Scout Notes

FPL notes: Kroupi again, as Hartman assists Flemming twice

26 October 2025 74 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Alongside some late drama at Molineux, Sunday brought yet another goal for 19-year-old forward Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m).

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley.

FPL notes: 145

KROUPI COULD BREAK THE GAME

After nine full rounds of Premier League action, Bournemouth sit second in the table.

A good part of that is because of bargain FPL teenager Kroupi, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser at Leeds United, bagged a brace at Crystal Palace and made it 2-0 here.

Picking up a loose ball in the centre circle, Kroupi ran upfield and unleashed a shot from 25 yards out: a brilliant goal.

He’s making it harder and harder for Andoni Iraola to throw Evanilson (£7.0m) back in, once he recovers from a calf injury. If the Spaniard keeps faith, buying and starting Kroupi could then allow so much money to be spent elsewhere by FPL managers.

For those yet to Bench Boost, the Cherries’ particularly attractive Gameweek 12-14 stretch offers plenty of potential.

Then again, the former Lorient forward’s three Sunday efforts accumulated only 0.15 expected goals (xG), so be careful.

QUIET SEMENYO

While Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) remains FPL’s top-scoring midfielder by far, this was his third blank in nine matches. Forest limited him to one penalty area touch: an on-target shot of just 0.03 xG.

FPL notes: Kroupi again, as Hartman assists Flemming twice

Above: Antoine Semenyo’s touch heat map, according to our Members Area

Whereas fellow attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) collected four shots. Two were on target, scoring a spectacular Olimpico corner that curled and dipped beyond Matz Sels (£4.8m). The goalkeeper will be very disappointed at himself, though he can argue that the corner shouldn’t even have been awarded.

Owned by 27.1% of all Fantasy managers, defender Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) fell way short of his usual defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards. A mere five actions feel a bit out of character for him.

The Argentina international received a yellow card too, but the clean sheet took him to a respectable five points.

DYCHE NEEDS HELP

Bournemouth kept Forest out, despite the best efforts of full-back Neco Williams (£4.8m). He fired out three attempts, meaning no defender has put more on target over the latest five Gameweeks (four).

FPL notes: Kroupi again, as Hartman assists Flemming twice 1

Above: Defenders with the most shots on target between Gameweeks 5 and 9

The problem is that his team can’t keep clean sheets, which is the opposite of last season. New boss Sean Dyche took charge against Porto on Thursday night, in time for their first shut-out of 2025/26, which suggested a rejuvenation could be on its way.

But it didn’t happen here, even though four alterations were made to Gameweek 8’s starting lineup under Ange Postecoglou. A half-time triple substitution didn’t help either.

Dyche needs to quickly find an answer, as Forest are leaky at the back and have scored just once in seven league matches. It’s not a good time to own their FPL assets.

BLANK FOR DUBRAVKA

The same can be said for Wolves’ players. After fighting back to make it 2-2 by half-time, they conceded a dramatic stoppage-time winner to substitute Lyle Foster (£5.0m), giving Burnley back-to-back victories.

The Clarets initially went two up thanks to Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) setting up Zian Flemming‘s (£5.3m) side-footed volley into the bottom corner, then a close-range strike. The Dutch left-back now has four assists in four matches.

However, those depending on Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) and Maxime Esteve (£4.0m), whether it be Bench Boost or otherwise, soon lost their clean sheet via Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m). Rolling home a penalty, the Norwegian is now off the mark for this season.

Ladislav Krejci‘s (£4.5m) back-post kick was headed in by Marshall Munetsi (£5.4m). But nothing else could be done with that momentum, and the game slipped away from Vitor Pereira’s side.

Surprisingly, winger Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) had no involvement in any of Burnley’s three goals. Thanks to a superb Dubravka save at the end, all three promoted sides have won in the same Gameweek.

But Wolves are stuck on two points, already six away from safety.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

74 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel richards burn (dorgu vdv)
    Semenyo gakpo ndiaye kudus (rejinders)
    Gyokeres pedro haland

    Which ?

