The biggest FPL let-downs of 2025/26 – so far…

11 October 2025 69 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The international break has provided us with an opportunity to reflect on the biggest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) let-downs of the 2025/26 season so far.

Our rather unscientific approach evaluates factors such as overall score and points per match, in addition to cost and reputation/expectations coming into the season.

Let us know what you think in the comments – are there any glaring omissions, or have we included anyone unfairly?

THE BIGGEST FPL LET-DOWNS XI OF 2025/26

GOALKEEPER: MATZ SELS

FPL Gameweek 28 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 16

It has proved a tricky start to the season for Nottingham Forest under both Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou, with their performances coming in for regular criticism. Remember, Forest ranked fourth on our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in Gameweeks 1-6:

Matz Sels (£4.9m), meanwhile, entered the new campaign as the joint-winner of the Golden Glove, having kept 13 clean sheets in the 2024/25 season. Five of Forest’s seven pre-season friendlies ended 0-0, too! However, Sels has produced just 15 points so far, fewer than 12 other goalkeepers, having failed to keep a single clean sheet in seven attempts. Furthermore, only one goalkeeper – Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) – has a higher total of goals conceded than his 12.

DEFENDERS: AARON WAN-BISSAKA, MURILLO, MILOS KERKEZ, ANTONEE ROBINSON

FPL notes: Sarr + Wood cameos, but Murillo + Martinez are hurt

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) feels like a good place to start in this section of our coverage. After a very decent debut season in east London, where he provided five assists in 17 matches following the arrival of Graham Potter, his ownership surged beyond 30% in pre-season. Nevertheless, he performed particularly poorly against Sunderland (0-3) and Chelsea (1-5) before he was eventually dropped and replaced by Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) in the West Ham United XI. Nuno did reinstate him after his injury in Gameweek 7, however.

In truth, this position could be filled by either of Nottingham Forest’s centre-backs; however, we have opted for Murillo (£5.4m). The Brazilian failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his first four appearances, earning defensive contribution (DefCon) points in only one match, which coincidentally was when many of us had him on the bench (away at Arsenal in Gameweek 4). Remember, Murillo would have theoretically racked up 38 DefCon points last season, the joint-third highest tally of any defender! He then sustained an injury and subsequently missed the two matches we all acquired him for – Burnley (a) and Sunderland (h).

Above: Murillo’s defensive contributions (Tot) sorted by Gameweek in 2025/26

Milos Kerkez (£5.8m) has had a tricky start to his Liverpool career after joining from Bournemouth in the summer. He has been a starter in every league match for Arne Slot’s team; however, he has been substituted before the 60-minute mark on three separate occasions, averaging just 1.9 points per match across the first seven Gameweeks. Kerkez’s performances earned him a place in last season’s PFA Team of the Year, but it’s been a steep learning curve for him at Anfield thus far.

Antonee Robinson (£5.0m) is our fourth and final defender. A bit harsh, perhaps? The Fulham left-back registered 10 assists last season, the most of any FPL defender. He would have also been the top full-back for DefCon points in 2024/25. However, he spent the summer rehabilitating his knee and has missed a portion of the new campaign, playing only 61 minutes of Premier League football. He did complete the entire match against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup, but it is clear he is not yet at full fitness. His replacement, Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), scored against Bournemouth in Gameweek 7.

“Playing up at Fulham, obviously the gaffer knows that I’m not 100% myself yet, but even if that’s the case, he still sees me as a useful tool at some points. Sess has been doing really well, so even when I get back to full fitness, it’s going to be difficult for me to get my place back in the team.” – Antonee Robinson

MIDFIELDERS: MORGAN ROGERS, FLORIAN WIRTZ, ANTHONY ELANGA, MATHEUS CUNHA

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news: Ekitike, Wirtz, Frimpong + Kerkez start

After a superb season in 2024/25, it’s fair to say that Morgan Rogers (£6.9m) has failed to live up to expectations thus far. The Aston Villa midfielder proved to be excellent value last time around, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 37 appearances, which resulted in a well-deserved price hike (£5.0m > £7.0m) and significant pre-season interest in FPL. However, several uninspired performances marked the start of the season, as Rogers failed to return in his first five matches, a period which saw him produce only 12 points. Just four shots and four chances created arrived in that spell, too, with his passing accuracy in the final-third particularly poor (68%). Inflicting further pain on his sellers, he has subsequently delivered back-to-back assists and scored for England on Thursday night.

Florian Wirtz (£8.1m), meanwhile, was the first name in our let-down XI. The German arrived in the Premier League with significant expectations and managed to provide an assist in the Community Shield. However, he has not scored or assisted in seven league matches since, suffering four price drops along the way. Additionally, he has been benched in recent matches against Chelsea and Everton, as he struggles to adapt to the intensity of English football. Things haven’t quite panned out as he might have hoped so far, resulting in his place in this let-down XI; however, Wirtz still has ample opportunity to alter the narrative by the end of the season.

