FPL notes: Kroupi again, as Hartman assists Flemming twice

Alongside some late drama at Molineux, Sunday brought yet another goal for 19-year-old forward Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m).

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley.

KROUPI COULD BREAK THE GAME

After nine full rounds of Premier League action, Bournemouth sit second in the table.

A good part of that is because of bargain FPL teenager Kroupi, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser at Leeds United, bagged a brace at Crystal Palace and made it 2-0 here.

Picking up a loose ball in the centre circle, Kroupi ran upfield and unleashed a shot from 25 yards out: a brilliant goal.

He’s making it harder and harder for Andoni Iraola to throw Evanilson (£7.0m) back in, once he recovers from a calf injury. If the Spaniard keeps faith, buying and starting Kroupi could then allow so much money to be spent elsewhere by FPL managers.

For those yet to Bench Boost, the Cherries’ particularly attractive Gameweek 12-14 stretch offers plenty of potential.

Then again, the former Lorient forward’s three Sunday efforts accumulated only 0.15 expected goals (xG), so be careful.

QUIET SEMENYO

While Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) remains FPL’s top-scoring midfielder by far, this was his third blank in nine matches. Forest limited him to one penalty area touch: an on-target shot of just 0.03 xG.

Above: Antoine Semenyo’s touch heat map, according to our Members Area

Whereas fellow attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) collected four shots. Two were on target, scoring a spectacular Olimpico corner that curled and dipped beyond Matz Sels (£4.8m). The goalkeeper will be very disappointed at himself, though he can argue that the corner shouldn’t even have been awarded.

Owned by 27.1% of all Fantasy managers, defender Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) fell way short of his usual defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards. A mere five actions feel a bit out of character for him.

The Argentina international received a yellow card too, but the clean sheet took him to a respectable five points.

DYCHE NEEDS HELP

Bournemouth kept Forest out, despite the best efforts of full-back Neco Williams (£4.8m). He fired out three attempts, meaning no defender has put more on target over the latest five Gameweeks (four).

Above: Defenders with the most shots on target between Gameweeks 5 and 9

The problem is that his team can’t keep clean sheets, which is the opposite of last season. New boss Sean Dyche took charge against Porto on Thursday night, in time for their first shut-out of 2025/26, which suggested a rejuvenation could be on its way.

But it didn’t happen here, even though four alterations were made to Gameweek 8’s starting lineup under Ange Postecoglou. A half-time triple substitution didn’t help either.

Dyche needs to quickly find an answer, as Forest are leaky at the back and have scored just once in seven league matches. It’s not a good time to own their FPL assets.

BLANK FOR DUBRAVKA

The same can be said for Wolves’ players. After fighting back to make it 2-2 by half-time, they conceded a dramatic stoppage-time winner to substitute Lyle Foster (£5.0m), giving Burnley back-to-back victories.

The Clarets initially went two up thanks to Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) setting up Zian Flemming‘s (£5.3m) side-footed volley into the bottom corner, then a close-range strike. The Dutch left-back now has four assists in four matches.

However, those depending on Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) and Maxime Esteve (£4.0m), whether it be Bench Boost or otherwise, soon lost their clean sheet via Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m). Rolling home a penalty, the Norwegian is now off the mark for this season.

Ladislav Krejci‘s (£4.5m) back-post kick was headed in by Marshall Munetsi (£5.4m). But nothing else could be done with that momentum, and the game slipped away from Vitor Pereira’s side.

Surprisingly, winger Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) had no involvement in any of Burnley’s three goals. Thanks to a superb Dubravka save at the end, all three promoted sides have won in the same Gameweek.

But Wolves are stuck on two points, already six away from safety.