    A) rejinders to sarr/6.6 mid., bench kudus
    B) gyokeres rejinders -4 to mbeumo/eze woltemade
    C) pedro to mateta

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Probably just C. Pedro is just not doing it. At least Gyökeres has great fixtures, plays all the minutes and could get something (in theory).

      Open Controls
  2. Jasoooooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pedro and Reijnders to:

    A: Mateta and Sarr
    B: Thiago and Mbuemo

    Note that if I go with option B I can do Kudus -> Sarr the following week. Need to decide on these transfers tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Probably B

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      B yeah.

      Open Controls
    3. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B for me.

      Open Controls
    4. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Dear friends

    I really could do with some help.

    Gyokores, Joao Pedro, Van de Ven, Diouf

    =>

    Thiago, Mateta, Calafiori, Timber

    4 point hit

    Thoughts on the above pls?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Looks absolutely fantastic to me. I would get it done.

      Just get Mateta and Thiago now, the defenders aren't going up in price yet.

      Keep an eye on Van Der Ven and check his purchase price, can you earn 0.1 if he rises this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Great shout on holding tight on the vdv move. Thanks!!

        Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    The nudists are out in force, revealing their teams for inspection and judgement!

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Haha!!

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Better get out of here before finding out what they're up to.
      That movement will be known as the revenge of the puritans.

      Open Controls
  5. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Rough week! At least my transfers worked out, Gyökeres and Isak out for Thiago and Kroupi Jr.

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Good for you mate. Can you help me with the query above?

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Zoltan.

        Open Controls
  6. AppleDunk
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    How to fund Reijnders to Mbeumo?

    A. Saka -> Rice
    B. Porro, JP -> Mukiele, Welbeck
    C. Porro, JP, Saka-> Mukiele, Wolt, Rice (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Not fancy B with Thiago? No doubts on the pens. Sure Brighton have a little better fixtures but Thiago is a big strong boy lol.

      Open Controls
      1. AppleDunk
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        As you said, prefer Brighton's fixtures but they can be a bit of Jekyll and Hyde...

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          They do better against elite clubs usually! Then they draw with a Wolves or something.

          Open Controls
  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    What time are the price changes tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      One hour from now

      Open Controls
  8. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Best fodder?

    A Xhaka
    B Longstaff
    C. KDH

    Open Controls
    1. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Xhaka. A goal is coming soon.

      Open Controls
    2. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A just because you're not crazy like me (Mukiele, Alderete and Roefs owner)

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Was actually wondering about Lukic very near-term @5m
      1G, 2A
      WOL, eve, SUN next 3

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        VDV what's his Defcons like?

        Open Controls
  9. YupOutaThat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    A - Keep Gakpo for next game but then not be able to get mbeuno because of Team Value
    B - Take minus 4 now and get Mbeuno

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I don’t see the panic to get Mbuemo, the haul has gone & done with, ain’t gonna do that every week, and next two games are away.

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Take that minus and boom boom!!

      Open Controls
  10. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    If you had to sell one to buy an Arsenal defender, who would you sell

    A. Van de ven
    B. Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Van Der Ven probably, can only see two clean sheets in 13 & 16. Bournemouth fixtures good from gw12. Don't rush it though, make that profit if you can!

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah I bought senesi at 4.5m so have some value tied up in him

        On the contrary, I bought vdv for 4.6m so can make 0.1m profit if he rises to 4.8

        Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      If you have rotation where Van Der Ven covers you in 13 and 16 from another starting defenders' hard fixture then maybe it's different. Just check how your team looks each week and determine your future back there's up to gw19.

      Open Controls
  11. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Time to move on Gyokeres to Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think so mate. Another Arsenal defender can come in later then.

      Open Controls
    2. Klip Klopp
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. Klip Klopp
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Any advice on next moves?