Above: Liverpool midfielders sorted by FPL points in Gameweeks 1-7

Zero attacking returns in seven league appearances tells it’s own story regarding Anthony Elanga (£6.8m), who has been in and out of Eddie Howe’s team this season. The former Nottingham Forest man produced five goals and nine assists in the 2023/24 season. There were another six goals and 11 assists last season, too, yet Elanga’s challenges began this term when he was named on the bench in Gameweek 3 as Howe opted for a winger-less 5-3-2 formation at Elland Road. He’s since started just one league match, reserving his best performances for Europe.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s just about staying focused. I know how good I am and how good I can be. When I get the chance, I have to take it. When a goal comes in, it will click. It’s a new system, new players, and they’ll get comfortable with me and I with them. I’ve played ten games, I think I’ve started six. We’ll have 60 games this year, and the coach is smart and knows what he’s doing. The way we play takes a lot of strain on the body. It requires intensity. He tries to keep everyone fresh and ready. We’ve won games, that’s the most important thing.” – Anthony Elanga

It’s perhaps unfair to include him given that he’s experienced an injury, but with six blanks from six matches, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) has essentially underwhelmed from a Fantasy perspective. He was even demoted to the bench for Manchester United’s clash with Sunderland last week, with Ruben Amorim instead preferring Mason Mount (£5.9m), who went on to score his first league goal of the season eight minutes into the fixture. Cunha has taken 15 shots this season without scoring, the most of any player except Eberechi Eze (£7.6m, 17).

FORWARDS: CHRIS WOOD, OLLIE WATKINS

FPL notes: Watkins’ woes, Palace impress + Sarr injury

Only Alexander Isak (£10.6m) had a better campaign than Chris Wood (£7.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) among Fantasy forwards last season.

Arguably the bargain of 2024/25, Wood initially cost just £6.0m in FPL, but netted 20 goals to finish on 200 points. As the main striker for Nottingham Forest, who also takes penalties, with Brentford, West Ham United, Burnley and Sunderland in the first six Gameweeks, Wood felt like a reliable choice to start the season with. His start was indeed promising, with a brace of goals in Gameweek 1, but his form has since declined, resulting in six successive blanks and only 12 FPL points. Substituted after 63 minutes at St James’ Park last week, it might be time for Postecoglou to drop Wood and task Igor Jesus (£5.8m) with leading the line.

As for Watkins, the opening schedule, along with a lack of competition up front at Aston Villa, contributed to his popularity in Gameweek 1. After five goals in pre-season, it felt like he was building momentum nicely, yet goals were an issue for Unai Emery’s side in the early weeks, as they failed to find the net in their opening four matches. Watkins has since had just a solitary goal involvement in a slow start to the 2025/26 season, with his ownership plummeting to 9.3%.

  1. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Porro
    B) Senesi
    C) Richards
    D) Diouf

    Bench one:
    1) Foden
    2) Reijnders
    3) Kudus
    4) Semenyo
    5) Pedro
    6) Fullkrug

    Would you play all 4 defs and bench 2 from below?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      B2

    2. Aster
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A6

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A6

  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Does england still have games?
    Will u do foden to saka now?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Latvia on Tuesday

  3. The Orienteer - find me in …
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    1. Yes.
    2. No.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      3 Maybe

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      1

  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Thinking of replacing Reijnders.
    Last midfield spot up to 7.9

    Salah Gordon Semenyo Enzo xxx

    A) Sarr
    B) Gakpo
    C) Eze
    D) Someone else

    Don't want Kudus

    1. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      C

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      A of those

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

    5. Aster
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thank you all!

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Nice article. I agree with all the picks and would have maybe added Salah. Gravenberch has more TPs than him tells it all really.

  6. Aster
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Play one :

    1) Senesi
    2) Van de Ven
    3) Rodon

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      2

      1. Aster
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Because it is a home fixture?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yeah and Villa aren't exactly free scoring

  7. Salarrivederci
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Anyone know if there is a difference between liveFPL’s elite, FFS hall of fame and Premier League Tools’ hall of fame?

    In the way it’s calculated?

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      The FFS Hall of Fame (HoF) is calculated based on a manager's points totals from earlier campaigns. The first step is to divide the points total for each season by the ‘maximum score’. The maximum score is defined as “An 80% mix of the average of the top five scores that year and a 20% mix of the average score that year.” This is used to remove any randomness from the winning points total. The second step is to add a recency weighting, giving the biggest weight to the most recent season. Each subsequent campaign is then weighted at roughly 80% of the preceding one. Therefore, those who performed best in 2018/19 will receive a bigger HoF rating boost compared to those who excelled in 2006/07.
      And it only includes managers from the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues.

