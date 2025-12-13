FPL General’s Gameweek 16 team reveal: Triple Captain + four transfers

With Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their team plans before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Erling Haaland (£15.0m) this season.

Here, he reveals what he’ll do with the five-transfer top-up awaiting all managers.

Gameweek 15 Review

When Erling Haaland (£15.0m) blanks, it’s all about getting as big a green arrow as possible. Gameweek 15 brought a good green, as 70 points meant a rise of 900k overall places, to around three millionth.

The climb from 6.9 million since Gameweek 10 has been very satisfying. Now, the challenge is to kick on, using the five free transfers which were badly needed. The Troops are 25 points from two millionth place, and 55 off the best million. Let’s see how far they can go!

Last week’s free transfer replaced Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) with his Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber (£6.5m).

I was then torn on captaincy between Phil Foden (£8.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.2m). And Manchester City’s maestro did the business again. He’s quickly becoming my player of the season.

Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) combining for 26 points was a lovely way to end the Gameweek, too. Unfortunately, my Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) punt hasn’t worked out, and he’s been bombed out after just two appearances. If it wasn’t for these five free transfers, he probably would’ve stayed a little longer.

After a good run of green arrows, these are coming at a nice time. I’m feeling confident that the climb can continue with such a fresh injection of new names.

So, initially patient until all European games finished on Thursday night, I then pulled the trigger on four moves.

Five Free Transfers