Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard draft

12 October 2025 102 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser reveals his current Wildcard draft along with his thought process for Gameweek 8.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

It has been a while since I’ve been on a Wildcard during the international break, and so far I’m quite enjoying the slow drip process where I’m treating myself to long stares at the Fixture Ticker and extra doses of extended highlights which date back quite a bit on YouTube. 

As things stand, this is where I am at with my Wildcard team, although there are a few picks and variations that I am still contemplating.

ARSENAL

Arsenal's defence: An enduring obstacle or a false dawn

A good place to start is which three Arsenal picks do I want to go with?

After looking at their game against West Ham United and seeing the kind of positions Jurrien Timber (£5.9m) was taking up, is he even a defender?

He has the second-highest number of touches in the final third among all Arsenal players, which is also the third-highest among all defenders. He is also tied top for shots in the box with Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), and has the highest non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI).

Timber and the defensive contribution (DefCon) winning Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) is where I am starting, and when talking about an Arsenal team who have 50% of their goals from set-pieces this season, plus 40% of the shots they have taken from such situations, it makes it a comfortable place to begin.

Further forward, Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) has looked very sharp of late, and I feel like there’s a confident big-dog air about him this season. 

“When I grabbed the ball I wanted to take the penalty, so that was my thoughts at that moment. We’ll keep our conversations in house for now, I won’t say much more.” – Bukayo Saka

The first line from that sentence is fairly telling in my opinion, in terms of him being the decision maker (he’s also captain when Martin Odegaard (£7.9m) is not on the pitch), but even if we presume that he only has a 50% penalty share, it makes him a very good pick.

GOALKEEPER/DEFENDERS

FPL notes: Strand-Larsen injury update + 1

I have Nick Pope (£5.1m) as my goalkeeper, simply because Newcastle United are a reliable defence and Pope is a nailed-on entry point into that backline. They sit second for expected goals conceded (xGC) so far and I like Pope’s points potential as he’s good for clean sheets, saves and bonus points.

I also have Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) in my defence, who I don’t need to say much about as he’s still offering good value for money with DefCon potential, set piece threat and Bournemouth sit third for xGC so far this season. I also like the fact that they have no Europe, which will eventually come through.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is also in my team. He’s competing with Chris Richards (£4.5m), but having looked at rotation, Andersen is more useful in the weeks I might need him to cover, and he also has better DefCon potential. While Richards arguably plays for a better defence, I do wonder about the impact Europe will have on their clean sheet potential, and if at all I am in the market to purchase a Crystal Palace defender later, there are arguably three better ones to get.

Joe Rodon (£4.1m) just offers great value and is useful on a Gameweek 9 Bench Boost.

MIDFIELDERS

102 Comments
  1. GoonerByron
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Better replacements here for Watkins + Mbeumo?

    A) Isak + Enzo
    B) Bowen + Saka

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    I'm literally the only FPL manager who owns Salah now.

    It's very worrying to back a player that no one else is backing.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Well, 1,2 npxG after playing 7 times 90.
      38,5% do own him.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Small sample size.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Career data is more reliable and that looks pretty good.

          Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      You keep using that word.
      I do not think it means what you think it means.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        It literally doesn’t.

        Open Controls
      2. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        He just wants attention.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          I just want to insert movie quotes and doctored song lyrics whenever appropriate.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          That's a bit unfair on Mo. He does promote a lot of good causes.

          Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Games gone, virgin, unlike your virginity.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Reply to virgin's post below. See virgin, this is what happens when you post 2 posts in a row.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          The reply fail problem on this site goes all the way back to when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark and when Joe was Jonty.

          Open Controls
    4. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      What was your expected attention (xA) for this post?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        0.54 per start.

        Open Controls
    5. Salarrivederci
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Got him too.

      Should Salah start bagging some goals I’ll have a great season!
      Also unlikely to sell anytime soon (unless he is benched).

      My team is now setup for a 5-3-2 (4-4-2) pre AFCON, and I still think Salah + 4.5 def can outscore Saka/Foden - Saka/Pedro - Saka/Gyokeres - Saka/Bruno or some toget duo, but not as optimistic as a few GWs ago.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    When did LR12 become such a template manager?

    Didn't he build his reputation on being a maverick, especially when it came to the captaincy?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Was he doing Wire in his maverick days? Seems like they become more Tommy Template when they are in the spotlight more which is a shame. He used to be boom or bust but you probably can't bust and be a credible CC these days

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Which is odd because I would and did actually prefer watching people who were willing to take calculated punts.

        People are so caught up in the template but it is never the template that succeeds in the end.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Its all self-fulfilling at the moment. Template gets created, most of them follow it in the content sphere as do their followers so they all get similar ranks. All look like genuises etc

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yes there’s a certain one who seems to be getting increasingly desperate. He’s putting out so many stories trying to influence people into matching his team.

            Content creation has had such a negative impact on the game on the whole but there are still the odd couple of people worth following.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Once the beautiful template has been formed we desperately need entropy, through the successful maverick players, so we can then form a new template! And so on! The Pro-Pungents no longer seek to do this, scared their rank might fall as well as their income stream.

              Open Controls
            2. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Plenty of regulars in here are in lurking mode and only post to highlight their players good weeks and the highly owned players they don't own bad weeks.
              Bruno misses 2 pens => no words, then insta update when he hits Defcon. Or mocking Watkins who's outscoring their Gyokeres since they did the swap.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Your gravesake is the champion at this!

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  Gravsake!

                  Open Controls
                2. mookie
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Oh yeah. Plenty more that never ever posted anything negative about a player they own.

                  Open Controls
            3. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Some CCs are still talking about Gyokeres pen share. First it was Saka holding the ball for him, now it's him taking the away pens. Even heard some say that Pedro whispered something to Enzo before taking the pen and therefore Pedro might be on pens.

              Open Controls
        2. Jimmy B
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Its mostly except for the future fixtures which is still a bit of a grey area after 7 games, reactive rather than predictive. Model says this based on this (that happened). Bookies say this based on where the money is going, based on recent form most of the time. Nobody is willing to stick their neck on the line and make predictions, I'd go as far as saying most don't even have an opinion. The models take that away and reduce actually decision making to a coin toss in most cases

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            I predict Gnonto will come good!

            Open Controls
        3. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          FPL Chai is the guy to watch for you.

          Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      The wire are still old school thinking, the game has changed with defcon and less bps for penalties. 4 or 5 atb and 1 or 2 up front. The top 5 Defenders are out scoring all bar Haaland and Semenyo.

      Open Controls
      1. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I agree with this. I feel that 4-x-x is gonna be the way to go. Only CC I listen to are Walsh and Alon, as they actually talk about footy and do whatever they want. Walsh has a back five in his team. I get the sense they have a lot of fun.

        Open Controls
    3. GoonerByron
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      A few bad seasons + the burden/curse of content creation I expect, seems he’s maybe playing with more fear than he used to

      Open Controls
    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      The game has changed he will still do some maverick stuff during the season.
      Content creators are the same as the rest of us budget form fixtures after that anyone who has any knowledge of the game will pick the same 7-10 starting 11.
      The bit that annoys me over the last few years is I usually plan this stuff 4-6 weeks out and then it just get spoon fed to the masses. There isn’t really any edge to studying the game ourselves anymore hence my decreasing ranks over the last few years.

      Open Controls
  4. mookie
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Will Reijnders make the top 10 scoring players(GKs don't count) that started at 5,5m or under? How about top 20?
    25 players are outscoring him as things stand. 17 of those are defenders.

    Methinks no to top 10 and maybe top 20.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      We'll see who's flying high come Christmas.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Don’t know, but the game requires you play some mods too, and Reijnders has had good value so far

      Open Controls
    3. PremGem
        42 mins ago

        The home fixture against Everton will be when I make up my mind.

        Open Controls
    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      These pundits are absolutely stealing an income. Why bother posting two separate articles with WC picks when they're almost entirely the same?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        One pungent has switched off this season and is being paid handsomely for it!

        Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Two weeks of no EPL can do that to the site.

        Open Controls
      3. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        All filler no killer.

        Open Controls
    5. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Random thought to improve the team value mechanism.

      Example: I've had Semenyo since 7.0. He is now 8.0, and my sell price is 7.5. The problem with this increase in team value, is that it is in paper only. Quite often those that rise the most are season keepers (ignoring chip-mania in the last few GWs). Semenyo could rise to 10m but it won't help diddly with my

      Open Controls
      1. The Son-dance Kid
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        *oops.
        ..with my ability to build a better team, as I am not selling him.

        Wacky proposal: my sell value remains at 7.0, but my budget has increased by 0.5. This way, I can actually use the increase in team value he has given me.

        This would be a radical change! Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Nope the current way is better it forces you to make a decision to keep or sell and if you don’t sell you don’t get the profit - better as it is.

          Open Controls
          1. The Son-dance Kid
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            The problem with the current system is it is all one-way. I.e a price fall is felt straight away, but the benefit from a price rise is potentially not reaslised for 10, 20 or even 30 weeks

            Open Controls
        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I haven't seen such brilliant economic reasoning since Liz Truss was PM.

          Open Controls
        3. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Depends if you think its better that the players higher price stops other buying? Or helps you buy other players?

          Open Controls
      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        What are you diddly with exactly ….

        Open Controls
        1. The Son-dance Kid
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Unless I sell Semenyo, I don't benefit from my increase in team value at all

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I think there is too many things making the game easier as it is 5 transfer for Afcon that we dont need, double chips add changing TV rules to that we can all just afford whoever we want - how is that interesting? I still think a decision to plan to sell Semenyo for a few bad fixtures knowing you are pretty much losing the value not gaining it when you need to buy again makes it a tough decision but more fun.

            Open Controls
      3. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yeah I agree. In FanTeam you get the whole amount. It’s probably a better game tbh: no chips and you can amass as many FTs as there are weeks.

        Open Controls
    6. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Chance Enzo plays? from the description it could be few days or a week to 2 weeks recovery time?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yup tough to say. Just have a good first sub.

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        75%

        Open Controls
    7. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Bowen or Wolte?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Wolte

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Bowen

        Open Controls
      3. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Bowen long term for xMins and nailedness. Wolte will have Wissa to compete with in about 4-5 weeks time

        Open Controls
    8. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Back in the day of only 2m players I once reached 15th in the world..... how with 10m, 11m, 12m players many semi pro and pro fpl pundits can no longer afford to be too radical else they may completely free fall their league position, status and reputation.... so they need to now stay with the herd. With all the data there is available even just using the FPL website I think their days are numbered and they need to find another job.... just my honest opinion

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Amazing.
        I once reached 191st in the world for the record haha.

        I think its a double edged sword for pundits, most will still be ok because they provide data and news, buy combine that with bad or good rank for a boost either up or down

        Open Controls
        1. AAAFootball
            9 mins ago

            Both amazing
            My pb is top 1.7 K for challenge haha
            Or top 15 K for ucl which was more effort but lower rank

            Open Controls
        2. theplayer
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          I finished 3rd in the world many years ago when it was around 3m players. To this day I've no idea how I did it. There definitely wasn't the info that everyone has now though so I guess that was a big reason. I remember captaining Drogba in GW1 who was a doubt to start because of an injury he had. Nowadays everyone would probably know he was going to start with team leaks etc but back then I just went with a gut feeling and he ended up starting and scoring a hat-trick. Never really looked back after that as I was already high in the rankings.

          Open Controls
          1. AAAFootball
              35 mins ago

              Wow
              Did you get a prize

              Open Controls
              1. theplayer
                • 11 Years
                just now

                No, back then it was only a prize for the winner. I was never leading and with a realistic chance of winning anyway but disappointing to still end up with nothing for finishing 3rd.

                Open Controls
            • Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              I remember this season well. I started with Drogba as cap as well and ended the season in top200. Captained Berbatov when he scored five goals in a DGW that season.

