Scout Notes

FPL notes: Five in six for Woltemade + van Hecke’s DefCon upswing

20 October 2025 87 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Newcastle United suffered their annual defeat at the Amex on Saturday as Brighton and Hove Albion edged them 2-1.

Here are our Scout Notes from the south coast.

WOLTEMADE + WELBECK IN FORM

With question marks over numerous forwards in FPL at present (Messrs Pedro, Gyokeres, Isak, Watkins etc), two strikers at opposite ends of their careers have been among the goals in the last month.

Veteran Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) made it four goals in three appearances with a well-taken brace on Saturday, while Nick Woltemade‘s (£7.3m) excellent start to life at Newcastle continued at the Amex.

The German striker has scored in four of his five Premier League starts since his move (five in six in all competitions), producing a superb flicked finish to briefly level the game at 1-1.

He’s the clear focal point of this Newcastle attack at present, and the only one really in tip-top form. He perhaps should have scored with a header from a free-kick in the first half, while he couldn’t make a good connection with two quickfire chances in the 88th minute.

No one had more than his four shots at the Amex, a tally he shared with Bruno Guimaraes (£6.5m).

What about Welbeck, though? You’re never quite sure of his minutes, with Georginio Rutter (£5.7m) an alternative up top. The two young big-money Greek forwards, Stefanos Tzimas (£5.3m) and Charalampos Kostoulas (£4.8m), are inching closer to first-team contention, too, with both getting on the field on Saturday. It’s Welbeck’s spot for now, of course, especially with Rutter needed in the ’10’ at present.

Underlying stats-wise, Welbeck is definitely making the most of his chances. He’s scored with each of his last four shots (!) and he’s not even reached double figures for goal attempts (nine) in 2025/26. It does suggest ‘unsustainable purple patch’ more than anything else.

GAME OF TWO HALVES

Two inconsistent sides served up a pretty inconsistent game. Bar an early Bruno chance, Brighton were by far the better team in the first half, outshooting their visitors 11-3 after 52 minutes.

For the last 40+ minutes, though, it was 13-2 in Newcastle’s favour.

The only two Albion efforts in this time resulted in the winner: a blocked Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) attempt and Welbeck gobbling up the rebound.

FPL notes: Woltemade

Woltemade aside, goalscoring is a bit of a concern for Newcastle at present. Only three clubs have scored fewer goals than the Magpies (seven) in 2025/26.

Anthony Elanga (£6.8m) has struggled domestically since his move and was hooked at the interval, while Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) hasn’t delivered a single FPL return all season. He was actually Newcastle’s brightest spark in the first half on Saturday but ultimately, his xGI since returning from a ban is a poor 0.44. This was another match in which he failed to make it to the 70-minute mark.

“That is a concern for us. We can’t rely on one individual. We have always historically been a team that scores a lot of goals from different areas.”

“We have never been reliant on any one player. Nick has done really well and we are delighted with him, but we want more from other areas of the team.” – Eddie Howe on goalscoring

KADIOGLU ‘OOP’ AS VAN HECKE + WIEFFER DELIVER DEFCON AGAIN

Brighton are, still, without a clean sheet this season.

This was actually one of their better defensive performances, with Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m) not forced to make a save until the 74th minute. Only Woltemade’s inspired flick beat him.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m) was a colossus at the back and, interestingly, now has defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his last five starts:

The calibre of opposition has something to do with it but the most defensive contributions he made in any match last season was 11, and he’s thrice beaten that tally already in this campaign.

Wieffer, a DefCon magnet from right-back last season, has carried on where he left off in 2024/25, banking DefCon points in three of his four starts this time. It’d likely have been four from four were it not for an early Gameweek 7 substitution.

In other Brighton defender news, Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) ended up ‘out of position’ on the left wing for much of this match. With Diego Gomez (£4.9m) injured in the first half and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m) absent again, Maxim De Cuyper (£4.4m) was brought on at left-back and Kadioglu moved further up the flank.

  1. frenchfries
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    BB??

    Bench: Dubravka(wol), DCL(WHU), Rodon(WHU), Sarr(ars)

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Might as well

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      When else will you play it?

  2. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Ekitike stinking up my team. I think holding and getting Mateta after the Arse game is the right move. Spend this weeks transfer getting rid of Pedro

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Slot should be playing Hugo & nailing Isak on the bench, he was terrible

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Absolutely agree but the fact that he was benched against MUN is a really bad sign as it says a lot about what Slot envisions as his first 11. They should never have bought that sulky crybaby

        1. MVDP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Agree. His attitude during his transfer should have been a big red flag.

    2. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Im in the same situation keeping Pedro for Sunderland then he's gone

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Same.

      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        Sunderland is one of the best defensive sides in the league so I don't understand why everyone thinks Pedro will haul against them

        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Especially when he's blanked his last 4 outings. I should also add to your comment that Sunderland haven't lost at home.

