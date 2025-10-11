FPL

Buy, keep or sell? FPL transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 8

11 October 2025 44 comments
Whether it’s using a Wildcard or free transfers, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are deciding to buy and sell a lot of players in the build-up to Gameweek 8.

Based on form, injuries, suspensions and upcoming fixtures, these individuals are frantically being switched around.

Above: As of Friday afternoon, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 8

But whether it’s a good idea or not is a different matter.

Looking at this week’s most popular ins and outs, let’s pick out a couple of players who are good to buy, keep and sell in preparation for Gameweek 8.

Erling Haaland (£14.5m)

FPL Gameweek 6: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

An obvious one to kick things off, but it’s still worth saying – Haaland feels near-essential.

The league leader for goals (nine), attempts (29), big chances (14) and expected goals (xG, 7.71 – see below image) has overtaken Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) for both price and ownership.

FPL Gameweek 8 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team 2

Yet, scarily, this hasn’t even been his best FPL start. Of Haaland’s four seasons at Manchester City, 2025/26 is the first one without an early hat-trick. It’s been the best for expected goal involvement (xGI, 8.44), but he’s never had fewer shots on target (14).

We’ve investigated whether Haaland usually slows down after this point but, regardless, it’d be very brave to proceed without Haaland.

VERDICT: BUY

Nick Woltemade (£7.2m)

Woltemade v Gordon: Which Newcastle attacker to buy? 5

One community debate over this international break asks how to best cover Newcastle United’s nice upcoming fixtures. After a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, the Magpies will be against Fulham, West Ham United and Brentford.

Using a combination of ‘eye test’ observations, contextual knowledge and Members Area stats, we see that Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) should be their first-choice penalty taker, but he hasn’t registered an FPL return in 16 top-flight appearances. It’s a run that stretches back to late January.

Whereas centre-forward Woltemade has four goals from five starts (in all competitions) and plays in a position where few FPL assets currently have appeal.

Other left-sided teammates are preventing Gordon from reaching the 70-minute mark, while Woltemade is unchallenged during Yoane Wissa‘s (£7.4m) injury.

Of course, Eddie Howe’s preferred scenario would have been to ease Woltemade in. But the knee situation has forced more game time, and it’s paying dividends.

VERDICT: BUY

Joao Pedro (£7.7m)

Best £7.5m+ forwards for FPL 2025/26

On to a third forward, now. Still in over 60% of FPL squads, Joao Pedro has been in poor form.

Goalless in the last four league games, he’s racked up just two shots – neither being on target – alongside a low xGI of 0.26.

However, fitness management means he’s not in this week’s Brazil squad, plus there’s a European suspension sat between Gameweeks 8 and 9. Therefore the 24-year-old ‘should’ start all of Chelsea’s nice-looking fixtures.

What we don’t know for sure is whether it’s him or Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) on penalties during Cole Palmer‘s (£10.3m) absence. But it could be a real ranking setback if you sell Pedro and he immediately finds form for so many rivals.

VERDICT: KEEP

Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m)

FPL notes: 136

Elsewhere, those activating a long-awaited Gameweek 8 Wildcard may have been planning to sell Kudus for the likes of Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) or Eberechi Eze (£7.6m).

But there needs to be some flexibility. Spurs’ summer signing leads everyone else for assists (five), crosses (48) and take-ons (56).

Last weekend, he netted his first goal for Thomas Frank’s side and now looks to be the best way into this attack. Three of their next four are at home, too.

VERDICT: KEEP

Jack Grealish (£6.9m)

FPL notes: Grealish “great”, Ndiaye pen + Keane injury

Ok, this could be controversial because a bit of squad depth can nicely navigate Grealish’s imminent unavailability.

He’s the league’s number two when it comes to assists (four) and creating chances (17), while being in front for penalty area touches (53). Sunday’s stoppage time winner versus Crystal Palace continues his good loan spell, but it’s that very same temporary move that makes him ineligible for Gameweek 8.

It might be a good time to sell Grealish, as the Man City fixture precedes a mixed bag against Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Fulham, Manchester United, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

VERDICT: SELL

Richarlison (£6.8m)

FPL notes: Dubravka debut + Frank on Richarlison

Finally, it was assumed that Richarlison would be a nailed-on starter during the absences of Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) and Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m).

He began the campaign with an opening day brace and, three price rises later, entered Gameweek 7 in over two million squads.

But the player in joint-third for box shots (15) has now been benched for a second time in four matches. He can’t be relied upon for minutes.

