3pm team news: Anthony + Alderete start, Gvardiol sub

Five more Premier League games get underway at 3pm BST, with all three newly promoted clubs in action – so many Gameweek 8 Bench Boost outcomes ride on the next few hours.

TEAM NEWS

Starting with ‘El Boostico’ (rubbish), there’s one enforced change for Leeds United as Jack Harrison replaces the injured Noah Okafor.

Daniel James and Lucas Perri have recovered from injury but are only among the substitutes.

Scott Parker, meanwhile, makes three changes to his Burnley side, one of which is injury-related as Lyle Foster is absent with a dead leg.

Zian Flemming, Lesley Ugochukwu and Jacob Bruun Larsen come in, while Loum Tchaouna and Josh Laurent drop to the bench.

Jaiden Anthony is fit to start.

In another match that features a number of budget picks being ‘boosted’, Sunderland host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 7%-owned Omar Alderete has recovered from injury and is joined in the starting XI by Chris Rigg and Dan Ballard, with Arthur Masuaku and Simon Adingra making way.

Wolves bring in Rodrigo Gomes and the fit-again Matt Doherty for the injured Hwang Hee-chan and the benched Jackson Tchatchoua.

There’s a surprise benching for Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad, which naturally comes a day after Pep Guardiola praised the Croatian’s powers of recovery.

Oscar Bobb is also demoted to substitute duty and Rodri misses out, with Nico Gonzalez, Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku handed recalls.

Omar Marmoush is on the bench after recovering from injury.

There are also three changes for Everton, who can’t call upon ineligible loanee Jack Grealish.

David Moyes brings in Carlos Alcaraz, Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry make way.

The absence of Evanlison, and a start for £4.5m forward Eli Kroupi, is the headline news from the Vitality. Evanilson misses out with a calf injury.

Alex Jimenez and Justin Kluivert also come in, with David Brooks injured and James Hill benched.

Crystal Palace are unchanged.

So too are Newcastle United for their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, who bring in Georginio Rutter for the unavailable Brajan Gruda.

Kaoru Mitoma misses out again.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gomez, Baleba, Minteh, Welbeck, Georginio.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Oriola.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ugochukwu, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Edwards, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Pires, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent, Barnes.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison

Subs: Perri, James, Piroe, Nmecha, Bijol, Tanaka, Bornauw, Justin, Gruev.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Devenny, Canvot, Lerma, Sosa, Hughes, Esse, Nketiah,

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Truffert, Senesi, Diakite, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Kroupi.

Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Smith, Cook, Adli, Hill, Milosavljevic, Christie, Gannon-Doak.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Savinho, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovačić, Cherki, Silva, Bobb, Marmoush.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Beto.

Subs: Travers, King, Coleman, Aznou, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Barry.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mukiele, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Rigg, Le Fee, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Munetsi, Trindade, J Gomes, Arias, Larsen, R Gomes.

Subs: Sa, Wolfe, Agbadou, Arokodare, Mosquera, T Gomes, Hoever, Lopez, Tchatchoua.