    Raya
    Keane / Gabriel / Rodon
    Ndiaye / Semenyo / Kudus / Saka
    Mateta / Haaland / Woltemade

    Bench: Dub, Reijnders, Lacroix, Senesi

    1FT 0.6 itb

    A: Ndiaye —> Mbeumo
    B. Any other suggestions ?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A is impossible, you'd be 1m short. I'd be tempted to do Reijnders and Kudus to Mbeumo and King though.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I may live to regret this but I did Saka to Mbeumo in order to facilitate Gabriel for double ARS defence

      Open Controls
  13. Bobbyg1
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    JP and Reinders to

    Mateta and King 2 fts?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I don't think you'll regret it.

      Open Controls
  14. dhamphiir
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Which one?
    A. Pedro + Reijnders —> Mateta + Xhaka
    B. Pedro + Reijnders + Enzo —> Thiago + Mbeumo + Xhaka

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Sensei
    Saka - Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo
    Haaland - J. Pedro - Woltemade
    Dubravka - Guehi - Reijnders - Rodon
    3FT 0.4m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      B because you have Sarr, more fingers in more pies equals more fun.

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Also you don't want to be worrying about Enzo and Pedro carrying injuries every week.

      Open Controls
  15. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Before prices change.
    2FT
    A. Bowen+Andersen to Thiago+Gabriel
    B. Bowen+Caicedo to Kroupi+Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Koflok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      What time is price rise again?

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Already take the A move 30second before price change.

        Open Controls
      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        1.30 GMT

        Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Did you make a transfer? Would definitely want Gabriel in.

      Open Controls
      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        yes. thanks.

        Open Controls
  16. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Vdv second sub. Can only laugh.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      That's unfortunate - expect you'll bench him for the upcoming tougher fixtures too.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      I certainly am!

      Open Controls
  17. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Price changes 27th October

    Rises:
    Mateta 7.7
    Thiago 6.2

    Falls:
    Reijnders 5.6
    Dibling 5.4
    Nørgaard 5.2
    Livramento 4.9
    Mings 4.4
    Dorgu 4.3
    Kilman 4.3
    Arrizabalaga 4.2

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      arigatou

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        mondai nai

        Open Controls
  18. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Suggestions on what to do with 2 fts here? 1.8m itb.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Munoz vdv
    Saka semenyo Enzo reijnders
    Haaland pedro wolte

    Dubravka Anderson Senesi gud

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Swap Vdv and Senesi.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Saka reijnders Anderson > rice sarr mbeumo? Will be for a hit.

        Open Controls
  19. AAAFootball
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Bowen and sarre to Mbuemo and
      A. Kroupi
      B. Thiago

      Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW9 (1036 teams)

      Safety score = 34
      Top score = 92

      94 teams to be removed, 942 teams through to GW10
      Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        danke

        Open Controls
    • FplmorelikeFml
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      I my friends, I know it's crazy but anyone thinking of shipping in Gyo for the next 2 gws? Feel like he is due but of course, could very well be a trap. I haven't seen him play but he managed to score 2 goals against Leeds so many he'll show up for the easier fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Go for it! I’m right behind you, waaaaaay back here, waving! Can you see me? You can? Uh oh, how about now? Ahhhh that’s better!

        Open Controls
        1. FplmorelikeFml
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Lol I sniggered a bit but must admit that the reply was kinda cringe haha

          Open Controls
    • Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Hi. Take a hit to sort out the midfield this week?

      Pope
      Gabriel Calafiori Mukiele
      Salah Semenyo Reijnders Zubimendi
      Haaland Mateta Wotemade

      Dúbravka Rodon Senesi L.Miley
      1FT £0.3M

      GW10: Salah Zubimendi > Mbeumo Rice (-4pt) +£6.5M
      GW11: L.Miley > Chelsea mid for free.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        * Woltemade

        Open Controls
    • The Pep Revolution
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who would you consider essential on a WC this week for the next few weeks?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland Gabriel Dúbravka

        Open Controls
    • tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wildcarded to this, let me know what you think

      Petrović, Roefs,
      Timber, Munoz, Vdv, Acheampong, Esteve
      Saka, Semenyo, Gakpo, Enzo, Aaronson
      Haaland, Mateta, Gyokeres

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Sry it's King not Aaronson

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.