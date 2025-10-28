Community

What moves did ‘The Great and The Good’ make in Gameweek 9?

28 October 2025 146 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
In ‘The Great and the Good’, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Suspicious Minds

What happens in Europe should stay in Europe. Not an ill-judged Brexit campaign statement, but the call of many a FPL manager as the midweek adventures left us in a quandary going into Gameweek 9.

There were doubts over Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and ‘permanently carrying a knock’ Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), plus there was a little grumpiness over why Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and Viktor Gyokeres  (£9.0m) played like Lional Messi whilst in UEFA Champions League (UCL) action, but more like my Auntie Pat* in the Premier League.

*No offence to my 93-year-old Auntie there, she has a dodgy hip and was hardly what you call athletic even in her younger years!

Then there was Joe Rodon (£4.1m), who appeared in so many high-profile managers’ teams, sparking off some conspiracy theory nonsense. As for Joao Pedro (£7.5m), well, let’s say his FPL P45 is in the post this week.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The managers who did well this week were those who owned Rodon, Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) – surely that was only Colin the casual from accounts – and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m). 

Fabio Borges had two out of the three with his faith in Mbuemo paying off as he soared to the top of the table. He also had the good sense to bring in Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) just before the rush, and he scored on his first outing for the Portuguese FPL maestro.

Luke was the biggest riser as his Wildcard (more on that later) gave him an immediate boost, moving him up over 600,000 places, although he did curse Erling Haaland (£14.7m), who decided to blank just as he brought him in.

FPL General can at least gloat over his captaincy choice this week, as his pick of Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) outscored the mob’s Haaland pick – thank goodness for defensive contributions (DefCons), eh?

Elsewhere, some of the managers are having ‘challenging’ starts, with Ben Crellin at least proving he is human after several years of dominance. I still fancy him to claw his way back, though.

To protect him from ridicule, please note I have deliberately not mentioned that Andy North benched van der Ven – oh shoot, now I have!

WILDCARDS

The slow drip of Wildcards continues with Zophar and Luke the next ones to run the gauntlet. So, what has the extra week of information meant in terms of differences between the Gameweek 8 Wildcards? Well, not much.

The raw materials remain with triple Arsenal, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and, of course, Haaland. 

However, we have some new additions with both Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.7m), along with Kroupi Jr, seen as being essential. Thankfully, both have seen the benefit of dropping Joao Pedro and Gyokeres.

Luke has gone much cheaper in defence with two £4.1m defenders in Rodon and Nordi Mukiele. This has allowed him to stretch to David Raya (£5.7m) in goal, and the pick that catches my eye is Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m), who looks like an obvious move up from Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) for those that can afford him.

Zophar, meanwhile, has gone with a cheap midfielder in Josh King (£4.5m) to give him the flexibility of budget, and has preferred Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) over Raya, with Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) his keeper of choice – not sure on that last one myself.

TRANSFERS

Some pretty special and not-so-special transfer decisions. Tom Dollimore (watch him, he’s quite good) and FPL Harry picked precisely the right moment to transfer in Rodon.

Andy North and Fabio will be quite happy with their Kroupi Jr moves, and feel a little sorry for Az, who went with the wrong Leeds defender in Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m), who didn’t even make it to 45 minutes.

Also, Tom Freeman continues to show his eye for a differential in Adrien Truffert (£4.5m), who quietly produced a double-digit return.

TEMPLATE

Enzo bursts into the template with Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) moving out, just in time for his disappointing blank against Sunderland.

I’m still surprised that Gabriel is not 100% owned, with our top and bottom placed managers – Fabio and FPL General – yet to own him.

Dubravka (94.4%), Pope (50.0%)
Gabriel (88.9%), Senesi (83.3%), Rodon (55.6%), Andersen (50.0%), Timber (27.8%)
Semenyo (88.9%), Enzo (72.2%), Saka (66.7%), Fernandes (55.6%), Reijnders (38.9%)
Haaland (94.4%), Gyokeres (55.6%), Joao Pedro (50.0%)

TRANSFER SUCCESS

A look now at the transfer success of The Great and The Good.

Fabio sits at the top; he’s not made many transfers, but when he has, they have had an impact with 111 points in immediate returns.

He is followed by the more aggressive but similarly successful Tom Freeman.

CONCLUSION

A good week to have a bad week (FPL cliché klaxon alert), but hopefully next week is a good week for us to have a great week.

Also, just a little tip, everyone is going to transfer out Joao Pedro this week for Mateta so best to get on and do it so you can put your feet up.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

 For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. jacksonbarber125
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    As a delusional United fan what if I use my free hit to triple up with Bruno, Mbeumo, and Sesko this weekend??

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Reminds me of how FH works 😉

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      1-0 Forest

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        jim always hating on his own team

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          "Hating" for pointing out the cruelty of the game we all play?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            You're on a win-streak, you should be positive 😛

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              I'm making a joke about FPL, not United

              Open Controls
    3. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Trouble is they’re then gone again the next week. Bring them in with fts and hits if needs be

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yeah I might double up with Cunha and Mbeumo, but will keep Gakpo for now.

        Open Controls
  2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Start 1:
    A) Reijnders
    B) King

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A)

      King got benched last game

      Open Controls
    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Get rid of reijinders

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Over half of the game still owns Pedro

    Open Controls
  4. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/28/fpl-team-news-delap-pedro-haaland-richards-more

    Open Controls
  5. GCHILD2K16
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Not getting thiagoi get and enzo due to be on pens i get
    Minteh ??? What has he done in 9 weeks?
    With evanilson back soon kroupi jr will return to bench

    Open Controls
  6. fusen
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not sure if you use my FPL tool to track 'immediate transfer points gained' or one of the many others nowadays, but either way, the point total of 111 for Fabio includes his chip usage of wildcarding and freehitting, not just the 4 manual transfers.

    I did a double take when thinking each transfer could somehow have got him 27 additional points until I checked how, at least my tool, represents that info and I don't make it clear that chips are included, so I will update the page to mention chips and also will do a 'manual transfers only' total as well as the overall total.

    Open Controls

