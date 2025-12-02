FPL General’s Gameweek 14 team reveal + transfer plans

Pro Pundits

2 December 2025
With Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams before Tuesday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) and Erling Haaland (£14.9m) this season. Here, he reveals his Gameweek 14 team plans.

General no Salah Haaland

Gameweek 13 Review

I love you, Phil Foden (£8.1m). What a Gameweek. The most enjoyable I’ve had for years! The FPL gods finally decided to shine down on me. With no chips in play while many others were on Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and Free Hit, this was a damage limitation kind of Gameweek. A green arrow of 2.2m wasn’t in the script. 

I toyed around with the idea of replacing Nick Pope (£5.2m) with Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), but decided that bringing in captain Foden for Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) was a much more exciting/high upside move. I followed my gut, the good old-fashioned way, and it paid off spectacularly. Triple Captain was on my mind for a day or two last week, but it felt risky enough just going with the regular captain. I’m not sure yet who’s going to get that chip, possibly Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 16. 

Over the past three Gameweeks, I’ve managed to almost half my rank from 6.9m to 3.6m. Haaland scoring just once and missing a penalty over that period has been lovely. I hope it continues! Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) will have the Norwegian in his pocket on Tuesday night.

It was good to see Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) finally register a clean sheet. Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) chipped in with a brace of assists and three bonus points while Igor Thiago (£6.7m) continued his rich vein of form with a brace against Burnley. That’s 11 goals in 13 league games for the Brentford frontman. As I’ve got no fit Arsenal defenders or David Raya (£5.9m) at the moment, I’m hoping Thiago wipes the clean sheet midweek!  

Gameweek 14 Bus Team

There are wounded troops all over the place. The Gameweek 16 free transfers top-up can’t come quickly enough! I’ve only got one free transfer this week and £0.2m in the bank. Help!  

My first instinct when Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) picked up his ankle injury was to replace him with Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) this week. At the time of writing (Monday night), that’s the most likely transfer for midweek. The Brighton and Hove Albion winger has been great this season, and I like the next four fixtures for the Seagulls (AVL/WHU/liv/SUN).

The alternative I’ve been weighing up is Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) at Nottingham Forest. He would free up funds for future moves, but I’m leaning towards the more exciting, upside-chasing pick in Minteh. There are loads of good options in this price bracket with the likes of Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m). I can’t afford Declan Rice (£7.0m). 

Rather than selling Sarr, one of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) or Chris Wood (£7.2m) could go, but I think the midfield transfer makes the most sense in my current structure. I’d like to stick with the 3-5-2 setup for now. I’m just going to roll with Pope and Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) until Gameweek 16 and hope for the best.

Then comes the captaincy call. It could end up on any one of Saka, Bruno, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m), Foden or Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m). If there’s Manchester City team news before the deadline, I’ll be tempted to stick with Foden after his heroics in Gameweek 13, if it’s confirmed that he’s starting. Otherwise, I’ll go elsewhere. If the deadline were in five minutes, I think I’d switch it to Bruno Fernandes. Great fixture, penalties, minutes monster, DefCon capable and set-pieces. He’s got it all in his locker. That’s where I’ll most likely land. The fact that United don’t play until Thursday night is another factor. 

Best of luck for the Gameweek folks!

  1. TanN
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Captain Bruno Fernandes the move this week?

    Sels
    Lacroix Cucurella Dias
    Semenyo Enzo Doku BrunoF
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dubravka Minteh Konate Mukiele

    Is the bench order correct? Would love to start minteh but in place of who?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Captain Haaland

    2. RFlash
      • 1 Year
      just now

      sub Thiago

  2. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Sarr --> Minteh or Anderson?

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Minty Minteh

    2. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Minteh. Brighton doing well and at HOME

    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I went Minteh

    4. el polako
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Anderson - Volvo
      Minteh - Alfa Romeo

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks, still none the wiser

        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Can’t help you then.

    5. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      50-50. I'll likely get Anderson this week and Minteh next week

  3. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    1 FT and £0.6m ITB.
    Should I just roll this team?

    Raya
    VVD, Cash, Geuhi
    Saka, Mbeumo, Minteh, Gibbs-White
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    Dubravka, Alderete, Sarr*, Sensesi*

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just roll yeah, no point in transferring out Sarr just to bench that player imo.

    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

  4. SligoRovers1928
      29 mins ago

      Is there any chance chalobah gets rotated tonight? If not I think I’ll bring him in to replace senesi

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        I think Chelsea will have to rest Fofana and bring in Tosin. I think with other changes elsewhere changing both centre backs is probably too much so I expect Chalobah to start.

        FWIW I think it’s my move this week.

    • Karan_G14
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Best replacement for Sarr?

      A) Minteh
      B) E.Anderson

      Have to use 1FT next week before we get 5 FT for GW16
      If option A the only move I can make next week is Mateta to Thiago.
      If option B I can do Senesi to O'Reilly or Semenyo to Foden

    • The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is nobody interested in this team reveal?

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Magnificent

      2. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Reveal yours.

        And as for your team..

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Happy to, but only if I’m paid a squillion groats!

