­­­FPL Gameweek 13 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Brentford, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of the players below have an ownership of 5% or lower.

DANGO OUATTARA

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £6.0m

£6.0m GW13-16 fixtures (leaves for AFCON thereafter): BUR | ars | tot | LEE

Brentford are receiving significant backing for Gameweek 13, which is as much to do with their own home form (four wins from six, 12 goals scored) as it is Burnley’s wretched away record (five losses from six, a league-high 18 goals conceded).

Nine-goal frontman Igor Thiago (£6.5m) picks himself. The backline is also receiving plenty of attention, with Kevin Schade (£7.0m) another popular selection.

But what about Dango Ouattara (£6.0m)?

For a million less outlay, he boasts a slightly better rate of expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes than Schade:

He also blows his teammate out of the water for big chances per 90 minutes (0.87 vs 0.36):

In fact, despite playing just 724 minutes of Premier League action, Ouattara has actually been afforded more Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (seven) than all but four FPL midfielders:

Level with Schade for FPL returns (five each), Ouattara has delivered a goal and three assists in the last four Gameweeks.

Ouattara’s penalty-winning ability is something to note, too. He has won three Premier League spot-kicks this season; no other player has done so on more than one occasion! Also notable is the fact that Burnley have conceded three penalties in 2025/26, the joint-most of any club in the division…

As for those lower minutes, that’s a legacy from when Keith Andrews switched to a 3-5-2 in the ‘tougher’ fixtures. Dango was often the fall guy when that happened – but Andrews definitely won’t do that in Gameweek 13.

It’s possible that there’s a formation switch for Arsenal away in Gameweek 14 (not a worry for those getting Ouattara on a Gameweek 13 Free Hit!) but would you want to start him then anyway? The 23-year-old’s cheaper price tag makes him easier to bench than Schade, too.

The ex-Bournemouth winger is, of course, bound for the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-December. But as a one-week punt, or to play in three of the next four Gameweeks, there are worse picks out there.

MATHEUS NUNES

FPL ownership: 1.3%

1.3% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW13-17 fixtures: LEE | ful | SUN | cry | WHU

Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) is all the rage at the moment. For good reason, too, given the Manchester City left-back’s recent returns. But what about the man on the opposite flank?

Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) is less of a shotaholic than O’Reilly but the pair have still managed the same number of ‘big chances’ (one).

And while O’Reilly’s overall chance creation numbers are superior, both men have two FPL assists to their name.

They each earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points against Liverpool the Gameweek before last and both have two double-digit FPL points hauls this season.

All in all, then, there may not be as much separating the two City full-backs as it first appears. Indeed, O’Reilly is only currently ahead by six FPL points.

Nunes’ selection here is more team-led. His next two opponents, Leeds and Fulham, have each conceded a disproportionate number of crosses down their left flanks (Nunes’s side) in recent weeks:

Focusing only on Leeds, for those Free Hitting, this graph of where the Whites’ opponents have assisted from in 2025/26 (in green) really pinpoints Nunes’ flank as the source of joy:

There is risk to both full-backs, of course. Rico Lewis (£4.8m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) could come in for a game on the right, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) or Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) deputising on the left. That, as you well know, is the chance we take when punting on any City player bar Erling Haaland (£14.9m).

NIKOLA MILENKOVIC

FPL ownership: 3.7%

3.7% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW13-17 fixtures: BHA | wol | eve | TOT | ful

Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win against Malmo saw Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) return to goalscoring form.

It was Milenkovic’s first goal of the current campaign but he had earlier come close to breaking his duck when his first-half header forced a save. The Serb was involved in Forest’s opener, too, with his deflected cross falling perfectly for Yates.

We know from last season that the 28-year-old has goalscoring pedigree. He netted five times, while he finished joint-top for headed attempts (21) among defenders. So far this term, he’s headed towards goal seven times already.

Interestingly, Forest have had more attempts from set pieces (20) than anyone except Arsenal in their four Gameweeks with Dyche at the helm:

Milenkovic has also encouragingly claimed DefCon points in back-to-back matches.

Forest won this weekend’s corresponding fixture 7-0 last season and while that may not happen again at the City Ground on Sunday, it begins a decent run of games for the Tricky Trees.

Impressively, Forest have conceded fewer Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (two) than any other Premier League club since Dyche arrived. They have also kept four clean sheets and conceded just five goals across seven matches in all competitions.