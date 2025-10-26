Dugout Discussion

Everton v Tottenham team news: Grealish returns to XI

26 October 2025 165 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ends at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where the team news has just arrived for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAM NEWS

Everton’s only change from the defeat at Manchester City sees loanee Jack Grealish (£6.9m) – ineligible to face his parent club – come in for Carlos Alcaraz (£5.2m).

James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and Michael Keane (£4.5m) all start.

As for Spurs, two attacking alterations see Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) replace Mathys Tel (£6.3m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.3m). It means that Richarlison (£6.6m) will have to make do with a cameo versus his former club.

Thomas Frank has Pedro Porro (£5.6m), Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) in the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

EVERTON XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gana, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

Subs: Travers, Coleman, Aznou, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, McNeil, Iroegbunam, Barry

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Xavi, Johnson; Kolo Muani

Subs: Kinsky, Byfield, Gray, Bergvall, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett, Richarlison, Tel

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

165 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Robot fail

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Everyone fail

      Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gab joint top of the BAPS

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just needed one more DC!

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Hopefully an FPL tower 'adjustment' beckons

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          just now

          It will. Fixed

          Open Controls
  3. Ron_Swanson
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Burnley winner!

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Dubs assist?

      Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    What a boring weekend

    Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Arsenal 1-0 Palace FT

    Open Controls
  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gabriel and Eze 3 baps each 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yuck

      Open Controls
  7. Moon Dog
      4 mins ago

      Triple Arsenal defence 😀

      Surprisingly comfy watch. Thought my butt would be clenched the whole time.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Triple def is the key. Woohoo
        Burnley Sunderland next, tasty!

        Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        thinking Saka to Mbeumo and get in Timber for the treble

        Open Controls
    • chocolove
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Gabi defcon. Sigh

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yet

        Open Controls
      2. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Greed

        Open Controls
    • Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Onana MOTM

      Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Perreira surely gone after this.

      Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wolves in serious trouble

      Open Controls
    • Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I told you to watch Wolves v Burnley

      Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Big Ange to Wolves. Here we go!

      Open Controls
    • Limbo
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need Grealish pts

      Open Controls
    • DMP
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka, J.Pedro, Gyokeres,

      ........................................

      One of the forwards will go for Mateta, the GW after, the other for Thiago.

      Even Saka is pretty useless.

      Wasted transfers.

      Open Controls
    • Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      All good for next week ?

      Pope
      Richards Gabriel Senesi
      Gakpo Saka Bruno Semenyo
      Welbeck Haaland Mateta

      Dub Mukiele Stach Diouf

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      lacroix beast, cant hate a 4 pointer at the emirates. nearly in the bonus too lol

      Open Controls
    • La Roja
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Bellingham goal!

      Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Triple Arsenal defence is killing hit for me lately!

      Haaland (c) what a let down

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      foden is just not getting the rub of the green. so close to exploding. painful painful as an owner

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      After rolling 5FTs for the first time since the rule started (last season), looks like I might use all of them.

      Stach, Reijnders, Pedro and Gyokeres on the chopping block. Timber in as the 5th FT/ 3rd Arsenal pick

      Open Controls
    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gabby bound to be in the def cons. Was immense in that last 10 .

      Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Only 1pt above safety score with Ndiaye left to play, stuck and will sell Gyok immediately 😛

      Open Controls

