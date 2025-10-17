Palmer injury timeline confirmed by Maresca

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer (£10.3m) will be out for another six weeks, as his battle to recover from a persistent groin injury drags on.

The attacker has barely been seen in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles since playing 90 minutes on the opening weekend. There was a half-hour cameo at Brentford that brought a goal, before coming off after 20 minutes at Manchester United.

Therefore, Palmer is out until the early part of December, at least.