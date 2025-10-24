Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 9 Team Reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Don’t forget to sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

DAN WRIGHT’ GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM REVEAL

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

Gameweek 8 Review

I scored 66 points in Gameweek 8. That gave me a small green arrow, taking my overall rank to 1.1 million.

Gameweek 9 Plans

I have two free transfers this week. The Bench Boost was in my plans until Joachim Andersen picked up a hamstring injury. I could replace him and use the chip, but that feels unnecessary.

Andersen’s injury doesn’t look long-term, and Fulham’s fixtures improve from Gameweek 10. I’d prefer to keep him for that run. I also want to save a free transfer for future flexibility, especially with Liverpool’s fixture swing in Gameweek 12. For those reasons, I’m leaning towards delaying the Bench Boost.

Squad Weak Spots