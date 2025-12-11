FPL notes: O’Reilly praise, £4.4m Miley + another Gordon penalty

Continuing our roundup of midweek Champions League action, let’s take a look at how Manchester City and Newcastle United got on.

Ahead of Gameweek 16, Wednesday night brought up a few talking points that will interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

RESULTS

Team Opponent Result Goals Assists Man City Real Madrid (a) 2-1 win O’Reilly, Haaland (pen) Gvardiol Newcastle Leverkusen (a) 2-2 draw Gordon (pen), Miley Woltemade, Gordon

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team Changes from GW15’s starting XI Players who kept their

places (mins played) Notable mins for

other players Man City 0 O’Reilly (90), Donnarumma (90), Ruben (90), Gvardiol (90), Bernardo (90), Nico (90), Nunes (90), Doku (88), Haaland (70), Foden (70), Cherki (70) Reijnders (20), Marmoush (20), Savinho (20) Newcastle 4 Gordon (90), Woltemade (90), Guimaraes (90), Livramento (90), Thiaw (90), Burn (90), Ramsdale (90) Hall (90), Tonali (90), Barnes (78), Joelinton (60), Murphy (12), Wissa (2)

IS PEP ROULETTE DEAD?

Suggesting this cruel rotation game is a thing of the past, Pep Guardiola named an unchanged side for Man City’s trip to the Bernabeu. He went full strength against his Champions League nemesis.

Such faith was rewarded by a 2-1 win against a Real Madrid side which took the lead and passed up a succession of chances to earn at least a draw, largely due to Vinicius Jr’s profligacy.

O’REILLY FLYING HIGH

For the opening goal, Rodrygo caught Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) napping, racing into acres of space down the flank before drilling a shot across Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m). Guardiola freely admitted that Real were running them ragged in the first half.

“Sometimes when you score a goal or when you play you find a goal and after you find the game or the way we have to play. “Until the goal we scored, they were much better. We could not control them, we tried to have the ball but not with intention to be aggressive with it. Every time we lost the ball they punished us, especially with Rodrygo many times. “The second half was much better. In the end it was good to score a goal because it helped us to be there.” – Pep Guardiola on Man City’s slow start

But O’Reilly isn’t in the team for his defending. A midfielder by trade, the makeshift left-back frightened his hosts via frequent bursts of pace behind their backline. He equalised, after Joško Gvardiol‘s (£5.2m) header from a Phil Foden (£8.6m) corner was spilt by Thibaut Courtois. It was one of two shots from the lively full-back.

“Now he is left back for England, for the national team, he has incredible pace and is so intelligent and makes mistakes, but he tries and that is top.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Inevitably, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) then put Man City ahead. In an open match full of chances aplenty, his 54th goal in 53 Champions League appearances came from the penalty spot, having been wrestled to the ground by Antonio Rüdiger.

DOKU AND CHERKI BRIGHT

According to FBref, Man City were outshot (16-11), but were more accurate with their chances, firing seven on target compared to Madrid’s singular effort: the goal.

Both Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.6m) looked bright, joining Haaland and O’Reilly on two attempts. Additionally, the Belgian produced six successful take-ons from 10 attempted dribbles, and Cherki delivered three crosses.

“Jeremy [Doku] was outstanding today and [it’s a] good experience here for many new players, coming here to this stadium. Everybody feels the pressure to do it. It will be a good lesson for the future. “That level is not required to compete for the last stages but maybe in February we will be better than today.” – Pep Guardiola hails Jeremy Doku

FODEN UNDERSTATED

Compared to recent standards, Foden had a relatively quiet night. Still, his corner helped level the scores, and the 25-year-old remains a live threat for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Due to next midweek’s EFL Cup encounter, there shouldn’t be any concerns about him being rested at Selhurst Park. Perhaps the only place at risk is Cherki’s, as Guardiola tends to alternate between him and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.2m).

CITY DEFENCE UNDERRATED

With better finishing, Real Madrid could have scored more than once. However, the Premier League side will not play Xabi Alonso’s lot every week and, for those reluctant to spend any of these five free AFCON transfers on their defenders or goalkeepers, it’s worth bearing in mind that, although Man City have kept merely two clean sheets throughout the last seven Gameweeks, only Arsenal have allowed fewer shots over the season.

And as far as Guardiola is concerned, this was a valuable learning curve for a transitional side he believes is slowly gathering experience and momentum.

