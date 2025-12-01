Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 14 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

1 December 2025 279 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of the players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

YEREMY PINO

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW14-18 fixtures: bur | ful | MCI | lee | TOT

A three-match ban for Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) and an ankle injury for Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m) has led many Fantasy managers to seek out a new midfielder this week.

Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) is perhaps someone we should not overlook.

The Spaniard found the net against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 12, and with Sarr potentially unavailable until January, his playing time now appears to be even more secure.

Joint-second among Palace players for shots taken over the last three Gameweeks, with five, Pino fares even better when it comes to chances created, having provided eight of those, the most of any teammate.

All of that, coupled with a share of set-piece duties, raises hope that he can become a viable budget option.

Pino is available at just £5.8m, and on Wednesday faces a Burnley side that have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches. The Clarets have also allowed 18 big chances over that period, the most of any side.

It’s also important to note that Pino’s nine through balls in the Premier League in 2025/26 is bettered only by Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m):

This quality could be particularly useful against Burnley: Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) put three Brentford players through on goal on Saturday alone.

Pino currently sits in just 0.2% of Fantasy squads, with his trip to Burnley the ideal fixture to flourish as a differential.

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN

  • FPL ownership: £6.3m
  • Price: 1.1%
  • GW14-18 fixtures: NFO | MUN | ars | BRE | liv

While he has failed to produce an attacking return in his previous four matches, we feel that Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.3m) shouldn’t be written off.

In the match against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Norwegian managed only one shot, but he was unfortunate to have a goal disallowed.

He also had an opportunity when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£5.2m) slid the ball across the penalty box, only for Pau Torres (£4.3m) to intervene just in time, preventing Strand Larsen from finding the net.

Perhaps most significantly, however, is the following quote:

“Personally, for myself as well, I feel better at the moment and it’s probably the first time I’ve been feeling fresh since my injury.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen

It was a much stronger team performance from Wolves at Villa Park, too.

“For long spells we looked a good team and matched them in many aspects. We showed spirit and fight and looked good with the ball. I thought we created good moments and I don’t know how we haven’t scored. I’m disappointed with the result but happy with the performance.

“The difference in performance from last week to this one is vast. It has been a positive week of training and the lads are on board with what we want to do. We just have to work hard and if we keep playing like that then I can see us hopefully turning some momentum our way.” – Rob Edwards

Nottingham Forest have shown improvement under Sean Dyche; however, they have still conceded in four of his five league matches in charge. They also arrive at Molineux after suffering a 2-0 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Therefore, for those seeking an affordable forward, Strand Larsen could provide value, not just in Gameweek 14 but also in the upcoming home encounters with Manchester United and Brentford.

 ELLIOT ANDERSON

FPL notes: Anderson adds penalty to DefCon 2

  • FPL ownership: 4.0%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW14-18 fixtures: wol | eve | TOT | ful | MCI

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) provides all-round appeal in FPL.

The England international ranks among the top 15 midfielders for shots and key passes combined, with a total of 38 in 2025/26.

And at the other end of the pitch, he’s picked up defensive contribution (DefCon) points in eight of his 13 starts, just falling short in the other five matches:

Above: Elliot Anderson’s total defensive contributions (Tot) sorted by Gameweek

One of his biggest plus points, however, is his security of starts/minutes.

Anderson has started and finished all 13 Premier League matches this season, which minimises the risk of rotation in the busy festive period.

It suggests Anderson can be a reliable set-and-forget option throughout December.

Forest’s fixtures are a bit of a mixed bag, but they do face Wolves, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham over the next four Gameweeks.

Notably, Anderson’s next two opponents rank in the bottom four for key passes conceded from the centre zone, which suggests the corner-taking midfielders’ line-breaking passes could be an effective source of points.

  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Predicted lineups have Chalobah benched. Not good with Sarr, Senesi and Guiu as subs

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Worth noting this will likely be updated again after the presser

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on merino?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Won’t start most weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Ok cheers willkeep with minteh

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Definitely wouldn’t sell Minteh yet either

          Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      no go with gyok back imo

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Better striker than Gyokeres

      Open Controls
  3. AF90
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Really fancy bringing Lewis Hall in for Senesi but worried about rotation. Should I just go for Thiaw instead?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thiaw seems to be the most nailed but they have a lot of defenders, they will all get a rest over the Dec period at some point

      Open Controls
  4. Vjm6891
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    I have Senesi, Sarr and Caicedo

    Subs are Tarkowski, Ndjaye and Ven der Ven who could all come in and roll the transfer with no subs

    However I think transfer out either Caicedo or Sarr seems a good option.

    A) Caicedo - out for 3 games but a lower price
    b) Sarr - Unsure how long he'll be out and has AFCON soon.

