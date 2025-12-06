FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 15

Gameweek 15 brings budget defensive assets to the fore for our in-house FPL Challenge enthusiast!

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

With the Challenge framework in mind, I focus entirely on goalkeepers priced at £5m or below this week.

Bart Verbruggen stands out immediately when we assess fixture difficulty. Brighton’s defence has delivered mixed results this season, but West Ham United continue to struggle in front of goal, so Verbruggen enters the Gameweek with a strong chance to deliver.

Some managers may hesitate to use their only Newcastle slot on a goalkeeper, but the matchup against Burnley looks too good to ignore. Burnley offer very little in attack, and Aaron Ramsdale – who steps in for the injured Nick Pope – gets a clear opportunity to secure a clean sheet.

Challengers should also consider several alternatives: Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels against Everton, Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario at home to Brentford, and Manchester United’s Senne Lammens against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

DEFENDERS

Newcastle’s home fixture against Burnley – the lowest-ranked team for expected goals – gives managers one of the strongest clean-sheet opportunities of the round. Among their defenders, Malick Thiaw stands out thanks to his attacking threat, which he showed recently with his brace.

Crystal Palace rank second in the league for total clean sheets this season, highlighting how reliable their defence can be. Their trip to Fulham may test them, but their defenders offer multiple routes to points, which adds strong appeal. Challengers essentially flip a coin between Tyrick Mitchell and Chris Richards, as both sit on the same points total so far.

Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke also looks like a strong option. His matchup with West Ham United carries both defensive and attacking potential, and he enters the Gameweek fresh from scoring a brace.

MIDFIELDERS

This week’s Challenge has no impact outside of team limitations, so targeting players with the strongest chances of delivering attacking returns should sit at the core of our approach. With that in mind, one player who keeps producing points through multiple routes is Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United penalty taker who remains one of the most reliable midfield options in the game.

Although he relies mainly on attacking output rather than defensive contributions, teammate Bryan Mbeumo also offers excellent potential. Ruben Amorim’s side meet Wolverhampton Wanderers next, and Wolves have conceded more goals than any other team in the league. Both midfielders enter the round with strong upside.

Challengers could also take advantage of Phil Foden’s outstanding form. He heads into the week after scoring back-to-back braces. We still need to monitor the Manchester City line-up closely, as rotation looks likely ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Midfield looks stacked with strong options this week. Other names worth considering include Bukayo Saka against Aston Villa (A), Cole Palmer versus a leaky Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah away to Leeds United, and Newcastle attackers Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

FORWARDS

Regardless of which Manchester City player you target, you cannot ignore Erling Haaland. His ownership sits around 75%, and going without him could destroy your rank and mini-league position. He plays Sunderland at home, and that fixture gives him a clear chance to build on his 18 attacking returns.

Fulham look extremely weak defensively and rank inside the bottom eight for total goals conceded. Crystal Palace forward Jean Phillipe-Mateta has frustrated FPL managers recently, but he still takes penalties and remains a strong option. Only Haaland has produced more non-penalty expected goal involvement than him among all forwards this season.

You can also consider Nick Woltemade, and whoever starts up front for Liverpool between Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, both of whom offer solid upside this week.

TEAM REVEAL

Either there are too many good options this week, or not enough. I’m yet to figure out which one it is.

Haaland and Fernandes are locked. I think they are both the standout options in their position this week.

A back-three should be the way you go, due to the Challenge. Thiaw and Richards will be popular due to their multiple routes to points. However, I think there is room for a punt this week. Not just for the third defender spot, but for captaincy. Spurs haven’t been great defensively, but Romero bagged a brace recently, and could get defensive contributions. So, because I think he’ll go under the radar, I may just captain him.

Whilst I do like van Hecke, I’m happy with Verbruggen as Brighton defensive coverage.

GAMEWEEK 14 REVIEW