  3. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    1 FT and 3.6 ITB. Planning to do Reinders > Sarr in GW10 and can't afford Saka.

    A - Grealish > Enzo (if fit) and bench Paqueta
    B - Grealish > Bruno/Mbeumo
    C - Roll

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Senesi 
    Gakpo - Semenyo - Paqueta - Grealish
    Haaland - Wolt - Mateta

    Dubrav - Reijnders - Andersen - Gudmund 

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      How far off Saka?

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        0.5 or a -4 in GW10 to downgrade Paqueta > Xaka to enable Reijnders Sarr

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I’d say Saka’s the missing jigsaw piece in your squad & worth finding away to fit in.

          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Yeah I may be in a minority but for £10m I'm just not sure he's as essential as some think. I'd expect a bigger ceiling for that money and his minutes may also get managed more with CL games midweek. Bruno would allow me to upgrade Grealish, Paqueta & Andersen (if bad) > Sarr, Enzo & Chalobah

            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Agreed, not getting Saka

              1. Ser Davos
                • 10 Years
                47 mins ago

                I haven't ruled out sak-ing Saka for treble Arsenal defence

                1. Jet5605
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I think Bruno could be the way to go. Didn't own him when he missed those penalties and with their fixtures looking good and no Europe I think the £1m saving is gold and allows some nice upgrades elsewhere

  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Graham Potter officially new Sweden manager

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Wow! So ambitious 😆

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Think it’s a good choice tbf

      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        He's beloved their, because of his time there as manager for a Swedish side and also still has a house if I'm not mistaken. So not that surprised.

  5. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Real question for Liverpool fans. Why tf does Chiesa not start? Liverpool's problem is definitely from the management. Too much Slot ego. The fullbacks have been dire. Robertson & Trent needed.

    Apparently, we all thought Liverpool had the best window... Can't say the same now especially with how they look defensively even the midfield is questionable too. No player like Gini in that team.

    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They worship Salah

  6. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Tired of Konsa and King and 6.0itb.

    So Konsa+King to James+Bruno for a hit?

  7. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Start Roefs (che) or Dubravka (wol) this GW? Expect both to concede but maybe Roefs could have more shots to deal with?

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Lately, I've rotated both nicely in my team. Starting Dubravka.

    2. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Dub

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Start Dubravka

    4. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I have both and am gonna start Dubravka. The way Wolves are playing there’s a chance Burnley might just frustrate them. I do expect Chelsea to overcome Sunderland more easily.

  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is Slot the worst manager to win the PL?

    1. Inherit a perfectly balanced title contending side
    2. Let them play as before and win the league with minimal tactical innovation or managerial input
    3. Get a transfer window to put your own mark on the team
    4. Buy a bunch of overpriced trash
    5. Ruin the balance of the team
    6.????
    7. Get sacked at the end of the season

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      He can move to his secret lair in the Greek islands next to Ange’s when he gets sacked and become Dr Evil!

  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    1FT

    a) Yes
    b) Roll FT

    GW9 Porro > James
    GW10 Pedro > Mateta

    If I roll I will still be selling Porro and Pedro and likely Paqueta. So I will have 2FT and choosing between James/Muñoz, Gakpo/Sarr and Mateta.

    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, but Porro to Chalobah.

  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Will Semenyo assist be removed after tonight’s game?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      If anything he will get another assist

    2. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Which goal was the assist given for? Under the new rules his first cross that got cleared before the shot that went in was an assist I thought?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Apologies, I mistakenly thought his actual assist was under review when it’s the other goal which currently has no assist unlikely to be awarded.

  11. marcus2704
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Tired of Gyökeres and Pedro, moving the former out this week to Woltemade and the latter to one of Bowen or Mateta.

    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Can’t blame you but would hold off until mid week games are played.

    2. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No doubt popular moves that will end up in tears

  12. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Will the owner of Isak & Gyokeres get their swede revenge this weekend?
    Or will it be another weekend with stuck in the mud swede?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Isak Quintuple of goals this gw

      If not i will be moving to mateta as woltemade is becoming too over saturated to own
      (will cave at some point and get wolfman soon though...knowing me)

  13. meechamspowders
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    I’ve just done Gyok > woltemade.

    For the third Arsenal spot would you do:

    1) Bruno > saka
    2) VDV > timber

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      2

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I would keep Bruno

    3. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Prefer Saka to Bruno, but Timber seems more of an upgrade

  14. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Kudus > Enzo?

  15. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Wait till mid week to see how salah does in CL before deciding to sell ? Guess best replacements gakpo, saka & mbeumbo?