    I'm leaning towards Sarr.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      sarr

      Open Controls
  5. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one to bench this week in my draft team?

    a) Lacroix (bur) - already have Munoz playing
    b) Livramento (TOT)
    c) Wirtz (SUN)
    d) Evanilson (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      doesnt sound like evanilson is in the best of form. him or lacroix. wirtz showed glimpses vs west ham, doubt slot doesnt start him again.

      Open Controls
  6. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 16 Years
    17 mins ago

    I’ve got the FH, WC and BB left to use.

    When is the best time to use the FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m eyeballing 16, but sure does it even matter really

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t we get 5 extra transfer for gw 16

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Think they roll

          Open Controls
          1. George Agdgdgwngo
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Yes but do they roll if you play your WC in gw 16?

            Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      can you still play the first FH in gw19? if so 18 or 19 might be a decent use with the rotation that'll likely take place in those GWs

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    (C) Gakpo or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not going Haaland? Gakpo would temp me as higher reward option with added risk

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Fancy someone at home and Fulham away isn't an easy fixture imo

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      from those 2, saka

      Open Controls
  8. Heiro
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    What's the best 4.4 defender?
    Is De Cuyper nailed now?
    Any gambles on united defence or too much competition?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not nailed
      Muikele or Van Hecke I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        What about Fofana? I just need him to play Tuesday really.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Is it a FH? Wait for tomorrow presser

          Open Controls
  9. Kepa Cleansheet
      16 mins ago

      Fellow Thiago owners, are you benching him against Arsenal away for starting???

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        just now

        not sure

        Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      are there any rumours on the extent of gabriel's injury? tempted to get hincapie in, would see it as worth it if gabriel doesnt come back until january

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        *actually just checked and remembered it was mosquera partnering saliba vs bayern

        any arsenal fans about? is hincanpie pretty nailed being the left foot option or is it just not worth going there?

        Open Controls
      2. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Not nailed even without Gabriel in my opinion. Mosquera and Calafiori can play LCB. In fact, it was Mosquera who played there against Bayern.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          just now

          cheers. kinda tough finding a senesi replacement, might just end up even keeping him now. thiaw and chalobah, the more i think about them just not confident they start every upcoming match until early january or whenever the fa cup 3rd round weekend is. such a silly yellow to get late on arrghhh, 1 gw later and it would've been alright

          Open Controls
    • Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would you free hit this team

      Vicario ( Newcastle Away )
      VVD (Sun) / Anderson (Mci) / Senesi*
      Salah (Sun) / Semenyo (EVE), Anthony (Cry), Minteh (AVL) , Mbeumo (WHU)
      Haaland (Fulham away), Thiago ( Arsenal away )

      Into this

      Petrovic (EVE)
      VVD(SUN) / Timber(BRE) / Richards ( Burnley away)
      Saka(BRE) / Semenyo(EVE)/ Bruno(WHU) / Mbeumo(WHU) / Anderson(Wolves away)
      Mateta(Burnley away) / Haaland(Fulham away)

      Open Controls
    • OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is bringing Foden and O'Reilly too much of a risk at this time?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Will O'Reilly even start?

        Open Controls
    • Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      Next 2 weeks only (to bring in / play). Only have 4.4m to spend:

      A) Dalot (WHU, wol)
      B) Van Heck (AVL, WHU)

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        b, cant be sure dalot starts both

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Ta

          Open Controls
    • Torres76
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best two to replace Sarr and Caicedo

      1. Rice
      2. Foden
      3. Gakpo
      4. Minteh

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        All good options. I think 1 & 2

        Open Controls
      2. abaalan
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        2 and 3 but I guess it's not affordable?
        If so 3 and 4

        Open Controls
      3. TBL
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        tough... 1 4

        Open Controls
      4. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        1,4

        Open Controls
    • TBL
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      new page

      A) Gibbs-White + Rice
      B) Anderson + Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
      3. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • abaalan
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pope and sarr to :

      A.fernandes and verburggen
      B. Gakpo and Sanchez

      Got Cunha also

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        a

        Open Controls
    • Stanimal
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Caicedo & Paqueta to….
      A) Bruno F & Josh King
      B) Foden & E Anderson
      C) Bruno G & Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        a if king is 8th attacker

        Open Controls
      3. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    • JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Sarr>Gakpo this week & Semenyo>Minteh next week
      B. Sarr>Minteh this wk & Semenyo>Bruno next week

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ok, sorry for the early gtg, but I'm done on tranfers.
      Thanks in advance.

      Dubravka
      Chalobah, Guehi, Timber
      Eze, Mbuemo, Semenyo, Enzo, Foden
      Mateta, Haaland

      B: Vicario, Burn, Thiago, Senesi.

      Open Controls
    • Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      If I bought Gabriel for 6.3 and he goes down to 6.3 tonight, my sell price is still 6.3 right?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        yes

        Open Controls