VERDICT: SELL

Do you agree or disagree with these conclusions? Feel free to leave a comment below about who to buy or sell before Gameweek 8.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Grealish to
    1. Sarr
    2. Enzo

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Apparently Enzo is injured during IB

      1. AAAFootball
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          You've got to be kidding

          1. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Unfortunately just read about that
            If its right then its FOCKIN HELL

          2. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-enzo-fernandez-injury-b1252442.html

            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              This article says Caicedo and Enzo are out injured

              1. Yes Ndidi
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I did see that. Caicedo is news to me, but the Enzo news is everywhere tbf.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      4 FT. Any suggestion? Thanks!

      Donnarumma
      Virgil, Calafiori, Senesi
      Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders
      Haaland, Gyökeres, Pedro

      Dúbravka / Van de Ven, Rodon, Dewsbury-Hall

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Saka Woltemade Timber for Virgil Bruno Gyökeres

        1. AAAFootball
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            This
            Maybe consider minterh also

      2. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Telegraph are saying Marinakis is close to sacking Ange and bringing in Dychey

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          That is pretty embarrassing

        2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I still dont know why he sacked Nuno.

        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Lmfao

        4. Swerve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          From one gruff voiced manager to another.

          Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Pick one on WC. No other Chelsea or Spurs player in the team:

        A) Enzo
        B) Kudus

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Check top comment

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Damn!

        2. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Wait for Enzo news, just inflammation

          Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Enzo -> Sarr and GTG?

        Dubravka
        Muñoz Richards Alderete
        Salah(V) Semenyo Gordon Enzo* Reijnders
        Haaland Pedro

        Petrovic Richarlison Senesi Gudmundsson

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          How come you dont have one of the Arsenal defenders, everyone seems to have at least one

          Open Controls
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            Can't have them all.. I'm thinking about getting Timber, but that would mean a hit or two.

            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              I could do Richarlison Gudmundsson -> Timber Obi -4

              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                just now

                This season more than others, should be okay pretty much to go with your plan of rotating three of the five cheaper defenders

      5. Shark Team
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Who to bench?
        A) Porro
        B) Senesi
        C) Reijnders

        Open Controls
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Had no idea Enzo and Caicedo were injured, just international ‘injuries’?

        Enzo injured and its more bad news for Maresca, who is already without a crop of first-team players. In midfield alone, Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Dario Essugo are all currently on the sidelines, as is talisman forward Cole Palmer.

        1. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Inflammation for Enzo likely ok with rest and Caicedo only a slight injury as hes been playing with it for weeks

        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Its so easy to detect copy and pastes

      7. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Konate withdrawn from france squad with injury, whos Liverpools replacement? Grav or Gomez?

      8. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Kelleher you legend

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Harsh penalty decision anyway

      9. Zack124
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Would you WC this team?
        Sancez, Dubravka
        Senesi, Pedro, VdV, Richards, Esteve
        Saka, Semenyo, Bruno, Reijnders, Anderson
        Haaland, Gyökeres, Pedro

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          For me, yes. What would your WC team look like? How many changes?

          1. Zack124
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Arsenal defenders, Pope, newcastle forward…

        2. F4L
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          no

      10. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Kelleher saves Ronaldo penalty

        Open Controls
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        team is abit of a mess but don't really know which direction to take it so heavily considering FH this GW. Anyone else FH'ing this GW?

        was thinking something like this, any thoughts?

        Mamardashvili
        Gabriel Munoz Collins
        Salah Doku Eze Sarr Paqueta
        Haaland Bowen

      12. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Might wait a week for Enzo now, but who goes for Sarr this week please?
        1. Bruno
        2. Rutter
        3. Ndiaye

        Thank you.

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          probably rutter given he was dropped last gw

          Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          Surely Rutter.

          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Logically yes, and it’s the way I’m heading.
            But it gives me more of a benching headache than the other 2, with Reijnders & Semenyo who aren’t going anywhere.

      13. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        This article was great, infinitely better than some irrelevant, execrable pro-pungent team reveal!

        Great work. Thankee.

      14. Slitherene
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Dubravka | Verbruggen
        Gabriel VdV Rodon
        Bruno Foden Semenyo Kudus
        Haaland Gyokeres Watkins
        | Konsa Neco Fodder

        1 FT, 0 ITB

        Can Bruno, Watkins --> Saka, JP/Bowen work for long term?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes it can.

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.