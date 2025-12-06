FPL Challenge

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 15

6 December 2025 62 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Gameweek 15 brings budget defensive assets to the fore for our in-house FPL Challenge enthusiast!

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

FPL Challenge Gameweek 15

With the Challenge framework in mind, I focus entirely on goalkeepers priced at £5m or below this week.

Bart Verbruggen stands out immediately when we assess fixture difficulty. Brighton’s defence has delivered mixed results this season, but West Ham United continue to struggle in front of goal, so Verbruggen enters the Gameweek with a strong chance to deliver.

Some managers may hesitate to use their only Newcastle slot on a goalkeeper, but the matchup against Burnley looks too good to ignore. Burnley offer very little in attack, and Aaron Ramsdale – who steps in for the injured Nick Pope – gets a clear opportunity to secure a clean sheet.

Challengers should also consider several alternatives: Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels against Everton, Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario at home to Brentford, and Manchester United’s Senne Lammens against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

DEFENDERS

FPL Challenge Gameweek 15

Newcastle’s home fixture against Burnley – the lowest-ranked team for expected goals – gives managers one of the strongest clean-sheet opportunities of the round. Among their defenders, Malick Thiaw stands out thanks to his attacking threat, which he showed recently with his brace.

Crystal Palace rank second in the league for total clean sheets this season, highlighting how reliable their defence can be. Their trip to Fulham may test them, but their defenders offer multiple routes to points, which adds strong appeal. Challengers essentially flip a coin between Tyrick Mitchell and Chris Richards, as both sit on the same points total so far.

Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke also looks like a strong option. His matchup with West Ham United carries both defensive and attacking potential, and he enters the Gameweek fresh from scoring a brace.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL Challenge Gameweek 15

This week’s Challenge has no impact outside of team limitations, so targeting players with the strongest chances of delivering attacking returns should sit at the core of our approach. With that in mind, one player who keeps producing points through multiple routes is Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United penalty taker who remains one of the most reliable midfield options in the game.

Although he relies mainly on attacking output rather than defensive contributions, teammate Bryan Mbeumo also offers excellent potential. Ruben Amorim’s side meet Wolverhampton Wanderers next, and Wolves have conceded more goals than any other team in the league. Both midfielders enter the round with strong upside.

Challengers could also take advantage of Phil Foden’s outstanding form. He heads into the week after scoring back-to-back braces. We still need to monitor the Manchester City line-up closely, as rotation looks likely ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Midfield looks stacked with strong options this week. Other names worth considering include Bukayo Saka against Aston Villa (A), Cole Palmer versus a leaky Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah away to Leeds United, and Newcastle attackers Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

FORWARDS

FPL Challenge Gameweek 15

Regardless of which Manchester City player you target, you cannot ignore Erling Haaland. His ownership sits around 75%, and going without him could destroy your rank and mini-league position. He plays Sunderland at home, and that fixture gives him a clear chance to build on his 18 attacking returns.

Fulham look extremely weak defensively and rank inside the bottom eight for total goals conceded. Crystal Palace forward Jean Phillipe-Mateta has frustrated FPL managers recently, but he still takes penalties and remains a strong option. Only Haaland has produced more non-penalty expected goal involvement than him among all forwards this season.

You can also consider Nick Woltemade, and whoever starts up front for Liverpool between Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, both of whom offer solid upside this week.

TEAM REVEAL

FPL Challenge Gameweek 15

  • Either there are too many good options this week, or not enough. I’m yet to figure out which one it is.
  • Haaland and Fernandes are locked. I think they are both the standout options in their position this week.
  • A back-three should be the way you go, due to the Challenge. Thiaw and Richards will be popular due to their multiple routes to points. However, I think there is room for a punt this week. Not just for the third defender spot, but for captaincy. Spurs haven’t been great defensively, but Romero bagged a brace recently, and could get defensive contributions. So, because I think he’ll go under the radar, I may just captain him.
  • Whilst I do like van Hecke, I’m happy with Verbruggen as Brighton defensive coverage.

