This season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been given twice as many chips, which includes two Free Hits.

As the first of these must be used before Gameweek 19’s deadline, they’re now about more than simply waiting for one of the final months’ Blank or Double Gameweeks.

For those managers considering a Gameweek 8 Free Hit, we look at the potential pros and cons of using it now and have put together a couple of team drafts to consider.

GAMEWEEK 8 FREE HIT: THE PROS

FPL managers have traditionally favoured using the Free Chip in a Blank or Double Gameweek. But it seems unlikely we will get either in the first half of 2025/26, unless there is a postponement for bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

As a result, there isn’t really a standout moment to play it, so why not activate now, in Gameweek 8?

It’s a way for owners of Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) and multiple Everton individuals to navigate through their tricky trips to Liverpool and Manchester City. Not only will James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) have a tough time picking up points, but Jack Grealish (£6.9m) is ineligible to face his parent club.

A Free Hit also allows you to get players with one good fixture amongst a bunch of bad ones – think those from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In fact, it’s a weekend where most of the ‘weaker’ sides are against each other. As so many cheap assets have an appealing fixture, there can even be a way to squeeze in Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) alongside the outstanding Erling Haaland (£14.5m).

Furthermore, if any injury doubts emerge from this international break, this chip offers breathing space.

GAMEWEEK 8 FREE HIT: THE CONS





