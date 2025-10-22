Following our in-house look at the best Round 6 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Marc in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

An 83.0m budget for the starting XI

No more than three players per club

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 6

The budget couldn’t fit in all the popular Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah and Al Ahli names, meaning no space for Julian Quinones (9.6m), Inigo Martinez (5.6m) or Sadio Mane (10.0m).

Instead, the sole triple-up belongs to Al Ahli for their trip to last-placed Al Najmah: Ivan Toney (10.6m), Ali Majrashi (5.2m) and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (5.6m).

Former Brentford star Toney is part of a heavyweight strikeforce alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (14.1m) and Mateo Retegui (9.6m). This means it’s a lower-priced midfield, led by Joao Felix (7.9m). The Al Nassr attacker is already on two hat-tricks and is averaging a stunning 15.6 points per match.

Musa Barrow (7.2m) was only able to claim one assist in his side’s 6-1 victory, but preceded this with some excellent form. Yannick Carrasco (7.2m) has only blanked once, while the cheap John Buckley (5.6m) faces Al Riyadh – the team that has conceded most often.