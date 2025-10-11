Buy, keep or sell? FPL transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 8

Whether it’s using a Wildcard or free transfers, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are deciding to buy and sell a lot of players in the build-up to Gameweek 8.

Based on form, injuries, suspensions and upcoming fixtures, these individuals are frantically being switched around.

Above: As of Friday afternoon, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 8

But whether it’s a good idea or not is a different matter.

Looking at this week’s most popular ins and outs, let’s pick out a couple of players who are good to buy, keep and sell in preparation for Gameweek 8.

Erling Haaland (£14.5m)

An obvious one to kick things off, but it’s still worth saying – Haaland feels near-essential.

The league leader for goals (nine), attempts (29), big chances (14) and expected goals (xG, 7.71 – see below image) has overtaken Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) for both price and ownership.

Yet, scarily, this hasn’t even been his best FPL start. Of Haaland’s four seasons at Manchester City, 2025/26 is the first one without an early hat-trick. It’s been the best for expected goal involvement (xGI, 8.44), but he’s never had fewer shots on target (14).

We’ve investigated whether Haaland usually slows down after this point but, regardless, it’d be very brave to proceed without Haaland.

VERDICT: BUY

Nick Woltemade (£7.2m)

One community debate over this international break asks how to best cover Newcastle United’s nice upcoming fixtures. After a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, the Magpies will be against Fulham, West Ham United and Brentford.

Using a combination of ‘eye test’ observations, contextual knowledge and Members Area stats, we see that Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) should be their first-choice penalty taker, but he hasn’t registered an FPL return in 16 top-flight appearances. It’s a run that stretches back to late January.

Whereas centre-forward Woltemade has four goals from five starts (in all competitions) and plays in a position where few FPL assets currently have appeal.

Other left-sided teammates are preventing Gordon from reaching the 70-minute mark, while Woltemade is unchallenged during Yoane Wissa‘s (£7.4m) injury.

Of course, Eddie Howe’s preferred scenario would have been to ease Woltemade in. But the knee situation has forced more game time, and it’s paying dividends.

VERDICT: BUY

Joao Pedro (£7.7m)

On to a third forward, now. Still in over 60% of FPL squads, Joao Pedro has been in poor form.

Goalless in the last four league games, he’s racked up just two shots – neither being on target – alongside a low xGI of 0.26.

However, fitness management means he’s not in this week’s Brazil squad, plus there’s a European suspension sat between Gameweeks 8 and 9. Therefore the 24-year-old ‘should’ start all of Chelsea’s nice-looking fixtures.

What we don’t know for sure is whether it’s him or Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) on penalties during Cole Palmer‘s (£10.3m) absence. But it could be a real ranking setback if you sell Pedro and he immediately finds form for so many rivals.

VERDICT: KEEP

Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m)

Elsewhere, those activating a long-awaited Gameweek 8 Wildcard may have been planning to sell Kudus for the likes of Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) or Eberechi Eze (£7.6m).

But there needs to be some flexibility. Spurs’ summer signing leads everyone else for assists (five), crosses (48) and take-ons (56).

Last weekend, he netted his first goal for Thomas Frank’s side and now looks to be the best way into this attack. Three of their next four are at home, too.

VERDICT: KEEP

Jack Grealish (£6.9m)

Ok, this could be controversial because a bit of squad depth can nicely navigate Grealish’s imminent unavailability.

He’s the league’s number two when it comes to assists (four) and creating chances (17), while being in front for penalty area touches (53). Sunday’s stoppage time winner versus Crystal Palace continues his good loan spell, but it’s that very same temporary move that makes him ineligible for Gameweek 8.

It might be a good time to sell Grealish, as the Man City fixture precedes a mixed bag against Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Fulham, Manchester United, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

VERDICT: SELL

Richarlison (£6.8m)

Finally, it was assumed that Richarlison would be a nailed-on starter during the absences of Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) and Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m).

He began the campaign with an opening day brace and, three price rises later, entered Gameweek 7 in over two million squads.

But the player in joint-third for box shots (15) has now been benched for a second time in four matches. He can’t be relied upon for minutes.

VERDICT: SELL

Do you agree or disagree with these conclusions? Feel free to leave a comment below about who to buy or sell before Gameweek 8.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE