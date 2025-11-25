Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cunha latest, KDH stars + Tarkowski banks DefCon again

25 November 2025 39 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s (£4.9m) first-half strike proved to be the difference at Old Trafford, as 10-man Everton secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Here’s what we saw in Gameweek 12’s final match.

AMORIM ON CUNHA

Manchester United were without Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) for Monday’s encounter with Everton, after the Brazilian suffered a reported head injury in training over the weekend.

Ruben Amorim suggested that it was “nothing serious” prior to kick-off.

“It was a knock in training so I don’t know how long he’s going to stay out, I think it’s nothing serious, but we cannot risk players.” – Ruben Amorim on Matheus Cunha

UNITED “NOT THERE”

United have arguably the most favourable set of fixtures over the next nine Gameweeks, but their performance on Monday massively underwhelmed.

Although they won the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.41 to 0.19, it didn’t entirely reflect the true nature of the match, with Everton comfortable for large periods, even while playing with 10 men.

With Cunha absent, Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m) subsequently got the nod up front.

But United lacked a cutting edge, despite Bruno Fernandes’ (£8.9m) best efforts.

In a deeper role, the Portuguese produced five shots in total, including one Opta-defined ‘big chance’, but has nothing to show for it. In a further blow for his owners, he also finished on 11 defensive contributions (DefCon), just one short of the threshold.

Gameweek 12’s most-bought player, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) had a shot parried by Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), but like Fernandes, lacked that final bit of quality to make a difference.

“We are not there, not even near the point we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. We have a lot to do and we need to be perfect to win games. We were not perfect today.” – Ruben Amorim

MOYES’ DEFENSIVE MASTERCLASS

Monday’s win at Old Trafford was a tactical triumph for Everton, who have now kept back-to-back clean sheets.

They had only three shots overall, and none after Dewsbury-Hall’s 29th-minute winner, but they defended their box superbly, showing real grit and determination.

This was achieved despite facing numerous challenges, with Seamus Coleman (£4.3m) injured within the first 10 minutes and Idrissa Gueye (£5.4m) sent off shortly after for inexplicably striking a teammate.

Pickford made six saves on the night, including a superb stop to deny Zirkzee’s header, amassing 10 points.

“I felt in the moment all game and I work hard every day on the training pitch to put in performances and saves like that. To put in that performance and get a clean sheet – another one, which makes it back-to-back now – is the Everton way. The lads kept me out of trouble sometimes and I get them out of trouble other times – that’s part of a team sport.” – Jordan Pickford

James Tarkowski (£5.4m), meanwhile, banked DefCon points for the eighth time this season – only Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) has produced more:

Above: Outfield players sorted by defensive contribution points (DC) in 2025/26

Defensive colleagues Michael Keane (£4.5m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.9m) also collected extra DefCon points in Gameweek 12.

As for Gueye, there’s a chance he might not play for Everton again until late January, as he now faces a three-match ban, and by the time he’s back, he could be called up by Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

DEWSBURY-HAUL

Everton went in front when Dewsbury-Hall sent a lovely curling effort into the top corner.

The driving force from midfield, he produced 13 points in total, thanks to his goal, DefCon and the maximum bonus.

Notably, Dewsbury-Hall is now up to 48 points for the season, the most of any midfielder under £5.0m.

“He has been playing really well. His goal is exactly what we want from him. He has been a bit unlucky maybe to not hit a couple more this season. He has been a big help to us as a team and has helped us improve. I’m really pleased for him because he works really hard and is a solid professional.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Elsewhere, Thierno Barry (£5.7m) continued up front and should be praised for his efforts. An effective outlet up front, he won 13 of his aerial duels.

“We’re trying to give Thierno that bit of consistency to get the goals, which we badly need.” – David Moyes on Thierno Barry

  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sarr > Schade?

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      That's what i'm likely doing :).

      Open Controls
    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Semenyo, Sarr, Mateta, Ndayie. Time to get the Africans out. Because they'll be leaving for Afcon soon

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Semenyo/Ghana did not qualify for afcon.

        Mateta plays for France...

        Open Controls
        1. Defcons are for Kinnear
          • 12 Years
          36 mins ago

          Yeah but not many people own Idresa Ghana Geye

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Wow that's your response...

            Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yikes

        Open Controls
      3. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        This is why a delete/edit button is important

        Open Controls
  2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      what to do with this:

      sels dub
      senesie richards timber vdv reineildo
      saka semyou boomo sarr caicedo
      mateta thiago robot

      1FT 0.4 ITB

      A) FH
      B) Roll
      C) Sels to reoufs
      D) sels to martinez
      E) semenyo to minteh
      F) semeyo to rogers
      G) roll roll fh 15

      Open Controls
      1. Conners ©
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        If Semenyo is confirmed out, then E or F for sure.

