Any others?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foster is the one if you want a starting striker otherwise non playing strikers are available for 4.3

      Open Controls
  9. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Best Watkins replacement ?

    A. Bowen
    B. Mateta
    C. Wolte

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.