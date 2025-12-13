Pro Pundits

FPL General’s Gameweek 16 team reveal: Triple Captain + four transfers

13 December 2025 251 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
With Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their team plans before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Erling Haaland (£15.0m) this season.

Here, he reveals what he’ll do with the five-transfer top-up awaiting all managers.

General no Salah Haaland

Gameweek 15 Review

FPL General’s Gameweek 16 team reveal + transfer plans 3

When Erling Haaland (£15.0m) blanks, it’s all about getting as big a green arrow as possible. Gameweek 15 brought a good green, as 70 points meant a rise of 900k overall places, to around three millionth.

The climb from 6.9 million since Gameweek 10 has been very satisfying. Now, the challenge is to kick on, using the five free transfers which were badly needed. The Troops are 25 points from two millionth place, and 55 off the best million. Let’s see how far they can go! 

Last week’s free transfer replaced Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) with his Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber (£6.5m).

I was then torn on captaincy between Phil Foden (£8.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.2m). And Manchester City’s maestro did the business again. He’s quickly becoming my player of the season.

Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) combining for 26 points was a lovely way to end the Gameweek, too. Unfortunately, my Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) punt hasn’t worked out, and he’s been bombed out after just two appearances. If it wasn’t for these five free transfers, he probably would’ve stayed a little longer. 

After a good run of green arrows, these are coming at a nice time. I’m feeling confident that the climb can continue with such a fresh injection of new names.

So, initially patient until all European games finished on Thursday night, I then pulled the trigger on four moves.

Five Free Transfers

  1. fantasykid
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Looks like most of the folks have 3 Arsenal players for this GW. How many ARS players do you own and who are they?
    I’ve only got Saka (C) and Timber. Time to hide behind the couch, me thinks.

    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Same two, most Arsenal attackers are at risk of rotation so I wouldn't worry too much.

      1. fantasykid
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        I still think Arteta plays his current best XI today. Saka, Eze, Rice, Timber and White et al to start, I’ll add in Gyokeres there too. As a non-owner, I’m scared of Eze, Trossard, Rice and White tonight!

        1. Ray85
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Eze is a big rotation risk on the left and centre (expect Odegaard to start there tbh). Gyokores should start and I think Rice, Zubi and Ode will in the middle.

    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Timber and Rice only

      Will be a nervy Saturday evening for me..

    3. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      Have White and Saka (c) but wondering whether to get Eze (for Bruno G) as a punt (on WC)

      1. fantasykid
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I’d definitely recommend spreading the bet, Bruno G in good form at the moment.

  2. ran
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Keep VVD or sell for Andersen?

    1. fantasykid
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Keep

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Keep

    3. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Keep

    4. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Sell

    5. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Keep for next 4 then move to Gab (if available, obv).

  3. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Petrovic to Kelleher worth a transfer?

    1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes, but neither are set and forget options

      1. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Also got Dubravka? Worth playing him and then reassessing in a few games?

  4. Dannyb
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Foden or Mbeumo this week?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Foden, better team

    2. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Foden

    3. Nazz
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Foden

    4. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      F

    5. Dannyb
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Thanks all

  5. Joelinton Travel Tavern
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A) Enzo --> H Wilson, bench O'Reilly
    B) Save FT, play NO'R, Enzo 1st sub

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    2. fantasykid
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

  6. JasonG123
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Play Anderson (TOT) or Minteh (liv)?

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Ando

  7. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Will Timber start???

    1. Dannyb
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ring Arteta

      1. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Can you ask him if Saka is starting too?

    2. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I reckon so

    3. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      If you’re asking then don’t pick him - And doubt is the origin of wisdom !!!

      1. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        He's in my team but unsure of captaining him

    4. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      FOMO is an anxiety

  8. The_FF_King
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who to bench between

    Van de Ven (Forrest away)

    Thiaw (Sunderland away)

  9. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Do you think these moves are worth it? I'm unsure on Wolt > Raul but it's needed to afford the other 2.

    Thiaw Minteh Woltemade > Hincapie Szobaszlai Raul

    Dub
    VVD Thiaw Andersen
    Saka Bruno Foden Minteh
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago

    Verbruggen Xhaka Richards Mukiele

    4FT 0.6ITB

  10. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bruno G or Wolte to start?

    Bruno G has the minutes, some set pieces and DC potential but Wolte more likely for attacking returns and better away from home

  11. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Mukiele or Guehi 2nd on bench ?

    1. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      M

  12. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Start Woltemord or KDH?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      You know the right answer

      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        KDH?

        1. Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Has the form

    2. Nazz
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd go kdh

    3. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Woltemade

      1. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Could be as Sun don't do clean sheets.

      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

  13. Nazz
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    G2G?
    Bench order ok?
    Captain correct?

    Dub
    VVD, Timber, Anderson
    Saka, Bruno, KDH, Foden, Semenyo
    Haarland, Thiago (C)

    Petrovic, Richards, Giui

    1. Nazz
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Rodon last sub

    2. Urban Cowboy.
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Like the Thiago Captain punt.

      1. Nazz
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks Bench order ok?

        1. Urban Cowboy.
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Yeah good to go.

  14. Urban Cowboy.
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Welbeck or Bowen on a WC?

    1. Nazz
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Welbevk

    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Raul

  15. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    2FT £2.3m ITB

    Raya
    Chalobah O'Reilly Andersen (Senesi Alderete)
    Saka Bruno Foden Bruno G Minteh
    Haaland Thiago (Guiu)

    Minteh to Rice as a set and forget option or Minteh to Eze and use the Eze slot for punts going forward (e.g. Semenyo in 17, Liverpool mid in 18 etc.)?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Latter option sounds more fun. First option is prolly better as you save up FT.

  16. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Keep or sell Minteh for max 7.5?

    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm selling for Wilson.

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Done the same. Fingers crossed.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Have Raul, too munch to double up? Also considering Rice, BrunoG or Szobo

          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Rice if hit.

  17. Nazz
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Going thiago captain
    Have a good feeling

  18. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    2 FT left and 1.5 itb. Would you do anything here?

    Current team:

    Ramsdale
    Timber VVD Senesi
    Saka Foden Gordon Doku
    Haaland(C) Thiago Raul

    Dub Mukiele Richards Ba

    I could do Mukiele to Hincapie, but that would block upgrades elsewhere.

  19. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thiago, Saka, Bruno F or Haaland captain?

    1. Dannyb
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'm on Saka

  20. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Help needed.. Which combo is better.
    Deciding whether to keep Minteh or Anderson.
    To fund Saka.

    A) Anderson & Van Den Berg
    B) Minteh & Mukiele (or any 4.3m below defender).

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      A for me.

    2. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      A

    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

  21. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Minor bench headache this week, but we looking gtg here or no?

    Raya
    Timber VVD O”Reilly SvdB
    Foden Gordon Saka (c)
    Haaland Thiago Wolt

    Dub Anderson KDH JPvH.
    3 FT left, 0.3ITB.

  22. elvishorde
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    I'm starting Dubravka, Joachim Andersen and O'Reilly but...who to start

    (A) Mateta
    (B) Esteve

    Double up on that Burnley defence or play Mateta against O'Reilly?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Gotta start the forward. Although Fulham are no great shakes, I wouldn’t put be doubling one of the leagues worst defences against them.

      1. elvishorde
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thought about that but Esteve has a high chance of a 3 or 4 pointer :/

