­­­FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Thiago, Keane + Longstaff

23 October 2025 103 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Brentford, Everton and Leeds United assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of these players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

IGOR THIAGO

  • FPL ownership: 4.3%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: LIV | cry | NEW | bha | BUR

With five goals scored in the first eight Gameweeks, Igor Thiago (£6.1m) enters Saturday’s home match against Liverpool in good nick.

The Brazilian was a constant menace in east London earlier this week, finding the net and only narrowly missing out on a second due to an offside call.

Despite suffering a serious knee injury in 2024/25, Thiago has started every league match this season, playing a crucial role for Keith Andrews’ side.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has been directly involved in 56% of Brentford’s Premier League goals when on the pitch.

He has also produced 18 shots, the third-most of any forward, and eight of those have been big chances.

“What we’ve seen from Igor Thiago is that he will score goals.

“He’s a handful. He’s a personality.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium without a clean sheet in eight matches in all competitions, a period which has seen them concede 12 goals.

Furthermore, only two teams have conceded more big chances than Arne Slot’s side (14) over the last four Gameweeks.

Brentford, meanwhile, have already taken points off Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United at home, so they look primed for another strong showing in front of their own fans.

Part of only 4.3% of squads, Thiago can deliver great value over the next few Gameweeks, with further favourable clashes against Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley to follow.

MICHAEL KEANE

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: TOT | sun | FUL | mun | NEW

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) won’t be returning to the pitch any time soon after suffering an injury setback.

Consequently, Michael Keane (£4.5m) gets our vote ahead of Sunday’s home match with Tottenham Hotspur.

The stand-in centre-back has enjoyed a solid campaign thus far.

Keane, who costs just £4.5m in FPL, has kept two clean sheets in four home matches in 2025/26.

He has also registered an impressive 78 defensive contributions (DefCon), the eighth-most of any defender and only 14 fewer than his partner at the back, James Tarkowski (£5.5m), who is much more expensive.

Above: Defenders sorted by total defensive contributions (Tot) in 2025/26

Keane also boasts a decent set-piece threat – only three defenders have had more shots than his eight over the season so far.

Tarkowski, by contrast, has one.

Everton, meanwhile, sit third on our Fixture Ticker over the next seven Gameweeks, facing five opponents that rank in the bottom half for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG): Tottenham Hotspur (14th), Sunderland (17th), Fulham (15th), Newcastle United (12th) and Nottingham Forest (13th).

With the potential to produce points at both ends of the pitch, Keane is firmly on the radar as a budget differential.

SEAN LONGSTAFF

The top FPL players for ‘chance involvement’ in 2025/26

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: WHU | bha | nfo | AVL | mci

With Leeds United in desperate need of three points when they entertain West Ham United, it may be time to take a chance on budget midfielder Sean Longstaff (£4.9m).

It’s been a relatively slow start for Daniel Farke’s side this season, who sit 16th in the table after eight matches.

However, Longstaff’s underlying stats suggest he’s the man most likely to deliver on Friday.

Longstaff has created 17 chances in 2025/26, the joint-most of any FPL midfielder except Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m).

Out of those key passes, nine have been produced from corners and free-kicks.

Notably, West Ham are bottom for set-piece goals and attempts conceded, as well as headed chances allowed.

Longstaff has also produced DefCon points in two of his three home starts, having fallen only three short against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 7.

Regarding goal threat, eight shots over the last five Gameweeks is a respectable tally, although it is worth noting that most of his threat has arrived from outside the penalty box.

Still, costing less than £5.0m, Longstaff could be a very decent enabler for the upcoming period, with further appealing matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest to come.

103 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Stap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    then I would do Gakpo. Any recommendations?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Gakpo is a good option

      Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Senesi NFO
    B) Ndiaye TOT

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      But I'd start both.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        This for me also

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    A. Enzo and Guehi
    B. Caicedo and Munoz

    Best option?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A pens

      Open Controls
  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Would you play King or Gudmundsson over Reijnders?
    I have Evanilson and Salah as "issues" as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Nah play Reijnders

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Gudmundson, but neither are great choices on FPL form. I'm benching Gudmundsson and King.

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Cheers guys. I could do Reijnders, Evanilson to Sarr, Thiago?

      Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Gud over Reijnders. Reijnders is a sell.

      Open Controls
  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    A) Save FT
    B) Gordon -> Gakpo

    Pope
    Timber, Senesi, Rodon
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Gordon
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Mateta

    Dubravka, Xhaka, Alderete, Richards
    Bank 0.1m, 4FTs, FH left

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Rollercoaster
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Is Kroupi a trap?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Trap? He's a cheap FWD that will likely start until Evanilson is back

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Depends on what your expectations are. If it's a cheap option for a couple of gws, should be ok.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Too early to tell.

      Open Controls
    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Perm any two from Wolt, Mateta and Thiago and you can't go wrong. You'll hate the sight of him stinking up your bench soon.

      Open Controls
  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on Tarkowski to Cucurella?

    I know Reece James is cheaper but I don’t think he is attacking as his returns last weekend may have led some to believe

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Cucu

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Had Cucurella for the first 7 gws and I was disappointed at how he wasn't getting forward as much as I expected. I think I'd go James

      Open Controls
  8. fplking14
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    4 players out of my starting 11 have unfavourable fixtures this week. I've looked at my team for the next several gameweeks and I can put out a decent team.

    Is it worth playing my Free Hit this week? I would make 5 transfers.

    Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Sell Rejinders (avl a) for Longstaff (why h) on BB?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      *WHU

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Sell Reijnders in general

      Open Controls
  10. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Out:
    1.King
    2.Reijnders

    In:
    A.Mbeumo
    2.Bruno

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      2A

      Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Raya
    VDV Senesi Gudmund
    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Gakpo
    Haaland Pedro Gyokeres

    Dubs King Guehi Alderete

    0FT, 0.7M ITB

    GTG?

    Open Controls
  12. Hxnsey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    Sell salah & evanilson for Woltemade & saka for a -4? It's that or wildcard

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.