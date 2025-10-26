Everton v Tottenham team news: Grealish returns to XI

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ends at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where the team news has just arrived for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAM NEWS

Everton’s only change from the defeat at Manchester City sees loanee Jack Grealish (£6.9m) – ineligible to face his parent club – come in for Carlos Alcaraz (£5.2m).

James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and Michael Keane (£4.5m) all start.

As for Spurs, two attacking alterations see Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) replace Mathys Tel (£6.3m) and Wilson Odobert (£5.3m). It means that Richarlison (£6.6m) will have to make do with a cameo versus his former club.

Thomas Frank has Pedro Porro (£5.6m), Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) in the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

EVERTON XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gana, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

Subs: Travers, Coleman, Aznou, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, McNeil, Iroegbunam, Barry

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Xavi, Johnson; Kolo Muani

Subs: Kinsky, Byfield, Gray, Bergvall, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett, Richarlison, Tel

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: