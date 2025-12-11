Scout Notes

FPL notes: O’Reilly praise, £4.4m Miley + another Gordon penalty

11 December 2025 101 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Continuing our roundup of midweek Champions League action, let’s take a look at how Manchester City and Newcastle United got on.

Ahead of Gameweek 16, Wednesday night brought up a few talking points that will interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Man CityReal Madrid (a)2-1 winO’Reilly, Haaland (pen)Gvardiol
NewcastleLeverkusen (a)2-2 drawGordon (pen), MileyWoltemade, Gordon

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW15’s starting XIPlayers who kept their
places (mins played)		Notable mins for
other players
Man City0O’Reilly (90), Donnarumma (90), Ruben (90), Gvardiol (90), Bernardo (90), Nico (90), Nunes (90), Doku (88), Haaland (70), Foden (70), Cherki (70)Reijnders (20), Marmoush (20), Savinho (20)
Newcastle4Gordon (90), Woltemade (90), Guimaraes (90), Livramento (90), Thiaw (90), Burn (90), Ramsdale (90)Hall (90), Tonali (90), Barnes (78), Joelinton (60), Murphy (12), Wissa (2)

IS PEP ROULETTE DEAD?

Suggesting this cruel rotation game is a thing of the past, Pep Guardiola named an unchanged side for Man City’s trip to the Bernabeu. He went full strength against his Champions League nemesis.

Such faith was rewarded by a 2-1 win against a Real Madrid side which took the lead and passed up a succession of chances to earn at least a draw, largely due to Vinicius Jr’s profligacy.

O’REILLY FLYING HIGH

For the opening goal, Rodrygo caught Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) napping, racing into acres of space down the flank before drilling a shot across Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m). Guardiola freely admitted that Real were running them ragged in the first half.

“Sometimes when you score a goal or when you play you find a goal and after you find the game or the way we have to play.

“Until the goal we scored, they were much better. We could not control them, we tried to have the ball but not with intention to be aggressive with it. Every time we lost the ball they punished us, especially with Rodrygo many times.

“The second half was much better. In the end it was good to score a goal because it helped us to be there.” – Pep Guardiola on Man City’s slow start

But O’Reilly isn’t in the team for his defending. A midfielder by trade, the makeshift left-back frightened his hosts via frequent bursts of pace behind their backline. He equalised, after Joško Gvardiol‘s (£5.2m) header from a Phil Foden (£8.6m) corner was spilt by Thibaut Courtois. It was one of two shots from the lively full-back.

“Now he is left back for England, for the national team, he has incredible pace and is so intelligent and makes mistakes, but he tries and that is top.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Inevitably, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) then put Man City ahead. In an open match full of chances aplenty, his 54th goal in 53 Champions League appearances came from the penalty spot, having been wrestled to the ground by Antonio Rüdiger.

DOKU AND CHERKI BRIGHT

According to FBref, Man City were outshot (16-11), but were more accurate with their chances, firing seven on target compared to Madrid’s singular effort: the goal.

Both Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.6m) looked bright, joining Haaland and O’Reilly on two attempts. Additionally, the Belgian produced six successful take-ons from 10 attempted dribbles, and Cherki delivered three crosses.

“Jeremy [Doku] was outstanding today and [it’s a] good experience here for many new players, coming here to this stadium. Everybody feels the pressure to do it. It will be a good lesson for the future.

“That level is not required to compete for the last stages but maybe in February we will be better than today.” – Pep Guardiola hails Jeremy Doku

FODEN UNDERSTATED

Compared to recent standards, Foden had a relatively quiet night. Still, his corner helped level the scores, and the 25-year-old remains a live threat for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Due to next midweek’s EFL Cup encounter, there shouldn’t be any concerns about him being rested at Selhurst Park. Perhaps the only place at risk is Cherki’s, as Guardiola tends to alternate between him and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.2m).

CITY DEFENCE UNDERRATED

With better finishing, Real Madrid could have scored more than once. However, the Premier League side will not play Xabi Alonso’s lot every week and, for those reluctant to spend any of these five free AFCON transfers on their defenders or goalkeepers, it’s worth bearing in mind that, although Man City have kept merely two clean sheets throughout the last seven Gameweeks, only Arsenal have allowed fewer shots over the season.

Gordon

Above: Table courtesy of the Fantasy Football Scout Members section

And as far as Guardiola is concerned, this was a valuable learning curve for a transitional side he believes is slowly gathering experience and momentum.

“Winning in the Bernabeu is a big big task, really big task, especially in this competition, don’t misunderstand me. But at the same time in February, March we are able to go through the level to arrive in semi-finals, finals, requires a better performance than today. It is not enough to be there.

“There are many good things, I am so pleased for the players for the effort, soul and heart and how they run but here and Anfield and PSG, Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, knowing the players we will be better. We will improve, that’s for sure.

“Five, six or seven players come here for the first time and we have to live that experience. Experiencing winning will help us.” – Pep Guardiola on City’s valuable win

UNLUCKY NEWCASTLE

Elsewhere, Newcastle can consider themselves hard done by to only depart Germany with a draw. Not only did they go behind to an unfortunate Bruno Guimarães (£6.9m) own goal and then concede an 88th-minute Leverkusen leveller, but they should have been out of sight by then.

Both Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) and Jacob Murphy (£6.1m) hit the far post with carbon-copy left-sided shots that you feel would have broken the home sides’ resistance had either gone in.

“We played with more belief and looked a really good team, and we’re inches away from making it 3-1 a few times. Yeah, that’s really frustrating.

“We eventually got our attacking game going and we could have scored more. It’s a tough one to take because at 3-1, I think it would have been game over. The big moments in games are costing us points.” – Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s finishing

The Magpies played well going forward, winning the expected goals (xG) tally by 2.0 to 1.2, despite Leverkusen accumulating more shots on target (7 from 17) than Eddie Howe’s side (4 from 12).

Rewarded for his four Champions League strikes and one assist, Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) was one of four changes made to Saturday’s winning side over Burnley.

MILEY BARGAIN?

There was a reappearance at left-back for Lewis Hall (£5.2m), who is being eased back into action following his lengthy injury lay-off. It shifted Dan Burn (£5.1m) into central defence.

Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) were restored, but the latter was forced off on the hour mark with a groin strain, replaced by Lewis Miley (£4.4m).

The teenager made the most of such a chance, giving Newcastle the lead via a bullet header. A budget midfielder that provides Fantasy managers with some food for thought?

“He is a fantastic player and does well every time he comes on or when he starts. He has took a big leap this year with his physical and mental development. I am really happy for him.” – Anthony Gordon on Lewis Miley

GORDON WONDER

The star of the show, though, was Gordon, who terrorised Jarell Quansah with his pace down the left wing.

As well as hitting the post, his five crosses included a pinpoint assist for Miley, after dispatching a confident penalty.

There’s such a contrast between Gordon’s domestic and Champions League stats, which will infuriate FPL owners. In this competition, only Kylian Mbappé has more goal involvements than his seven.

Bruno Guimaraes: Are his FPL attacking returns sustainable?

Whereas, in the Premier League, Gordon’s latest two goals – both from the spot – were his first attacking returns since late January’s Gameweek 23. In between were 20 blank FPL appearances.

Maybe the worm is turning, though. Gordon seems to be hitting form again, scoring a spot kick in three successive matches. Managers need to consider the merits of recruiting the England winger.

WOLTEMADE’S THREAT

Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) had another impactful game, catching Mark Flekken off guard by dispossessing the goalkeeper and drawing the foul for Gordon’s penalty.

He also produced a team-leading three shots. Not that we had a chance to see whether he can combine well with Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) because the former Brentford striker, having made his debut at the weekend, was only given a couple of late minutes.

RAMSDALE OPTION

Between the sticks, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) received a full 90 minutes. The former Arsenal goalkeeper, deputising for Nick Pope (£5.1m), had one hairy moment when he gave the ball away with a poor pass.

But he made amends for that error by pulling off one of six decent saves on a busy evening, and could do little about either Leverkusen goal. Indeed, these were a source of much frustration for Howe.

“Rather than focus on the lateness of the goal, it is the way we conceded. The timing for me is irrelevant.

“The first one in particular that got me because we have worked a lot on set-plays in between the last game but we did not defend it well enough. – Eddie Howe on defending set-pieces

Gordon also rued the sloppy mistakes that led to both goals.

“I don’t know [how the game slipped away] but it’s happening too many times, to be honest. The first half an hour was really poor but we reacted well and we came out well in the second half. The manager gave us a kick up the backside and we reacted well.

“Defensively, we need to be more tight because we are conceding too many goals late in games. I don’t know if that is fatigue, but it all comes back to mentality. We have to hold out in these games because that is what top teams do.” – Anthony Gordon on Newcastle’s defending

The above comments won’t persuade FPL managers to invest in Newcastle’s defence. Neither will their one clean sheet in seven gameweeks.

That said, upcoming fixtures still look decent. Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) could be one to watch too. He has started every match since Gameweek 5, scored twice at Everton, and had two efforts on goal on this occasion.

  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    good afternoon all,

    I wasn’t planning on using more then 2 transfers this week however I have the exact money for the below, what do you think?
    Senesi / Munoz / mbuemo / mateta > hincapie / Andersen/ foden & Ekitike.

    Leaves me with the following team which feels strong for this week but also a deep squad for upcoming Xmas rotation:
    Sanchez
    VVD / hincapie / o’Reilly / Andersen
    Fernandes / Saka / foden
    Haaland / Ekitike / Thiago

    Dubravka / KDH / minteh / Mukiele

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks like a good combination of moves, for free.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Very strong team, but personally I think Ekitike and KDH can wait... I'd hold Mbeumo and probably start Minteh this week, despite how boring it's going to be

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I have KDH already, assume mean foden? I have thought about waiting, but if he rises again I'm then priced out which means I'd probably need to go Cherki & Isak instead....

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yeah Foden. But hey if you're feeling strong on the Mbeumo to Fide move then just do it. Price IS a factor. The alternatives you mentioned are meh imo

          Open Controls
          1. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            yeah fair points. thanks for the feedback

            Open Controls
    3. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Don't like Hincapie past this week, those games don't scream Shutouts, Timber's offense appeals
      Don't like Ekitike/VVD, Liverpool just seem to keep stumbling

      Just a thought
      Mateta>Guiu save $$$ play 2 up front
      Senesi/Munoz > TImber/Anderson
      Mbueno > Foden

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Agree Timber would be preferred over Hincapie, but just comes down to budget really.

        thanks for the alternate suggestions, definitely food for thought. I'm just really not sure about the Guiu love on here, feel like it's just a transfer waiting to happen and creates a completely dead spot. I'd rather have a mid priced forward in there like Thiago to give flexibility to move it around when needed but I could be well wrong on that count!

        Open Controls
  2. iFash@FPL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Historically when Pep praises his players, then he’s about to drop or rest them…

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He is? I hate the bald fraud

      Open Controls
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Play
    A. Roefs (NEW)
    B. Dubravka (FUL)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A, probably more save points/biggest CS chance (imo).

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yep currently on A. Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A aswell for me.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Is it trick answer? Thanks man

        Open Controls
  4. SKENG
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Just saw Mateta is flagged. Does anyone know if he plays this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Think it's time to get rid anyway... So many blanks

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Glasner says he should return to training on Friday and be available for the weekend but knee issue needs to be managed.

      Open Controls
  5. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is it worth using my 5th transfer on Dub > Kelleher

    or just play Dub v Ful and assess next week?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Play Dub

      Open Controls
    2. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      play Dub,
      I am

      Open Controls
    3. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Brentford haven't kept a CS all season. Maybe 1 but they don't fill me with confidence

      Open Controls
  6. Kiss of death
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    B

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      hmmm Pope losing value tonight though

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        It was going to be Pope > Kelleher and play, sorry

        Open Controls
  7. akhilrajau
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Which combination is best in wc
    A. Timber,Liveamento/cash
    B. Vvd, Hincapie

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Little upside to doing Tarkowski to Hincapie this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Very little

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Very little, not worth it

      Open Controls
  9. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Whats going on with Eze, reduced mins in league (45 & 29) in no mins in CL midweek ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      HT sub - Poor at LW against Villa

      Odegaard back adds competition for places.

      Gyokeres and Jesus back, moves Merino to compete for a spot in the two 10 spots

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Cheers...looks like he isn't really first choice anymore....might not be worth a punt this gw

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          FWIW I think he starts this weekend so fine for FH16. Unclear beyond this GW due to competition for places

          Open Controls
          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            yeah if he was starting at 8, id probably be happy to take the punt, but he could easily start wide where he's not a good fpl option...

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think Madueke starts LW at the weekend

              Ode Rice Eze
              Saka Gyokeres Madueke

              Open Controls
  10. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is any of the 4.5 Fulham defenders nailed? I cant go to 4.6 Anderson because i'll be short 0.1 from Ndiaye>Foden. Also not keen to use other freebies just to get that one

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You can try Tete, but I'd rather go with Van den Berg at 4.5.

      Open Controls
  11. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is pope to Raya worth the money?
    .or is it better to go cheaper.

    If I went cheaper I could get Rice for my third Arsenal spot

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Go cheaper - Raya too expensive now relative to his returns

      Sanchez will probably prove better value for 1m less

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Yeah was thinking of Sanchez or Sels. Not convinced with Keller even though he has amazing fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1999071881941635117?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers for posting. That is useful

        Open Controls
        1. Fpl Richie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Tbh I'm not sure what to do now, was going to sell but this could be really handy. But Howe...

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Yeah I know what you mean but goalkeepers are such low cealing and apart from Raya who is probably too expensive, I don't see any obvious alternative

            Open Controls
  12. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    My bare bones transfer ideas right up until GW26. Looking to play 4 at the back (even potential 5) some weeks to allow me to rotate attackers (mainly forwards), but I could also be selling those forwards before long if they (continue to) disappoint. Subject to change of course, but I spent so much time on it that I want to eke some extra juice by sharing it so everyone can scroll past it.

    Dubravka
    Virgil O'Reilly Andersen
    Saka Fernandes Mbuemo Cunha Foden
    Thiago Woltemade

    Petrovic | Tarkowski, Welbeck, Senesi* | 2.9 ITB

    GW16: Mo > Bruno F | Guiu > Thiago | Munoz > Tark [all 3 done]
    GW17: Mbuemo > Rice
    GW18:
    GW19: Dubravka > Pickford
    GW20: Senesi > Keane
    GW21: Virgil > Chalobah
    GW22: Cunha > Palmer
    GW23:
    GW:24
    GW:25:
    GW26: Andersen > CPL def
    GW27: Keane > LIV def

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Which Bruno do you have now?

      Great planning given fixtures. But plans for more than 3 GWs usually go down the drain..

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Thanks for sharing. Tempting to scroll past, indeed, but Santa's watching, can't get away with that sort of behaviour.
      A few observations/questions.
      No plans for an Arsenal defender?
      GW 20 might be too late for Keane depending on Branthwaite news. Any reason you are selling Dubravka instead of Petrovic? Woltemade might be a sell soon with Wissa being back.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hey Captain Mal, thanks for landing on my post.

        Mostly, I went through this exercise to determine if I should get Timber this week, given that I already have 3 decent fixtures in defence this week. I think Timber has too many question marks over him now for that price, while the alternatives (which go beyond Everton defence) have appeal and yield much better fixtures. I would much rather have Gabriel in my team when he's back, or double-up at that point, but even then I might prefer to keep an attack spot open given the potential alternatives through rotation.

        I'll keep my eye out for Branthewaite news, thanks. That's partly why I got Tarkowski first, even though I prefer Keane: I can see if there's any more news before make the double-Everton defence move (triple if you include Pickford). Could get Arsenal instead, or I'll be assessing the defences of West Ham, Brentford, Villa, Newcastle and Man Utd.

        I might sell Dubravka just because Petrovic has some nice fixtures that dovetail quite well with Petrovic, namely SUN (vs new) & bur (vs ars), but also maybe AVL (vs full) -- Bournemouth seem to be good defensively at home at the moment --, and wol (vs bha). Dubravka's fixtures work almost as well, but I think less, and Burnley currently seem incapable of producing CSs. A lot will have changed by then though

        Yeah, Woltemade and Welbeck are on thin ice.

        Cheers, and enjoy the rest of your scrolling!

        Open Controls
  13. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1999071881941635117?s=20

    In two minds as a Pope owner as to what to do.

    On one hand, flush with transfers and he's dropping tonight possibly. No guarantee he walks back in.

    On the other, he might be back soon, Ramsdale not locking the spot down, fixtures nice and a good chance to save a move. Dubravka insurance on bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just playing Dubravka and assess now I think

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  14. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    This good to go this GW? No need to bring in Hincapie for Tarkowski for ARS double up?

    Raya
    Tarkowski Chalobah Burn
    Saka(c) BrunoF Foden Semenyo BrunoG
    Haaland Thiago

    Dub Guehi Alderete Guii 1FT 0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Swap Burn and Alderete!

      Open Controls
  15. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    is Calafiori > Hincapie worth it for this week?

