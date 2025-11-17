Why Salah isn’t in the Egypt squad today

Amid all the injury scares elsewhere over the November international break, a bit of good news regarding the non-involvement of Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) for Egypt today.
The Pharaohs will contest an Al Ain International Cup – a friendly international tournament, if you didn’t know already – match against Cape Verde on Monday.
It’s a third-place play-off for Egypt, following their defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan on Friday.
But Salah won’t be involved, with his national team instead deciding to hand him a “rest”.
The Liverpool attacker returns to Merseyside with just 90 minutes of football under his belt from this international fortnight, then.
