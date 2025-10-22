Community

‘Mukiele’s 17-pointer ruined my week’: An FPL allegory

22 October 2025 9 comments
FPL_Runpharm FPL_Runpharm
In our latest community article, FPL_Runpharm shines a light on the ‘grass is always greener’ mindset that can permeate Fantasy Football.

This is a true story. It happened to someone I know, and it may have happened to you, too. In the FPL community, there won’t be a shortage of similar examples every single week.

This FPL manager owned Omar Alderete (£4.1m), planned to Bench Boost, then saw the yellow flag. He thought about swapping to Nordi Mukiele (£4.0m). The same price point, the same team – why not? However, he decided to wait for more news instead. When photos surfaced of Alderete back in training, he felt brilliant. “See? Patience pays off,” he told himself, proud of not wasting a transfer like those “impatient” managers. Now he can Bench Boost without wasting a transfer.

Matchday arrived. Alderete started. Sunderland kept a clean sheet. This manager celebrated his genius move until he checked the details. Alderete missed defensive contribution (DefCon) points by one. Such a waste, but fine. No bonus points. Fine.

But then he saw Mukiele got DefCon. His face turned pale. Mukiele got all three bonus points. His jaw dropped: how did that happen? And finally, the killer blow: a goal. A 17-point haul for Mukiele, only six for Alderete.

His smile vanished. The same patience he was once proud of now felt like a mistake. He spiralled. Cursed his luck, cursed others’ luck. “They don’t deserve those points,” he muttered. “I should have just done the transfer, I should have known!” The gratitude he had moments ago, for Alderete’s start, the clean sheet, the successful Bench Boost… it all evaporated. He wasn’t happy with what he had anymore; he was angry about what someone else got.

And that, really, is life. We often start contented, with our jobs, families, or simple wins, until we start comparing. Someone else earns more, looks happier, gets luckier, and suddenly what we have feels smaller. Happiness doesn’t vanish because our reality changes; it vanishes because our focus does.

So, maybe the next time you get your own clean sheet (literally or figuratively), stop comparing. Celebrate your win – because happiness isn’t about letting someone else’s score steal the joy from yours.

FPL_Runpharm <p>Pharmacist from Malaysia, loves running marathons and trails. No fancy rankings (yet) in past years, but working hard to improve as FPL manager. Die-hard Newcastle United fan since 95/96, been to St James Park several times.</p> Follow them on Twitter

9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    I guess my rank makes sense now. I don't know who any of these people are. Maybe I should log on more often.

  2. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Salah & Stach/KDH
    to
    Saka & Bruno for free?

  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Price changes 22nd October

    Rises:
    J.Timber 6.0
    Caicedo 5.9
    Mukiele 4.1

    Falls:
    Ekitiké 8.6
    Wood 7.2
    Xavi 6.9
    Füllkrug 5.6
    Steele 4.3

    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Oh here he is, the joy killer. Lol

  4. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    "got mukieled"

  5. Punter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Van de Ven - Gabriel - Senesi
    Semenyo (vc) - Saka - Bruno - Kudus
    Haaland (c) - Pedro - Mateta

    Roefs - Reijnders - Esteve - Diouf

    0.5 ITB 1FT

    A) roll transfer
    B) Van de Ven > Burn
    C) Van de Ven > Chalobah
    D) other suggestion

    Hi guys, any thoughts on this? Feel like Van de Ven is my weakest link. Everton away isn't easy, then CHE and MUN after that, he's not getting CS or Defcons. Maybe if I roll though I could make two moves and get Van de Ven up to Timber/Munoz or somebody else along those lines.

  6. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I like this

    FPL community vibes are definitely "it's not enough that I succeed, others must fail". Which is how you end up mad that your 4.0m bench defender got 6 points and you saved a transfer.

  7. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which transfer option, noting I already have Raya, Saka , Gyokeres & Gordon

    A) Gyokeres & Andersen to Woltemade & Gabriel

    B) Raya & VdV to Pope & Gabriel

    1. Punter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Can you afford to hold Andersen if he skips games due to his hamstring?

      If you have a defender that can step into Andersens slot, I like B more, VdV has been an issue and Gabriel is a massive upgrade, Raya to Pope is pretty even.

