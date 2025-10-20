Scout Notes

FPL notes: Burnley’s new DefCon king + £3.9m defender starts again

20 October 2025 44 comments
It ended up being a good week to play Burnley defenders in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) thanks to a 2-0 win for the Clarets on Saturday.

Leeds United players tanked, however, in a Gameweek when many Fantasy managers needed them to perform.

Here are our Scout Notes from Turf Moor.

CLINICAL CLARETS, LIMP LEEDS

defcon king

A game between a club that doesn’t create all that much and a side that lacks the finishing touch.

This match went according to type, with Leeds utterly thrashing Burnley on the shot count (19-4) but failing to make the numbers count where it mattered.

Two bits of quality for the Clarets were the difference. Lesley Ugochukwu (£5.0m), brought into the side as an advanced central midfielder in a new 4-2-3-1 set-up, nodded in a superb Kyle Walker (£4.4m) cross to open the scoring before substitute Loam Tchaouna (£4.9m) scored a thunderbolt from distance to seal the win.

Scott Parker’s side did naff-all offensively otherwise, failing to reach 1.0 xG for the fifth straight match. Not that they had to attack – the onus was on Leeds to come out and play after Ugochuwku’s early opener. Not for the first time, they were found wanting up top.

Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m), Jayden Bogle (£4.5m) and Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m) all missed excellent chances for the visitors, the former seeing his effort deflect onto the post.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m) and Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) both created four chances apiece, including one ‘big chance’ each, for no rewards.

The profligacy helped Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) pick up some easy save/bonus points in a week when many FPL managers were counting on him.

In Daniel Farke’s defence, he wasn’t really backed with quality signings in attack this summer. He does, at least, have Daniel James (£5.3m), Noah Okafor (£5.5m) and Wilfried Gnonto (£5.2m) to come back into the team soon (James was a substitute here), and those three are an upgrade on Aaronson and Jack Harrison (£5.2m) out wide.

BURNLEY’S NEW DEFCON KING

Josh Cullen (£5.0m) has done very well for defensive contribution (DefCon) points this season, banking them in five of his eight appearances.

But one teammate is leaving him, and every other FPL midfielder, in the shade at present.

The lesser-discussed Luis Florentino (£5.0m) averages more clearances, blocks, interceptions, recoveries and tackles (CBIRTs) per 90 minutes than any other Fantasy midfielder who has made more than one start in 2025/26:

To say his remit is to do the dirty work is an understatement. No penalty box touches all season, with his one shot coming from about 35 yards out. Almost two-thirds of his touches have come in his own half.

He’ll rarely get you an attacking return (his assist on Saturday was for Tchaouna’s long-range effort!), then, but he currently boasts a 100% DefCon record when starting.

FOSTER INJURY UPDATE

Anyone starting/Bench Boosting one of the cheapest starting FPL forwards in the game, Lyle Foster (£5.0m), was left disappointed when he failed to make the squad.

A dead leg suffered on international duty with South Africa kept him out, but he could be back in Gameweek 9.

“Lyle’s okay. He missed today but we hope to have him back next weekend.” – Scott Parker, via the Burnley Express

Four-goal Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) started after a Gameweek 7 injury scare but, for the second week running, he failed to have a shot.

£3.9m DEFENDER STARTS AGAIN

Elsewhere on Burnley watch, Axel Tuanzebe (£3.9m) was preferred to Hjalmar Ekdal (£4.0m) for the second successive match. Ekdal’s Gameweek 7 demotion was no mere one-week tactical tweak, then.

Having looked a bit suspect at Villa Park a fortnight ago, Tuanzebe was better here.

The former Manchester United centre-half, Maxime Esteve (£4.0m) and Walker all reached the DefCon threshold to supplement their clean sheets.

Only six FPL defenders have more DefCon points than Esteve (eight) now.

LAST HURRAH FOR LEEDS + BURNLEY?

For those FPL managers who have a bench heavy on the promoted clubs and who are yet to play their Bench Boost, Gameweek 9 would appear to be one of the last good windows to use the chip.

Burnley and Leeds have favourable-ish fixtures, although we await to see how much of a bounce West Ham United will enjoy under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Thereafter, there aren’t many weeks in which you’d consider starting your Leeds and Burnley players before Christmas.