GAMEWEEK 14 REVIEW

  • I picked up 49 points last week, which meant a round rank of 42k. It also pushed me down to 372nd, so I didn’t move much, albeit down slightly.
  • Overall it just wasn’t a great round. It was a good job I had in Munoz and Haaland, who were nailed in my team anyway.
  • Removing captaincy from Rice after seeing a rotated Arsenal lost me a few points. But, Anderson and Minteh were extremely disappointing. Even Alisson couldn’t keep a clean sheet at home.
  • I think this week is either going to go very well or badly. Captaining Romero feels risky, but I’m ready for the outcome either way.
62 Comments
  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Just realised that with 5 FTs we will keep having to make at least one transfer each gameweek in to avoid using it or losing it.

    Open Controls
    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      *order to avoid

      Open Controls
    Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Yeh occurred to me the other day too. Interesting dynamic in the game.

      Open Controls
      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I like the move. I think official FPL looked at the data from last season and saw that very few managers made it to 5 FTs, and that's why they have done this.

        Open Controls
    Critical Observer
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      The game's become a joke. Enough chips for one or the other to be used every other gameweek and then this pathetic hand-holding with 5 extra transfers, as if the standard programme wouldn't allow for planning ahead for the African tournament.

      Open Controls
      jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Agree. 5 is excessive. 3 would have been more than enough

        Open Controls
        Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Any new change hey introduce is beneficial to that play this game seriously. Finding the optimal way to make use of changes is what separates a good engaged okay from others

          Happened last year with Am chip, it's happened this year with a lot on here already using FH and TC optimally

          The complaining on here is unbelievable cuz all the changes benefit those who try to work strategies out

          Open Controls
          Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Some strange autocorrects

            Open Controls
          Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            With 5 transfers I thought saving the BB chip was the best move. Will see how it works out. Some played a late WC to carry those transfers over to the next year. Some will look for decent punts

            Open Controls
          Critical Observer
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Scarcity of commodities like transfers and chips calls for a strategy, overabundance of them doesn't. They do this to improve player-retention and fair fecks to them if it works, but let there be no mistake as to what the current state of affairs does and doesn't do.

            Open Controls
            Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Whatever their own intention for the changes is , overall it works in the favour of those who try to get the best out of those changes. Those who planned their teams around FH 13 on here got mammoth gains

              If the team is well planned coming into week 16, you'll keep the transfers for a very long time compared to others

              Open Controls
          FantasyTony
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Nah, they're just moves to increase engagement with FPL and by extension the Premier League. It's not making the game more strategic, it's just making it more active.

            The more each FPL player has to do on a given week, the more time they have to spend thinking about the game.

            Open Controls
            Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              I didn't say they introduced to the changes to involve more strategy but that's what it has resulted in

              Open Controls
              FantasyTony
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Being able to do lots of things at any given time isn't actually more strategic though.

                You can make the argument that there's now a more impactful critical path of using your chips and transfers in the right order but there's too much real world randomness in the game for any of us to ever achieve it.

                What it actually means is that every decision you make is less impactful because you can easily undo it or pivot to something else.

                These additions aren't raising the ceiling, they're raising the floor.

                Open Controls
      El Presidente
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I think the rationale behind this decision is to make you transfer players...

        Open Controls
      g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Correct, spoonfeeders united.

        FFS have to keep masses engaged read make game essier

        Open Controls
        g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Easier

          Open Controls
  Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Made my 4FTs, now have a few players who might be rested/benched!

    Dubravka
    Munoz | Senesi | De Cuyper
    Salah | Foden | Semenyo | Bruno G | Reijnders
    Haaland | Woltemade

    Petrovic | Gundmundsson | Esteve | Giui

    Moves were:
    Gabriel to De Cuyper
    Sarr to Foden
    Ndiaye to Bruno G
    Mateta to Woltemade

    Good luck all!

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Four transfers and Reijnders remains.

      Open Controls
      Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Too many issues lol

        Open Controls
  Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins.

    Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Hemmings, Buendia, Malen, Sancho.

    Arsenal: Raya, White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Merino.

    Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, Salmon, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.

    Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Timber at CB not as good?

      Open Controls
      Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Timber(s) are felled this time of year 😉

        Open Controls
    mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I should have probably got Merino in, rather than Bruno G.

