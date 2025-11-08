Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Man Utd team news: Sesko sub, no Kudus

8 November 2025 413 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United gets Gameweek 11 underway at 12.30pm GMT.

Spurs are on a four-match winless league run on their own soil, while United’s only away victory of 2025/26 came, incongruously, at Liverpool.

The Lilywhites are on a seven-game unbeaten run against today’s opponents, the most recent encounter being the UEFA Europa League final in May.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes apiece from their last outings, which in Spurs’ case was a UEFA Champions League tie against Copenhagen.

Thomas Frank brings in Richarlison, Joao Paulinha and Djed Spence, with Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur dropping to the bench.

There is no Mohammed Kudus in the hosts’ squad. Frank described him as “touch and go” on Friday.

As for United, Ruben Amorim’s three changes all involve defenders.

Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu return, with Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot and Benjamin Sesko making way.

It looks like Amad Diallo will move from right wing-back to an attacking midfield position alongside Bryan Mbeumo. Matheus Cunha appears set to lead the line.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Sarr, Paulinha, Johnson, Simons, Richarlison, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Odobert, Udogie, Bentancur, Scarlett, Akhamrich, Rowswell.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha.

Subs: Bayindir, Yoro, Dalot, Mount, Zirkzee, Sesko, Ugarte, Heaven, Fletcher.

price change predictions
413 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    mbeumo having to play out of position on the left so Amad can play on the right is hilarious btw. Fire Amorim

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      They should be swapped surely

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      It's not him, it's the system.

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        It's hilarious because that United squad with 1 game per week easily gets top 4/5 under a half competent manager.

        Open Controls
  2. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Might just keep Bruno afterall

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah, there's always more pressing transfers to make than Bruno > Mbuemo.

      Open Controls
  3. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bruno ticking along with 5 pointers.

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      was he any close to DefCon?

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        He got 8

        Open Controls
      2. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        If you have to ask, you know the answer.

        Open Controls
      3. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Needed 4 more defcons

        Open Controls
  4. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Just realised all of my players play tomorrow lol

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Well apart from Ndiaye sorry

      Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
        32 mins ago

        No Arsenal?!

        Open Controls
        1. Fat Frank
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ah Gabriel of course!

          Open Controls
      • lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        No Arsenal or Chelsea?

        Open Controls
        1. Fat Frank
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No Chelsea but have Gabriel

          Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Anyone else starting Dubravka?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Scott Parker

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          You're funny 😀

          Open Controls
      2. FPLzebub
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yep. Instead of Pope.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          Good to know. Benched Roefs here gulp

          Open Controls
      3. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        I am. Have Thiago versus Pope, and no West Ham, so why not?

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          All in!

          Open Controls
      4. Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        No decided to double up with Petrovic and Senesi after Villa’s dry start to the season

        Open Controls
    4. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I wonder if Son is considering a return, already read that Kane is supposedly planning to

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.