              Open Controls
              1. theplayer
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeh that's the one. I remember it was Tevez and Berbatov competing for the golden boot.

                Open Controls
        3. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Which is better? Or neither

          1. Gabriel (3rd Arsenal def) plus Enzo/Estevao

          2. Saka plus Chalobah

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            2, although Saka may have his minutes managed after the IB. He's only recently returned from injury so Arteta may be cautious.

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Honestly not too sure on their attack, kinda like a Mourinho team atm, might leave it a week

              Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            2

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        4. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          52 mins ago

          Who do you rate as the best max. 4.8 def?

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            41 mins ago

            Slim pickings, maybe Richards, Diouf or a 4.1 Rodon etc

            Open Controls
          2. zon
            • 10 Years
            41 mins ago

            Richards

            Open Controls
          3. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            35 mins ago

            Richards and then Andersen, shame you don't have 0.1 for Guehi.

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              12 mins ago

              Could might find the extra 0.1 on WC. But maby enough with Sarr from cpl on BB GW9

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              7 mins ago

              Could get Chalobah if I change Reijnders to Stach.
              Or too much funds in defence, then?

              Pope Dub
              Senesi Gabriel Timber Rodon Chalobah
              Saka Sarr Semenyo Enzo (if fit) Stach
              Haaland Bowen Woltemade

              Open Controls
        5. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          50 mins ago

          Which WC?

          A
          Pope Dubs
          Senesi Guehi Andersen Timber Gabriel
          Saka Caicedo Enzo Semenyo Sarr
          Haaland Bowen Foster

          B
          Petrovic Dubs
          Senesi Guehi Andersen Burn Gabriel
          Salah Enzo Semenyo Sarr Rice
          Haaland Foster Guiu

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            24 mins ago

            A, Salah doesn’t seem to be worth having an unbalanced team for his price and output at this stage of the season

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              18 mins ago

              I am liking A as well, having withdrawal symptoms after years of Salah!

              Open Controls
            2. Salarrivederci
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              I agree!

              I wish I’d setup my WC different in GW4 :-).
              Now I feel ‘forced’ to keep. Not too worried yet though.

              Open Controls
          2. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        6. Sid07
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Bruno + gyokeres + Kudus to Saka + woltemade + Enzo

          1) yes
          2) No

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Looks nice but prehaps a little sideways as in they could all hurt you asap

            Open Controls
          2. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            No. Why?

            Bruno to Saka. Sure. The other two are just copying content creators

            Open Controls
          3. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
        7. AAAFootball
            25 mins ago

            Keep Enzo on WC?
            And who is the best non ars/cpi defender considering fixtures as well as form

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yes unless pressers say otherwise.
              Burn Diouf or Chalobah, everyone else is abit unexciting for me

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                6 mins ago

                This. Maby Senesi also

                Open Controls
            2. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              5 mins ago

              Senesi, Guehi, Andersen, Lacroix

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Burn maybe as well

                Open Controls
          • Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Nobody seems to consider Kudus anymore.

            I'd like pundits to explain why Sarr is a better pick. I'm not convinced.

            Open Controls
            1. AAAFootball
                20 mins ago

                Fixtures and sarr has really good numbers

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  So does Kudus. Perhaps corrected for the fact that Sarr was injured for 2 games his stats are slightly better, but absolute comparison goes Kudus' way.

                  Open Controls
                2. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Palace play Arsenal and Brighton away in the next 4. They are difficult fixtures.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cruyff's Eleven
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Correction. Brighton at home. My bad

                    Open Controls
              • The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                12 mins ago

                I have Sarr and Enzo, but not Kudus. Is Kudus over Enzo or Sarr better? Or have all 3?

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I find all 3 difficult, because I want Saka and Semenyo, plus I think Graelish is a nice punt but yes, certainly an option in a 352.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The FPL Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I actually think Rice is a pick as well at that price point.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cruyff's Eleven
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Not over Saka, and double ARS defence

                      Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.