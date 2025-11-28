Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 13 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

28 November 2025 56 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Brentford, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of the players below have an ownership of 5% or lower.

DANGO OUATTARA

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW13-16 fixtures (leaves for AFCON thereafter): BUR | ars | tot | LEE

Brentford are receiving significant backing for Gameweek 13, which is as much to do with their own home form (four wins from six, 12 goals scored) as it is Burnley’s wretched away record (five losses from six, a league-high 18 goals conceded).

Nine-goal frontman Igor Thiago (£6.5m) picks himself. The backline is also receiving plenty of attention, with Kevin Schade (£7.0m) another popular selection.

But what about Dango Ouattara (£6.0m)? 

For a million less outlay, he boasts a slightly better rate of expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes than Schade:

He also blows his teammate out of the water for big chances per 90 minutes (0.87 vs 0.36):

In fact, despite playing just 724 minutes of Premier League action, Ouattara has actually been afforded more Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (seven) than all but four FPL midfielders:

Level with Schade for FPL returns (five each), Ouattara has delivered a goal and three assists in the last four Gameweeks.

Ouattara’s penalty-winning ability is something to note, too. He has won three Premier League spot-kicks this season; no other player has done so on more than one occasion! Also notable is the fact that Burnley have conceded three penalties in 2025/26, the joint-most of any club in the division…

As for those lower minutes, that’s a legacy from when Keith Andrews switched to a 3-5-2 in the ‘tougher’ fixtures. Dango was often the fall guy when that happened – but Andrews definitely won’t do that in Gameweek 13.

It’s possible that there’s a formation switch for Arsenal away in Gameweek 14 (not a worry for those getting Ouattara on a Gameweek 13 Free Hit!) but would you want to start him then anyway? The 23-year-old’s cheaper price tag makes him easier to bench than Schade, too.

The ex-Bournemouth winger is, of course, bound for the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-December. But as a one-week punt, or to play in three of the next four Gameweeks, there are worse picks out there.

MATHEUS NUNES

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: LEE | ful | SUN | cry | WHU

Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) is all the rage at the moment. For good reason, too, given the Manchester City left-back’s recent returns. But what about the man on the opposite flank?

Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) is less of a shotaholic than O’Reilly but the pair have still managed the same number of ‘big chances’ (one).

And while O’Reilly’s overall chance creation numbers are superior, both men have two FPL assists to their name.

They each earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points against Liverpool the Gameweek before last and both have two double-digit FPL points hauls this season.

All in all, then, there may not be as much separating the two City full-backs as it first appears. Indeed, O’Reilly is only currently ahead by six FPL points.

Nunes’ selection here is more team-led. His next two opponents, Leeds and Fulham, have each conceded a disproportionate number of crosses down their left flanks (Nunes’s side) in recent weeks:

Focusing only on Leeds, for those Free Hitting, this graph of where the Whites’ opponents have assisted from in 2025/26 (in green) really pinpoints Nunes’ flank as the source of joy:

There is risk to both full-backs, of course. Rico Lewis (£4.8m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) could come in for a game on the right, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) or Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) deputising on the left. That, as you well know, is the chance we take when punting on any City player bar Erling Haaland (£14.9m).

NIKOLA MILENKOVIC

  • FPL ownership: 3.7%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW13-17 fixtures: BHA | wol | eve | TOT | ful

Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win against Malmo saw Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) return to goalscoring form.

It was Milenkovic’s first goal of the current campaign but he had earlier come close to breaking his duck when his first-half header forced a save. The Serb was involved in Forest’s opener, too, with his deflected cross falling perfectly for Yates.

We know from last season that the 28-year-old has goalscoring pedigree. He netted five times, while he finished joint-top for headed attempts (21) among defenders. So far this term, he’s headed towards goal seven times already.

Interestingly, Forest have had more attempts from set pieces (20) than anyone except Arsenal in their four Gameweeks with Dyche at the helm:

Milenkovic has also encouragingly claimed DefCon points in back-to-back matches.

Forest won this weekend’s corresponding fixture 7-0 last season and while that may not happen again at the City Ground on Sunday, it begins a decent run of games for the Tricky Trees.

Impressively, Forest have conceded fewer Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (two) than any other Premier League club since Dyche arrived. They have also kept four clean sheets and conceded just five goals across seven matches in all competitions.

56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mesh
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which 1 onn FH?

    A. MGW
    B. Kolo Muani

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Start
    A) James
    B) Caicedo

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Hey guys! Think I’m settled how on the FH, probably template to buggery but how’s this?

    Martinez
    O’Reilly - Cash - Van den Berg
    Schade - Salah - Rogers - Gakpo - Foden
    Haaland (c) - Thiago (vc)
    ___________________________________
    Dubravka: Reinildo: Esteve: Marc Guiu

    1.5m ITB

    Not changed this for a few days so feel quite settled.

    Opinions welcome cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers bud! Either epically flops or turns up trumps, but ready to rock & roll 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Seems standard like you said

      Not that that’s a bad thing.

      Open Controls
  4. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Hi all. Not sure who to transfer / bench. Fancy upgrading Minteh to Rogers or bringing in Thiago. Any other comments welcome.