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      If you’re not going to captain him, he simply isn’t worth the premium

      Saka

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ideally want to wait till gw10 then have 2 Fts and sell him to help upgrade defender

    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Wait until mid week to see if everyone is still available after, injuries can happen.
      This season there is really no need to be aggressive in terms of TV.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yeh will see how looks in CL

    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I'd keep Salah, he'll come good soon enough.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Need to sell soon to fund getting arsenal defender

    4. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd get Mbuemo, has returned in his past 2 fixtures and schedule is getting better.

  16. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Any suggestions here?

    Petrovic
    Senesi / Gabriel / Virgil
    Semenyo/ reijnders / kudus / sake
    Gyokeres / haaland / woltemade

    Dubravka / Munoz / dewsbury-hall / gudmundsson

    2 ft / 0.6 itb

    Was thinking either reijnders > paqueta or maybe that + kudus > enzo?

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Reindeer and Gyarados to Enzo and Bowen

  17. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    G2G?
    0,1m ITB

    Pope
    Gabriel, Timber, Muñoz, Senesi
    Mbuemo, Semenyo, Sarr
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Xavi, Xhaka, Gudmon

  18. mookie
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    The Gakpo vs Mbeumo auditions yesterday didn't make the decision easier for me.
    Gakpo - 21 shots(5 on target), 2,9 xG, 4,3 xGI, 0,6 xGI/90
    Mbeumo - 20 shots(9 on target), 2,4 xG, 4,2 xGI, 0,55 xGI/90

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Gakpo - 2,93 shots per 90 from an average distance of 15,1 yards
      Mbeumo - 2,63 shots per 90 from an average distance of 15,1 yards

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Both?

      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        That would be tough right now. Mbeumo this week and Gakpo in GW12 for the NOT, whu, SUN, lee, BHA, tot, WOL, LEE run.

  19. pakornk
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Is 70 points so far for this gameweek a good score?

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      If you have a green arrow/rise in rank, it's good

  20. mookie
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Most shots so far:
    34 - Haaland - 4,48/90
    26 - Mateta - 3,39
    21 - Gakpo - 2,93
    20 - Mbeumo - 2,63
    18 - Semenyo - 2,25
    18 - MGW - 2,53
    17 - Gyökeres - 2,3
    17 - Cunha - 3,46
    17 - Reijnders - 2,3

    Top npxG
    8,7 - Haaland
    6,2 - Mateta
    3,4 - Beto
    3,2 - Sarr
    3,0 - Semenyo, Enzo
    2,9 - Gakpo
    2,7 - Wood
    2,6 - Gyökeres
    2,4 - Mbeumo

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Salah - 14 shots, 1,77/90 and 1,6 npxG

  21. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    G2G?
    0,1m ITB

    Pope
    Gabriel, Timber, Muñoz, Senesi
    Mbuemo, Semenyo, Sarr
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Xavi, Xhaka, Gudmun

    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Xavi, Isak and Gyokeres - 5 to 6 points from all of them per week seems pretty bad.
      I’d look at selling all 3 .

      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        *J Pedro.

    2. mookie
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      I'd play Xavi over Munoz.

  22. JBG
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Dyche new NFO manager

    https://x.com/TheTransferOne/status/1980189028315259098

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Make Sels great again? 😛

    2. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      47 mins ago

      Had Sels at the start for Nuno, then considered selling when Ange came in.

      The reign was so quick that I didn't get round to it and now thinking Dyche might be great for him!

    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Fully expect him to sort that defence out first and foremost

  23. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bit stuck on this one.

    Do I either:

    A) play Gudmundsson and Gyokeres and bank another transfer

    B) use two frees to play Timber and Woltermade instead?

    I should have taken a hit and done this last week, but now I'm wondering whether this is the wrong week to sell Gyokeres as I feel he could score against Palace. I can also see Arsenal conceding.

    What do you reckon?

  24. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which do you prefer? Already have Gabriel
    A) Bruno+Van Hecke
    B)Woltemade+Calafiori

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B with Timber?

  25. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    First time I’ve watched Liverpool this season… and didn’t see much at the back end of last season either.

    The high paced pressing game of Klopp seems a distant memory on that showing. Salah looked fed up along with VVD with the whole thing looking like they were going through the motions at times.

    Salah sat on his haunches in the tunnel before kick off spoke volumes.

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      If I were Slot I'd be dropping Salah to see if it gives him a much needed boot up the arse.

      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Boot up the arse doesn’t work. He plainly looks naffed off with Slot, or some of the other players. Time for him to go.

  26. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Rejinders (avl a) is 8th attacker on my BB team the upcoming GW.

    Anyone at the same price with higher potential worth changing for?

    1. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Xhaka.

    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Jaidon Anthony

  27. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who is the priority sell?
    A) Doku
    B ) Ekitike

    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Both have reduced minutes. I'd move Doku for Mbeumo who has better fixtures and no Euro commitments.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.