    • FCSB
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Raya
      VVD Munoz Van Hecke
      Bruno Semenyo Enzo Minteh
      Haaland Mateta Thiago

      Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

      1FT, 2.5itb

      1. Enzo >> Foden
      2. Stach >> Anderson
      3. Free Hit
      4. Save FT

      Thanks

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        1 or 4 imo

    • lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Brilliant

    • Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      0FT 0.8m ITB

      Raya
      VVD O'Reilly Andersen
      Saka Bruno Semenyo Minteh
      Haaland Mateta Thiago

      Dub - King Alderete Senesi*

      Play Andersen or take a -4 for Senesi to Thiaw/Lacroix? Currently thinking just to leave it, Andersen probably nabs 3 points and taking a hit before we get a bunch of FTs feels wrong.

    • The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      General Haig by the looks of it!

    • Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Any other Saka cappers feeling nervous about a benching?

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is there precedent for this?

        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Fwiw Chat GPT just told me he was a sub 5 times out of 20 last season! Not sure if true or injury related ! Noni is certainly ready to start.

          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Last season I'm sure everyone was saying that he was being run in to the ground because he always played

            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              This kind of game wouldn't surprise me to see saka benched for noni. Annoying for the armband

    • grooveymatt65
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      hey guys I can't decide whether to FH or not for this gameweek, so I just wondered what people thought.

      **Also I have Sarr in my normal team and am thinking of replacing him with either Rice or Bruno G

      Normal team

      Roefs
      Timber Munoz Esteve
      Saka Enzo Semenyo Rogers **Rice/Bruno G
      Bowen Haaland (c)
      Dubravka Thiago Gudmundsson Senesi

      £1.1 ITB 1ft

      FH team

      Sels
      O Reilly VVD Munoz White
      Saka (c) Rice Mbeumo Gakpo Semenyo
      Haaland
      Dubravka Cash Wilson M Guiu

      £0.0itb

      what team looks best?

      A. Normal team
      B. Free Hit team

      thanks so much guys! !

    • Ha.
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sarr replacement

      1. Minteh (helps cover H2H opponents Welbeck)
      2. Bruno G (differential to Wolt)
      3. Anderson (leaves funds to bring in Foden or Bruno next week)

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I like 1 but 3 might be better long term

    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is there any Arsenal itks on X or elsewhere?

      Genuinely don't know what to do with Eze and Sarr. Sarr can go to Gakpo and I can bench Eze if there's benching rumours.

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who would you bench if not Eze?

        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Well atm no one, Sarr technically.

          This is my mid and attack.

          Mbuemo-Eze-Semenyo-Minteh
          Haaland-Woltemade-Mateta

          Sarr-Burn-Yoro bench.

        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Worried if Eze gets benched, he'll most likely come on for 1pter

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could we see one of Szobo/Jones RB tomorrow night in order to start Gomez and manage Bradley for the weekend...

      “I think they [Gomez, Wirtz and Isak] are not able to play three times 90, that’s for sure, and now I have to wait and see how they feel today if they are able to play tomorrow from the start again but all three of them can be involved in all three games if they don’t get an injury.”

      “Conor got into a training session yesterday for the first time. Not everything 100% yet so we had to manage that a little bit so don’t get your hopes up too soon, too fast. The good thing is that he does certain parts with the group already and we expect the same with Jeremie next week… I hope he will be available for Leeds [Bradley].” He also things Frimpong likely misses at least three more games.

    • theshazly
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pope & Sarr to :

      A ) Sanchez & Minteh
      B ) Verbruggen & Rice
      C ) Verbruggen & Anderson
      D ) Verbruggen & B.Gumerias

      Any advices here ?

      Pope ( Dub )
      VVD Guehi Timber ( Mukiele / Diouf )
      Saka Mbuemo ISarr Neto Semenyo
      Haaland Thiago ( DCL )

    • marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which option:

      a) Sarr to Minteh for -4
      B) Play KDH

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nick Pope will miss the next three weeks of action with a groin injury.

      The Newcastle goalkeeper was given the news from a specialist after picking up an injury in training on Friday.

      That means the 33-year-old will miss the next 6 games, with a likely return date of Man United away on Boxing Day.

      https://x.com/SkySports_Keith/status/1995814994613575918?t=xwmJLXCrS7aMkSvQv8zzmA&s=19

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I’ve always loved Dubravka!

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Man United v Newcastle is GW18

      3. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yo are always faster mate, kudos!

    • Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      What's my best move here? 2ft and 0.4 in the bank.

      A Senesi to O'Reilly
      B Senesi to Thiaw
      C Enzo to Anderson and Senesi to Timber

      Raya
      VVD Richards Senesi
      Saka Bruno Semenyo Enzo
      Haaland Mateta Woltemade
      Dubravka Rodon Mukiele King

    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      As per Keith Downie (SkySports) on X, Pope is set to miss the next 3 weeks with a groin injury.

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nvm, Tony the fastest as always.

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Who to get in for Sarr for max 7.3?

      A) Rice/Minteh
      B) A hit to get Foden (Senesi to Aldrete, can’t afford a playing GK by selling Pope)
      C) FH

      Dub
      Munoz, Calafiori, Chalobah
      Saka, Sarr, Semenyo, Mbeumo
      Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

      Pope, King; Rodon, Senesi

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Has Cole Palmer got a chance of playing against Leeds?

      "He is available. The last game he was on the bench for sure with the players was more complicated for Cole because now he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition. He is available, he can start the game. The idea of the game is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes."

      https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/every-word-enzo-maresca-said-32980212

    • RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Play O’Reilly (ful) or Thiago (ars)?

    • Rbyrne95
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Play FH this GW, next or keep for 17/18