    Dubravka
    VDV - Timber - Munoz
    Saka - Semenyo - Minteh - Mbeumo
    Mateta - Haaland (c) - Woltemade

    Pope - Wieffer - Senesi - Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
  5. Skout
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    How’s this for FH:

    Martinez
    O’Reilly Cash Munoz
    Salah Gakpo Foden Schade Rogers
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Guiu Hartman Reinildo 0.1itb

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good and classic template. Like the FH 2 posts up is 1 player different

      Open Controls
  6. Norco
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    How's the bench boost look?

    Dubravka, Enzo, KDH, Reinildo

    Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    If I've taken a hit and want to FH, will my hit be cancelled?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yup 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      true

      Open Controls
  8. AF90
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Surprised by the lack of love for Bowen in FH teams....prefer him over Gakpo & Schade who I'm seeing in most teams for starters

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wilson preferred West Ham forward this week

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think I would prefer Wilson for 1 week

      Open Controls
  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    I have milenkovic in my team just cost I can't afford Munoz, but reading this article maybe I should go dango ahead of schade...and pick Munoz instead of Milen...

    A milenkovic and schade
    B Munoz and dango

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dango is a good pick. But why Munoz over Milenkovic?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Seems a better pick and man aren't exactly on fire. Brighton could easily score at NF

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Absolutely agree. Munoz and Dango out of those options.

          Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    would you FH?

    current team:
    Pope
    Timber VVD ORilley
    Saka Sarr Semenyo Kudus
    Mateta Thiago Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Richm
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Similar team here. If I didn’t have TC I would FH

      Open Controls
    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It's not great but its not awful either, could go ok particularly if Ars do well against Che as everyone has FH them out this week

      Open Controls
  11. Uns95
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    No love for Watkins?

    Know he's out of form but Wolves are absolutely terrible, could easily see him bagging a couple goals

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It's all about probabilities for me. And to be honest, no Villa attacker stands out.

      Open Controls
  12. hariv
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start Pope (eve) or Petrovic (sun)?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A post on the precious article said Pope might not play.

      Open Controls
      1. hariv
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate!!!

        Open Controls
  13. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who should be my third defender?

    Martinez
    Munoz Cash X
    Salah Schade Dango Foden Doku
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravks Mukiele Reinildo Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Richm
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rogers in mid and then brentford or city defender

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rogers' numbers are extremely poor. I dont trust Villa attack. Reverse for Brentford. City triple up has more upside this week than double attack and on defender. Even if I have to pick one mid which one - Doku or Foden?

        Open Controls
        1. Richm
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Early team news might tell you. Foden more nailed people are saying but who knows with pep and a midweek game

          Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      How much bank? Assuming you can’t get Arsenal I think Porro (some risk he doesn’t start) or Livramento. Given setup doesn’t allow for a Brentford or Man City defender

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I actually quite like the setup by the way.

        Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can afford Califiori

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I think do that

          Arsenal are pretty much fixture proof as a DEF and he’s got some attacking upside. I get removing their attackers this week on FH but keeping a DEF seems fine to me.

          Good luck - I think it’s a really nice upside team. Template fixtures, but a bit differential on players

          Open Controls
  14. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it worth FH to get Scout's GW13 picks this week over this ragtag selection?

    Pope
    Calafiori Senesi Mukiele Virgil
    Rice Mbeumo B.Fernandes
    Haaland© Woltemade Mateta
    -Dubravka Semenyo* Caicedo Rodon
    1FT £0.7M

    Open Controls
    1. Richm
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play sem and get Thiago.
      Or play fh if no tc

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  15. SligoRovers1928
      10 mins ago

      Thoughts on the free hit team:
      Kelleher
      Cash Munoz o reilly
      Saka salah Rogers shade doku
      Thiago Haaland
      Bench:dubravka, mukiele, esteve, guiu
      Alternatives are a 3-4-3 with mateta instead of Saka or Martinez and van den berg

      Open Controls
      1. SligoRovers1928
          3 mins ago

          Martinez and van den berg would require mukiele down to tuanzebe

          Open Controls
        • Casual Player
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Standard team and standard thoughts that it’s good

          Open Controls
      2. GROBARI
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        If I don't FH, what's the best GW to FH (where most good/solid teams have these weak offensive/defensive opponents at home). I hope this question makes sense...

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          It does but I find it impossible to answer without deep diving into your team

          And I’m not sure I’m even invested in my own team enough to do that for myself

          Open Controls
      3. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thiago is currently the most transferred in player this week by a large margin.

        Thiago - 635410
        Eze - 491947
        Munoz - 369788
        Rogers - 361685
        Timber - 283530

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Eze and Rogers - the chase!

          Open Controls
      4. CYN
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Appreciate any input here!

        Team is:

        Raya Dubravka
        Calafiori VVD Munoz Senesi Mukiele
        Semenyo Enzo Bruno Ndiaye Stach
        Haaland Mateta Thiago

        A. Enzo and Semenyo -> Foden and Anderson
        B. Enzo and Semenyo -> Foden and Dango
        C. FH

        Open Controls
      5. Natural Selection
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Anyone know if the members cup fixtures been announced yet? I haven't seen an article, not sure if I missed it...

        Open Controls
      6. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        As a fairly pessimistic Lpool fan atm Im tempted with a move for Wilson, either in for Mateta or Woltemade as I just know theyre gonna bloody win arent they lol. Do I go for it?
        I should probably just roll though. Im so torn haha!

        Open Controls
      7. Richm
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Which one FH or TC? 1ft
        Pope
        senesi mukiele timber guehi Gabriel
        Sarr Enzo Semenyo saka minteh
        Haaland Mateta Thiago

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.