“Winning in the Bernabeu is a big big task, really big task, especially in this competition, don’t misunderstand me. But at the same time in February, March we are able to go through the level to arrive in semi-finals, finals, requires a better performance than today. It is not enough to be there. “There are many good things, I am so pleased for the players for the effort, soul and heart and how they run but here and Anfield and PSG, Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, knowing the players we will be better. We will improve, that’s for sure. “Five, six or seven players come here for the first time and we have to live that experience. Experiencing winning will help us.” – Pep Guardiola on City’s valuable win

UNLUCKY NEWCASTLE

Elsewhere, Newcastle can consider themselves hard done by to only depart Germany with a draw. Not only did they go behind to an unfortunate Bruno Guimarães (£6.9m) own goal and then concede an 88th-minute Leverkusen leveller, but they should have been out of sight by then.

Both Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) and Jacob Murphy (£6.1m) hit the far post with carbon-copy left-sided shots that you feel would have broken the home sides’ resistance had either gone in.

“We played with more belief and looked a really good team, and we’re inches away from making it 3-1 a few times. Yeah, that’s really frustrating. “We eventually got our attacking game going and we could have scored more. It’s a tough one to take because at 3-1, I think it would have been game over. The big moments in games are costing us points.” – Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s finishing

The Magpies played well going forward, winning the expected goals (xG) tally by 2.0 to 1.2, despite Leverkusen accumulating more shots on target (7 from 17) than Eddie Howe’s side (4 from 12).

Rewarded for his four Champions League strikes and one assist, Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) was one of four changes made to Saturday’s winning side over Burnley.

MILEY BARGAIN?

There was a reappearance at left-back for Lewis Hall (£5.2m), who is being eased back into action following his lengthy injury lay-off. It shifted Dan Burn (£5.1m) into central defence.

Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) were restored, but the latter was forced off on the hour mark with a groin strain, replaced by Lewis Miley (£4.4m).

The teenager made the most of such a chance, giving Newcastle the lead via a bullet header. A budget midfielder that provides Fantasy managers with some food for thought?

“He is a fantastic player and does well every time he comes on or when he starts. He has took a big leap this year with his physical and mental development. I am really happy for him.” – Anthony Gordon on Lewis Miley

GORDON WONDER

The star of the show, though, was Gordon, who terrorised Jarell Quansah with his pace down the left wing.

As well as hitting the post, his five crosses included a pinpoint assist for Miley, after dispatching a confident penalty.

There’s such a contrast between Gordon’s domestic and Champions League stats, which will infuriate FPL owners. In this competition, only Kylian Mbappé has more goal involvements than his seven.

Whereas, in the Premier League, Gordon’s latest two goals – both from the spot – were his first attacking returns since late January’s Gameweek 23. In between were 20 blank FPL appearances.

Maybe the worm is turning, though. Gordon seems to be hitting form again, scoring a spot kick in three successive matches. Managers need to consider the merits of recruiting the England winger.

WOLTEMADE’S THREAT

Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) had another impactful game, catching Mark Flekken off guard by dispossessing the goalkeeper and drawing the foul for Gordon’s penalty.

He also produced a team-leading three shots. Not that we had a chance to see whether he can combine well with Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) because the former Brentford striker, having made his debut at the weekend, was only given a couple of late minutes.

RAMSDALE OPTION

Between the sticks, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) received a full 90 minutes. The former Arsenal goalkeeper, deputising for Nick Pope (£5.1m), had one hairy moment when he gave the ball away with a poor pass.

But he made amends for that error by pulling off one of six decent saves on a busy evening, and could do little about either Leverkusen goal. Indeed, these were a source of much frustration for Howe.

“Rather than focus on the lateness of the goal, it is the way we conceded. The timing for me is irrelevant. “The first one in particular that got me because we have worked a lot on set-plays in between the last game but we did not defend it well enough. – Eddie Howe on defending set-pieces

Gordon also rued the sloppy mistakes that led to both goals.

“I don’t know [how the game slipped away] but it’s happening too many times, to be honest. The first half an hour was really poor but we reacted well and we came out well in the second half. The manager gave us a kick up the backside and we reacted well. “Defensively, we need to be more tight because we are conceding too many goals late in games. I don’t know if that is fatigue, but it all comes back to mentality. We have to hold out in these games because that is what top teams do.” – Anthony Gordon on Newcastle’s defending

The above comments won’t persuade FPL managers to invest in Newcastle’s defence. Neither will their one clean sheet in seven gameweeks.

That said, upcoming fixtures still look decent. Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) could be one to watch too. He has started every match since Gameweek 5, scored twice at Everton, and had two efforts on goal on this occasion.