      But is this correct? Surely it ought to say that each campaign is weighted at 80% of the following one?

      The others will use different algorithms.

      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        For example, the LiveFPL elite 1,000 appears to give greater weight to the number of really high finishes and to ignore bad seasons, whereas in the FFS Hall of Fame all seasons count.

  8. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    I love these articles

  9. CFC1990
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on my wildcard team?

    Many thanks

    Pope
    Timber, Gabriel, Richards
    Saka, Semenyo, Minteh, Enzo, Sarr
    Haaland, Mateta

    Dubravka, Burn, Senesi, Guiu

    1.2m leftover

    1. Aster
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Since you already have Sarr, I would rather have Bowen over Mateta. And since you already have Timber, I would have Gvardiol instead of Gabriel.

      1. CFC1990
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thanks for your reply.

        I am quite torn between Mateta, Bowen and Joao Pedro. Only reason I have Mateta in there is simply because his XGI is better than the other two llso far this season.

        I do like the double arsenal defence

  10. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    My disappointment X1:
    Sels
    RAN Milenkovic Frimpong
    Marmoush Wirtz Cunha Salah
    Solanke Wood Watkins

    Bench: Trafford, Isak, Frimpong, De Cuyper

  11. zon
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you consider mad prioritizing bringing in Timber over Saka?

    Saka would come in for Bruno and the thing is, I don't wan't to get rid of him. The stats are good, been really unlucky with returns so far.

    I have enough cash to get Timber for Esteve and have 5 playable defenders. I already have Gabriel. With Timbers positioning it almost feels like having an arsenal attacker with him. Set piece threat as well.

    Throw me some counter arguments would ya?

  12. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A- Senesi
    B- Burn
    C- Caicedo

    1. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

  13. The Mighty Hippo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is this team worth a bench boost this week?

    Vicario
    Gabriel | Timber | Munoz
    Bruno | Semenyo | Xavi | Kudus
    Haaland | Mateta | J Pedro
    -------------------------------------------
    Dubravka | Xhaka | Senesi | Gudmundsson

    1. zon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yeah good chance with that team

  14. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    WC Final team :

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gab Diouf ( Guehi / Alderete )
    Saka Kudus Enzo Semenyo Sarr
    JP Haaland ( DCL )

    0 ITB

    Any comments to improve it ?

    1. CFC1990
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Honestly not really. Do you have bench boost? If not DCL to Guiu to save money and Alderete to Senesi due to the defcons.

      Great team though

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Definitely get Senesi imo, over Diouf

      2. theshazly
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Got BB but can’t get Senesi
        Can try and do Diouf, Alderete > Truffert, Mukiele

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          DCL -> Foster?

          1. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Foster will make me have 5 AFCON players which is gonna be a tight situation later I think

            1. theshazly
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Ok did Diouf, Alderte, DCL >> Senesi, Rodon, Foster

  15. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Planning to bench boost this GW. How would you improve this team with 1FT or would you roll?

    Raya
    Senesi VDV Guehi
    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Reijnders
    Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

    Dub Xavi Gudmund Alderete

    0.1m itb, 1 FT

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Is Xavi 1st sub a typo?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Not really. It's a BB, so everyone plays anyway

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I mean in your team? He is the easiest sell you make all season, Enzo or Sarr in

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Xavi to Sarr is actually what I had planned. Cheers!

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Yeah good move , I want both Enzo and Sarr, got Sarr this time and Enzo next

  16. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Team is looking ok and can last quite a few more gameweeks. Which sounds better?

    A. Get the bench boost out of the way with
    Dubvraka (LEE), Estève (LEE), Anderson (CHE), Rodon (bur) and wildcard at some point in the future.

    B. Wildcard now as many others are doing, and plan for a better bench boost

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      b

  17. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    The old play one bench one help please?

    A) Gordon (bha) or Reijnders (EVE)

    &

    B) Rodon (bur) or Senesi (cpl)

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gordon Rodon

      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        What play Gordon and Rodon or bench them?

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Play

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Rodon vs Senesi could be a coin flip though tbh

  18. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    I wonder how much longer international breaks will last, I feel they will be stopped soon, maybe a year or 2?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Don’t think I know anyone who looks forward to them lol

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I despise them, bored out of my skull

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Absolute dross playing league one quality opposition what’s the point?

      3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        they could at least make the England game Saturday eve, but noooo

  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    G2G here?

    Dubravka l
    Timber Munoz Senesi
    Saka Semenyo Gordon Sarr
    Haaland Pedro Woltemade

    Petrovic Reijnders Gudmundsson Andersen

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      yeah

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      GTG

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Solid wait till all games finish, bound to be an injury

    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers, Reijnders and Gudmundsson ain't bad back ups

  20. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) VDV (AVL)
    B) Senesi (cpa)

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      a

  21. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Enzo Fernandez returning from international duty early with knee issue

