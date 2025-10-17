Palmer injury timeline confirmed by Maresca

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer (£10.3m) will be out for another six weeks, as his battle to recover from a persistent groin injury drags on.
- READ MORE: Thursday’s press conferences for Gameweek 8
- READ MORE: Friday’s press conferences for Gameweek 8
The attacker has barely been seen in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles since playing 90 minutes on the opening weekend. There was a half-hour cameo at Brentford that brought a goal, before coming off after 20 minutes at Manchester United.
Therefore, Palmer is out until the early part of December, at least.
“Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. Yes [it’s still the case that he does not need surgery], absolutely. We try just to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that when he comes back, he is fully fit.
“The medical staff, they are not magicians. Probably you need six weeks. We hope that six weeks, they are enough, but it’s a problem that we need to see step by step, week after week, but for sure, he’s going to be okay.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer