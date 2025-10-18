Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Anthony + Alderete start, Gvardiol sub

18 October 2025 622 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Five more Premier League games get underway at 3pm BST, with all three newly promoted clubs in action – so many Gameweek 8 Bench Boost outcomes ride on the next few hours.

TEAM NEWS

Starting with ‘El Boostico’ (rubbish), there’s one enforced change for Leeds United as Jack Harrison replaces the injured Noah Okafor.

Daniel James and Lucas Perri have recovered from injury but are only among the substitutes.

Scott Parker, meanwhile, makes three changes to his Burnley side, one of which is injury-related as Lyle Foster is absent with a dead leg.

Zian Flemming, Lesley Ugochukwu and Jacob Bruun Larsen come in, while Loum Tchaouna and Josh Laurent drop to the bench.

Jaiden Anthony is fit to start.

In another match that features a number of budget picks being ‘boosted’, Sunderland host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 7%-owned Omar Alderete has recovered from injury and is joined in the starting XI by Chris Rigg and Dan Ballard, with Arthur Masuaku and Simon Adingra making way.

Wolves bring in Rodrigo Gomes and the fit-again Matt Doherty for the injured Hwang Hee-chan and the benched Jackson Tchatchoua.

There’s a surprise benching for Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad, which naturally comes a day after Pep Guardiola praised the Croatian’s powers of recovery.

Oscar Bobb is also demoted to substitute duty and Rodri misses out, with Nico Gonzalez, Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku handed recalls.

Omar Marmoush is on the bench after recovering from injury.

There are also three changes for Everton, who can’t call upon ineligible loanee Jack Grealish.

David Moyes brings in Carlos Alcaraz, Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry make way.

The absence of Evanlison, and a start for £4.5m forward Eli Kroupi, is the headline news from the Vitality. Evanilson misses out with a calf injury.

Alex Jimenez and Justin Kluivert also come in, with David Brooks injured and James Hill benched.

Crystal Palace are unchanged.

So too are Newcastle United for their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, who bring in Georginio Rutter for the unavailable Brajan Gruda.

Kaoru Mitoma misses out again.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gomez, Baleba, Minteh, Welbeck, Georginio.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Oriola.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ugochukwu, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Edwards, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Pires, Broja, Mejbri, Laurent, Barnes.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison

Subs: Perri, James, Piroe, Nmecha, Bijol, Tanaka, Bornauw, Justin, Gruev.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Devenny, Canvot, Lerma, Sosa, Hughes, Esse, Nketiah,

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Truffert, Senesi, Diakite, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Kroupi.

Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Smith, Cook, Adli, Hill, Milosavljevic, Christie, Gannon-Doak.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Savinho, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovačić, Cherki, Silva, Bobb, Marmoush.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Beto.

Subs: Travers, King, Coleman, Aznou, Dibling, Rohl, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Barry.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mukiele, Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Rigg, Le Fee, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Munetsi, Trindade, J Gomes, Arias, Larsen, R Gomes.

Subs: Sa, Wolfe, Agbadou, Arokodare, Mosquera, T Gomes, Hoever, Lopez, Tchatchoua.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come on Munoz, get that last DefCon point and really rub it in.

    Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reijnders now on the chopping board!

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wolte !

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Slick one 😛

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Very

        Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    My £5 acca for the weekend

    Chelsea win v Forest 11/10
    Haaland 2 or more goals 7/2
    Gyokeres anytime goal 29/20
    Bayern win and BTTS v Dortmund 13/10

    Current cash out £39.26
    Total win £266.25

    Would you let it run or cash in

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Let it run

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Let it run

      Open Controls
    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why do the bet if you were willing to cash it out early?!

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        £5 becoming £40 is still a win.

        Open Controls
    4. DaniCT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its a fiver. Let it run

      Open Controls
    5. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What is btts?

      Open Controls
  5. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wolte!!!!! you GOAT!!!

    Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ridiculously good goal from Woltemade! What a player

    Open Controls
    1. Sam Jammers
        just now

        Sesko better

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      WolteMessiiiiiiii yay!

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers Wolte

      Open Controls
    4. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      All 3 strikers bang on this week!! Bring back the 3-4-3.

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not those who still have j pedro like me

        Open Controls
    5. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks Munoz for making my weekend a bit better

      Open Controls
    6. Zilla
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      WOLTEMADEE WOW

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Outrageous goal

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          How did he score? Volley from 30 meters?

          Open Controls
    7. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      What a save by Munoz, where does he get the energy from 🙂

      Open Controls
    8. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is that clearance by munoz 10th defcon?

      Open Controls
      1. Aster
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    9. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Where is Evanilson? Injured?

      Open Controls
    10. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      That thin line between an OG & DC! Thank God Munoz!

      Open Controls
    11. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Munoz goal clearance!

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Worth 30 defcon

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Still capped at 2 pts. Lol

          Open Controls
    12. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Minteh, your turn now please!!

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        No mitoma no party. Got him too. He must cover left flank without Mitoma, sad.

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          But, it's been my day so far. Let me dream!!

          Open Controls
          1. chocolove
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Hope so

            Open Controls
    13. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still time for Mateta hattie

      Open Controls
    14. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon was a poor transfer in last week, 65 and 70 minutes, guy used to be pretty nailed with minutes

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        "still on penalty?"
        *Smirk

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ha, if on pitch if one given
          Needs to be in first 60 mins !

          Open Controls
    15. KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Munoz is actually a joke

      Open Controls
    16. Fly Away Peter
        2 mins ago

        Got Munoz in my draft team before GW 7. A goal and 2 assists so far.
        Not sure why did someone removed him in the draft team where player price doesn't. matter.

        Open Controls
      • Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Munoz Defcons 🙂

        Open Controls
      • SINGH
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Need Woltemade to play 2 to 3 seasons at Newcastle and then come join Arsenal

        Open Controls
      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Newcastle defence not the fortress some will have you believe.

        Open Controls
      • Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Welbz G

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Welbz double

        Open Controls

