­­­FPL Gameweek 14 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of the players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

YEREMY PINO

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW14-18 fixtures: bur | ful | MCI | lee | TOT

A three-match ban for Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) and an ankle injury for Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m) has led many Fantasy managers to seek out a new midfielder this week.

Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) is perhaps someone we should not overlook.

The Spaniard found the net against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 12, and with Sarr potentially unavailable until January, his playing time now appears to be even more secure.

Joint-second among Palace players for shots taken over the last three Gameweeks, with five, Pino fares even better when it comes to chances created, having provided eight of those, the most of any teammate.

All of that, coupled with a share of set-piece duties, raises hope that he can become a viable budget option.

Pino is available at just £5.8m, and on Wednesday faces a Burnley side that have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches. The Clarets have also allowed 18 big chances over that period, the most of any side.

It’s also important to note that Pino’s nine through balls in the Premier League in 2025/26 is bettered only by Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m):

This quality could be particularly useful against Burnley: Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) put three Brentford players through on goal on Saturday alone.

Pino currently sits in just 0.2% of Fantasy squads, with his trip to Burnley the ideal fixture to flourish as a differential.

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN

FPL ownership: £6.3m

£6.3m Price: 1.1%

1.1% GW14-18 fixtures: NFO | MUN | ars | BRE | liv

While he has failed to produce an attacking return in his previous four matches, we feel that Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.3m) shouldn’t be written off.

In the match against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Norwegian managed only one shot, but he was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed.

He also had an opportunity when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£5.2m) slid the ball across the penalty box, only for Pau Torres (£4.3m) to intervene just in time, preventing Strand Larsen from finding the net.

Perhaps most significantly, however, is the following quote:

“Personally, for myself as well, I feel better at the moment and it’s probably the first time I’ve been feeling fresh since my injury.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen

It was a much stronger team performance from Wolves at Villa Park, too.

“For long spells we looked a good team and matched them in many aspects. We showed spirit and fight and looked good with the ball. I thought we created good moments and I don’t know how we haven’t scored. I’m disappointed with the result but happy with the performance. “The difference in performance from last week to this one is vast. It has been a positive week of training and the lads are on board with what we want to do. We just have to work hard and if we keep playing like that then I can see us hopefully turning some momentum our way.” – Rob Edwards

Nottingham Forest have shown improvement under Sean Dyche; however, they have still conceded in four of his five league matches in charge. They also arrive at Molineux after suffering a 2-0 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Therefore, for those seeking an affordable forward, Strand Larsen could provide value, not just in Gameweek 14 but also in the upcoming home encounters with Manchester United and Brentford.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

FPL ownership: 4.0%

4.0% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW14-18 fixtures: wol | eve | TOT | ful | MCI

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) provides all-round appeal in FPL.

The England international ranks among the top 15 midfielders for shots and key passes combined, with a total of 38 in 2025/26.

And at the other end of the pitch, he’s picked up defensive contribution (DefCon) points in eight of his 13 starts, just falling short in the other five matches:

Above: Elliot Anderson’s total defensive contributions (Tot) sorted by Gameweek

One of his biggest plus points, however, is his security of starts/minutes.

Anderson has started and finished all 13 Premier League matches this season, which minimises the risk of rotation in the busy festive period.

It suggests Anderson can be a reliable set-and-forget option throughout December.

Forest’s fixtures are a bit of a mixed bag, but they do face Wolves, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham over the next four Gameweeks.

Notably, Anderson’s next two opponents rank in the bottom four for key passes conceded from the centre zone, which suggests the corner-taking midfielders’ line-breaking passes could be an effective source of points.