Gameweek 18 is when the two clubs next share a weekend of favourable fixtures, although you could make a case for Gameweek 11.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Keep Ekitike?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      No, will there be a follow up question because I'm not prepared.

      Open Controls
    2. SASourov
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        For u , shld keep

        Open Controls
    3. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      United would be 3rd if they had won the Brentford game

      Open Controls
      1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          46 mins ago

          Wolves would be top if they’d won all theirs

          Open Controls
      2. FCSB
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        If my starting XI are fit… is this a BB?

        Dubravka (wol)
        Stach (WHU)
        Gudmonsson (WHU)
        Tarkowski (TOT)

        Or hold it…

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          BB

          Open Controls
      3. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Thoughts on these moves for a - 4?

        Salah & Reijnders > Saka & Gakpo

        Y or N

        Feedback welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. GunnerStorm
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Y

          Open Controls
        2. SASourov
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            100%

            Open Controls
          • The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            13 mins ago

            Three goals in nineteen PL games for Saka now and I'm guessing a lot of owners will admit that they were casting their sights elsewhere until a huge dollop of Harley's Strawberry Jam landed on their bonces after Saturdays game.

            Open Controls
            1. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              just now

              I wasn't bold enough to triple up on Arsenal defence on my WC but I think I'd rather do that than own any of their other players if I was wildcarding today.

              Open Controls
        3. HurriKane
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Is it a skill issue if you went Pedro Bowen over Mateta Woltemade on WC8 ?

          I might need to rectify this over coming weeks but short term fixtures are good for Chelsea and Westham.

          Open Controls
        4. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Taking price drops every week. Isak will drop tonight. Woltemade in and have spare change for Saka before deadline?

          Open Controls
        5. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          The only Chlesea player I have is Pedro. Stupidly brought him in over Mateta.

          Stick with Pedro or...

          A. Pedro > Woltemade
          B. Stick
          C. Downgrade to 5, 5.5 forward and free up cash

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            49 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Stick this GW and sell for mateta following gw imo

            Open Controls
          3. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
        6. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Is Reece James a trap?

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            The only reason I didn't go for him on WC was his injury record and I now wished I had picked him. Fixtures for Chelsea are pretty amazing and maybe this is the season he stays fit , I think he's worth the gamble

            Open Controls
          2. balint84
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            There are safer chelsea players

            Open Controls
          3. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Reece "Punji Stick, Glass Legs" James

            Open Controls
        7. balint84
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          A) Gakpo+Gyökeres
          B) Saka+Woltemarde

          Open Controls
        8. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Is pedro neto nailed?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Is this a follow-up question?

            Open Controls
            1. Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Does it matter? But nope. A new qns lol

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                Should I sell Joao Pedro or Hugo Ekitike?

                Open Controls
        9. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          waited way too long with salah. 4 FT

          Salah, Isidor, Reijnders, VdV to Saka, Woltemade, Mbeumo, Guehi

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            How many Arsenal defender do you have?

            Open Controls
            1. mr_jones
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              only Big Gabe. But yeah, defense seems atm better than the gunners attackers

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                I’d want a double up in defence personally. I think Saka too expensive.

                Open Controls
                1. mr_jones
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  compare to salah hes cheap. dont have budget for another arsenal defender. fixtures looking good.
                  if hes not delivering i still can sell him after sunderland

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Get Saka ! 🙂

                    Open Controls
                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I respectfully disagree about Saka. Anyone who can get 7 PTS with no assist/goal should be first name on the team. He's on pens and arsenal fixtures are turning. Not essential of course but him and Gabriel should main arsenal targets for those who don't own. Imo 🙂

                  Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Not sure about guehi and mbeumo. First 2 definitely!

            Open Controls
        10. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Is victor gyokeres overweight?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            He has the bones of a donkey!

            Open Controls
        11. Mount up
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Sels and burn for pope and timber -4

          A. Yes

          B. No

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Nope

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              Can you get Timber without a hit?

              Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Do sels first then get timber following gw imo

            Open Controls
          3. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            no

            Open Controls
            1. Mount up
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks guys

              Open Controls
        12. Mount up
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          This is currently my team I have 1.8 itb and 1 free transfer, what would you do?

          Sels
          Gabriel, cucurella, burn, senesi
          Kudus, saka, semenyo, ndiaye
          Pedro, haaland,

          Dubravka, Thiago, xhaka, esteve

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.