Will Senesi be fit for FPL Gameweek 8?

Defensive contributions (DefCon) monster Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) was one of five Bournemouth players who returned late from their national teams.

READ MORE: Top 10 DefCon performers and the best upcoming fixtures for defensive returns

However, the defender trained on Thursday and will do so again on Friday, with Andoni Iraola hopeful his midweek exertions won’t be a factor against Crystal Palace.

”Yesterday was the last ones arriving, five players: Marcos, Amine, Petrovic, Velko and Alex Jimenez. The only one who really played significant minutes was Alex Jimenez and he didn’t have also a long travel, so it’s not the worst. ”Marcos didn’t play the second game, he played full the first game, but at the end for us, it’s more important if they play the second game or not. “He will have jet lag? I suppose he will because when we go away in pre-season, I need some days to recover normally! It takes something from you but he trained yesterday, he is going to train today, so I hope he is available and ready to go.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcos Senesi

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, the manager also confirmed that David Brooks (£5.0m) picked up a hamstring injury when away with Wales.

The winger joins Enes Unal (£5.4m) on the sidelines, while Julio Soler (£4.0m) remains at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

“It’s small, it’s not a big muscle injury but when you get an MRI there is something there, obviously there is a muscle injury in the hamstring. I hope the recovery goes as fast as we can but definitely he is out of this game and it’s going to be difficult also for the next one. Even if it’s not a big muscle injury, there is something there.” – Andoni Iraola on David Brooks

In positive news, Adam Smith (£4.4m, hamstring) has trained and could be involved.