        I still own Sels and plan on keeping him for now.

        Either way, a GK transfer doesn't seem like a priority with 1 FT banked. (Move him on in GW16 if necessary with one of your 5FTs).

        Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would have liked to have seen some minutes per shot stats in this article for Dewsbury-Hall to see if we can expect more goals. It's a tough decision on whether to bench KDH or not and we need some help on whether the attacking returns are likely to continue.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        He's overperforming his xG data - 2 goals from 0.9xG this season

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          I'm more interested in shot volume.

          Open Controls
          1. Tommy Template
            • 11 Years
            30 mins ago

            Both garners have taken more if it helps (Garner and Gana)

            Open Controls
          2. mookie
            • 12 Years
            24 mins ago

            1,02 shots per 90 from an average distance of 14,7 yards. 0,08 xG per shot.

            22/23 PL season with Leicester - 1,01 sh/90 from 21,3 yds. 0,09 xG/sh

            23/24 Championship - 2,15 sh/90 from 18,3 yds. 0,11 npxG/sh

            Open Controls
            1. BR510
                21 mins ago

                I own him and never know when to start him

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Same here.

                  Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              2/11 shots on target this season - all low xG chances

              Data taken from link below (need to add his 1 SoT from last night):

              https://footystats.org/players/england/kiernan-dewsbury-hall

              Open Controls
      2. BR510
          43 mins ago

          Is salah essential on FH? Is he even a good pick

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            5 mins ago

            No and maybe

            Open Controls
          2. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            He reminds me of Palmer being picked in many FH teams last year even though he was bang out of form. I think many see it as a opportunity to own an FPL beast for one week only given a nice fixture but it's clearly a past reputation/hopeful pick over a form one. A blank shouldn't come as a shock but if Pool get their act together he's a huge differential.

            Open Controls
        • Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          FH team G2G?

          Kelleher
          Gvardiol - Murillo - O'Reilly
          Salah - Gakpo - MGW - Rogers - Schade
          Haaland - Thiago

          Dubravka - VdV - Rodon - Guiu

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              14 mins ago

              obviously you'll do some tinkering in the next couple of days but overall a good team. Exact same as all the content creators...

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers. I'd only saw Andy's team which looked quite a bit different but I liked his Schade pick.

                Open Controls
          2. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            Which city defender would you get in this week? Is for the foreseeable so whilst they all carry a rotation risk, need them for multiple weeks:
            A) gvardiol
            B) Nunes
            C) o’reilly

            Open Controls
            1. BR510
                27 mins ago

                b

                Open Controls
                1. BR510
                    23 mins ago

                    very little rotation, defcon, attacking, will haul vs leeds. Getting on fh (oreilly might be benched)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Nunes could get benched with Khusanov now available...

                      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/abdukodir-khusanov/leistungsdaten/spieler/763079

                      Open Controls
                2. Haa-lala-land
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Im hoping for a cheeky teamleak that suggests RAN starts

                  Open Controls
              • Skout
                • 6 Years
                32 mins ago

                I know it’s somewhat team dependent but what’s looking like the best week for FH?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Since there are no blanks or doubles in the first half of the season, there isn't any standout GW to FH so it really is team dependant...

                  You will need to look at the fixtures in each GW and compare FH team with your non FH team and see where you think there are gains.

                  There is a chance your non FH team will outscore your FH team...

                  You will also need to factor the other chips you have left.

                  Open Controls
              • mad_beer ✅
                • 10 Years
                30 mins ago

                Is this the week Foden finally shows up?

                Open Controls
              • Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                Was walking down the road this morning when a guy came up to me and asked if I was the one who predicted the United - Everton score correctly. I smiled and walked away. Stay humble.

                Open Controls
                1. Naatie
                    13 mins ago

                    even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while

                    Open Controls
                    1. Philosopher's Stones
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      I nut quite frequently though

                      Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Opta updated Bruno defcon from 11 to 10 after GW12 closed In FPL...

                  Open Controls
                3. CheesyGonzalez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Anyone considering tc this week for Haaland?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                      2 mins ago

                      Absolutely

                      Open Controls
                  2. SpaceCadet
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Any reason not to pull the trigger and FH this team?

                    Sanchez
                    Munoz senesi vdv
                    Saka semenyo Sarr Enzo
                    Haaland mateta Thiago

                    Dubravka Anderson konate diouf

                    Open Controls