      Open Controls
      Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        For a one week punt maybe but you'd be worrying each week about if he starts after this one

        Open Controls
        AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Yeah, fair enough.

          I also should have had him last week on my FH.

          Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Rice starts
    Timber CB
    Eze LW
    Merino CF

    https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1997263568396337576?t=v1cEvpsbIglH9tE-raDUCw&s=19

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Interesting to see which one of Timber or Hincapie racks up the defcons. Could be both, could be none

      Eyeing up Hincapie 5.4m in 16 over Timber (maybe too expensive) /Calafiori (4YCs)

      Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Benched Enzo so he will probably score this week.

    Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Timber at CB more likely to get Defcons I guess

    Benched him for O'Reilly. Could be a disaster

    Open Controls
  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Merino starts again for Arsenal with Gyokeres benched. Arteta seems to be preferring him.

    Open Controls
    Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Lol Gyokeres is returning from injury

      Open Controls
      gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I know but he was fit enough for the bench last game and came on but now benched again.

        Open Controls
        El Presidente
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Muscular injuries are tricky, even if you're cleared to play its wise to easy you in gradually

          Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      No need to start him after recovering from an injury. He will probably get his start against Club Brugge

      Open Controls
    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Arsenal's Swedish Haaland still had to prove his value, as Liverpool's Swedish Haaland

      Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I kind of hope califiori gets a goal, takes his shirt off to celebrate, gets a yellow, good excuse to sell him then for timber as 1 of the 5 ft

    Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Unless 5 yellows also apply to the league cup game I'm certain calafiori gets booked intentionally later on to serve the game Vs wolves

      Open Controls
      Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        In case he avoids a yellow early on

        Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        YCs don't carry into cup games for this reason.

        Even so, taking your suggestion very seriously(!).... I don't see him doing it intentionally. The choice is to (a) play 3 games (GW17-19) where getting a YC would suspend him for a game (GW 18-20), but not getting a YC means he plays 3/3 games, or (b) intentionally play only 2/3 games. Why pick option B when every game in the PL is a challenge (Everton, Brighton and Villa (GW20) aren't title rivals), Arsenal have depth with MLS, plus Saliba coming back (freeing up Hincapie and Mosquera as competition -- Timber can always come across to the left too, with White (and Mosquera) covering the right), Calafiori may well need a rest anyway, which can be managed intentionally without being force to rest with a YC, it risks being unavailable for a game where he could be needed for unforeseen circumstances, like training injuries and illness, and the small risk that getting a YC could end in a RC if not orchestrated properly?

        Open Controls
    El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      No one's taking his shirt off in this freezing weather mate....

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I should have just said this. I'd imagine he arrives at training wearing more than Tierney did

        Open Controls
  JBG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Come on Eze another hattrick

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Sakatrick

      Open Controls
    JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Calafiori assist on all 3 as well

      Open Controls
  mookie
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Emery vs Arteta 3-2-2
    Ars 2-2 Villa
    Villa 0-2 Ars
    Ars 0-2 Villa
    Villa 1-0 Ars
    Villa 2-4 Ars

    EL semi:
    Ars 0-0 Villarreal
    Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

    Score predictions?
    1-1

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      0-1

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      0-0 at Emirates Vs Villarreal was the worst match under arteta Closest he has got to a sacking

      Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Let's see if Palmer FC returns

    Open Controls
  12. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    updated

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      5 FTs at your disposal 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        riches!

        Open Controls
  13. fusen
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Awesome, I spent the last 4 gameweeks saving my transfers and not using them so I could finally hit the 5 FT limit this week and it's good to see that number appear this week 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah, looking forward to one week of tinkering and nervously watching price change predictions

      Open Controls
  14. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Having a quick look at GW16 - who dares to go against Hauland(c) ? Thiago against Leeds is tempting....

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Saka at home to Wolves also an option

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        ^this

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Might prefer an Arsenal defender, depending on the injury landscape

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Dare I say it: Bournemouth defence has been bad away from home, and look who they are visiting. Will it be time to captain Cunha?

      Also dare I say it: Salah

      Agree with Thiago too. I will likely buy him and have him C or VC, but I also don't own Haaland

      Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo available in GW16?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.