    Or just keep Cala..no other Ars defender

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think Calafiori is fine after his suspension. I think we need more context on how your team can handle without Calafiori this GW

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        just now

        after transfers I would have

        VVD, Rodon, O'Reilly, Senesi*

        If I'm keeping Cala I might do Senesi > Andersen and drop Rodon to the bench? Sound better?

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Calfioiri - better long term option than Hincpie

      Open Controls
  16. Legohair
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Better combo???
    A. VVD&Esteve&Bruno&Raul
    B. Dalot&Van de Berg&Cunha&Ekitike

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like B with Ekitike ready for 18 and 19
      Cunha is due.

      Open Controls
  17. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best Senesi replacement up to 5.0m? Or keep Senesi and start next 2

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm considering Senesi > Andersen

      Open Controls
      1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Was looking into this but after the next 2-3 fvorable fixtures, I would need to transfer him out again probably

        Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd hold him. Decent chance of 3-4 at MNU and 6-8 v BUR.

      Open Controls
      1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Leaning to this and then moving him to Everton def, probably Keane

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Good plan

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Doing this too. This is the way.

          Open Controls
  18. WVA
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would you change anything here?

    Brought in BrunoF Foden BrunoG O’Reilly for Mbeumo Semenyo King Senesi

    Dub
    Timber Chalobah VVD O’Reilly
    Saka BrunoF Foden BrunoG
    Haaland Thiago
    Verbruggen Minteh Guehi Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Looks good, bud.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks, unsure whether to sell Minteh too

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          I think Minteh can wait just in case Timber becomes an issue. Also, if Minteh returns at Liverpool you're going to want him for the next few

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Agree

            Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          For Rice and bench VVD I would

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            6.5 max unfortunately, tempted on Ndiaye in a couple of weeks

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              KDH is better and cheaper

              Open Controls
            2. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Afcon. Kdh or Grealish should be good. Whos on Everton pens after Ndaiye?

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Oh yes forgot about that. Beto apparently

                Open Controls
  19. SanderM94
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Should I accept this trade in Draft, where I let go of:

    Mateta + Doku + Calafori and receive Woltemade + Semenyo + Tarkowski

    Y or N

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not Woltemade. His minutes are less secure with Wissa back. Go Haaland, Thiago and either Raul for 3 weeks or Guiu to boost your mid/def

      Open Controls
      1. SanderM94
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Its Draft but thanks for the input about Wolt

        Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wouldnt do that

      Open Controls
  20. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best Pope replacement? Defence is Timber - Chalobah - Andersen - Senesi - Gudmund and Dubravka

    A - Pickford
    B - Sanchez
    C - Raya
    D - Verbruggen

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      D or Kelleher

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Might just play Dub this week and reassess

        Open Controls
  21. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    That's the question really want to know
    A- Kelleher O'Reilly
    B- Snachez O'Reilly
    C- Kelleher Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  22. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Looking at potential Munoz replacement, I'm not seeing many people mention Matty Cash, he relatively cheap and very attacking

    Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      No he is too good

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fixtures aren't great after West Ham

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fixtures

      Open Controls
    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent option if you can bench him in the tougher games

      Open Controls
  23. Traction Engine Foot
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Keep Welbeck, or downgrade him to Guiu so I can upgrade King to Rice?

    Open Controls
  24. WibblesTeam
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Raya Dubravka
    Virgil O'Reilly Guehi Esteve Rodon
    Bruno Saka Minteh Semenyo King
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade

    Semenyo Mateta Woltemade > Foden Thiago Raul? Any idea what to do with the other 2 transfers if doing these 3 first?

    Open Controls
    1. WibblesTeam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Woltemade to Guiu and upgrade King also a possibility

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get a fodder striker instead
      Make a 4th transfer and upgrade King

      Open Controls
  25. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Triple Captain:

    A. Saka (WOL) GW16
    B. Haaland (WHM) GW17
    C. Bruno (WOL) GW19

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd be tempted by Saka tbh, but it's risky with Madueke fit and scoring.

      Open Controls
  26. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any further changes needed this week?
    Already done Ndiaye,Rijnders,J.Pedro > Fernandes,H.Wilson,Guiu
    Dubravka
    Senesi,VVD,Timber
    Fernandes,Saka,Foden,Semenyo,H.Wilson
    Haaland,Thiago

    Petrovic,Lacroix,Tosin,Guiu 0.7m itb 2 FT's

    Really tempted to do Tosin,Semenyo > O'Reilly,Szob and bench Senesi.

    Open Controls

