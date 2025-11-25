Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Reigning champion’s team reveal

25 November 2025 11 comments
So VAR So Bad So VAR So Bad
Share:

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign resumes on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 5 team.

Matchday 5 arrives with a rare blend of opportunity and volatility. It marks the halfway point of the League Phase, and managers are facing one of the most significant injury pile-ups of the season.

Highly-owned assets such as Gabriel Magalhaes (€5.6m), Achraf Hakimi (€6.0m), Denzel Dumfries (€6.2m), Pedri (€7.5m), Ousmane Dembélé (€10.0m) and Victor Osimhen (€7.7m) have thrown squads off balance and pushed many managers into making early chip decisions.

The key to this week is not perfection, but flexibility. UCL Fantasy is a game that rewards the ability to adapt when plans fall apart. With rotation looming in Matchdays 6 and 8, and some fixture swings approaching, managers must prioritise structure over rigid plans.

Forced into a Wildcard

Coming into the season, I had always planned to use my Wildcard chip in Matchday 6. But UCL Fantasy rarely allows plans to survive.

Owning several of the above injuries, I’ve found myself forced into an early activation.

And this is exactly where the game tests you. A Wildcard is not about sticking to the date you dreamed about; it’s about recognising when your structure is no longer aligned with the next three Matchdays.

Undeniably, my squad needs more than bandages. It needs rebuilding. Therefore, a well-constructed Matchday 5 Wildcard that mirrors the planned structure of Matchday 6’s remains optimal.

Plans are useful; flexibility is essential.

My Wildcard team

FPL Team News + Predicted Line-ups 1
11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Why are people taking Semenyo out?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Missed penalty.
      Dip in form.
      Injury.
      Shiny new toys in Eze & Rodgers.
      Less informed may think he’s going AFCON soon.

      Open Controls
    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Free Hitters I understand given the injury otherwise I think he's a hold. I get his fixture aren't the greatest but he's such a good player I don't think it matters.

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          8 mins ago

          xG before the injury was a serious low

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            He passed the eye test + was getting chances/points. In the past we've known him to be streaky but seems to have found a little bit more consistency.

            Open Controls
            1. Pumpkinhead
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Or do you just mean the last three? If he scored that pen, I doubt many would be removing.

              Open Controls
              1. z13
                  3 mins ago

                  yes, npxG since GW8 is 0.13, 0.03, 0.03, 0.03

                  Open Controls
      2. Sz21
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Would you..
        1. WC this week or
        2. FH or
        3. Just make a couple of transfers..

        Not sure on the best path with so much uncertainty in teams. Not too long left to use the chips either.
        Was supposed to be an easy transition to the likes of Liverpool/City for their runs but not so obvious now.

        Dubravka.
        Timber, Virgil, James.
        Semenyo, Anderson, Saka, Reijnders.
        Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade.
        Sanchez, Ndiaye, Andersen, Esteve.
        2ft's, 0.9m ITB.

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            7 mins ago

            WC

            Open Controls
          • Pumpkinhead
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Since you have your FH and WC left I think you should play one - like you said their aren't many weeks left.

            This is over simplifying it BUT if you want Liverpool long term WC if not, FH. Personally, I like Liverpool fixture against West Ham better. They've given up a ton of xg and though pool aren't firing, I think you'd be hard pressed to say they won't find away in gw 13.

            If I was wildcarding I'd remove Woltemade, Reijnders, Ndiaye (fixtures turn though I think he's a good player), James, and maybe Virgil.

            Open Controls
        2. z13
            6 mins ago

            Does anyone know where I can find my OR since a given GW? I played WC in GW7 when ranked 5m, and I'm now up to 2m. I just want to know what my OR without that start is. Thanks

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.