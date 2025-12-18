@joaopcc2ilva’s Fantasy Liga Portugal Betclic Gameweek 15 team reveal is here. In this article, he’ll be walking you through his latest team, transfers, and also captaincy decisions ahead of the weekend.

TEAM REVEAL

This is the final matchday before Christmas and the penultimate round of 2025, with several standout fixtures across Liga Portugal.

GOALKEEPER

In goal, I opt for João Valido (€3.9m) and Andrew (€5.2m). Valido remains a viable budget option, while Andrew stands out as the top goalkeeper pick for the round.

DEFENCE

In defence, Amar Dédic (€6.0m) earns a place after delivering consistently high-level performances. He plays at home this week and arrives fresh after sitting out the cup match. Marvin Elimbi (€4.2m) also returns to my squad. After missing two league starts, he should reclaim his place with Jonathan Buatu away at AFCON, where he is set to lead the back line.

Both Gustaf Lagerbielke (€5.5m) and Leonardo Lelo (€5.5m) have become core selections for me. They regularly produce above-average returns for defenders and usually only struggle against the league’s strongest sides. This week, they travel to Estoril to face a team with clear structural weaknesses, and Braga hold a significant quality edge.

I also include Alberto Costa (€6.1m), based on both form and role. He proved decisive last round by winning a penalty and influencing the third goal, and he also benefited from a rest in the Portuguese Cup.

MIDFIELD

In midfield, Paulinho Bóia (€4.5m) stands out after his influential performance against Tondela. He has emerged as one of his team’s key players and now travels to face the bottom side in the league, who, in my view, remain the weakest outfit in the division.

Luís Esteves (€6.0m) returns to my team due to his importance and home fixture against Rio Ave, a side that regularly concedes chances. Richard Ríos (€7.4m) comes in on the back of strong recent performances and benefits from a more advanced role following José Mourinho’s tactical adjustments.

Francisco Trincão (€11.5m) remains a permanent consideration. He plays a central role in Sporting’s attack and stays heavily involved in goal-scoring actions. Despite a tougher fixture this round, the match still points towards goals.

Rounding out midfield, Victor Froholdt (€6.5m) continues to impress as one of Porto’s most influential players. He contributes heavily in both phases and stands out as the league’s premier box-to-box midfielder.

FORWARDS

Up front, I select the leading scorers from each side. Clayton (€8.1m) takes penalties and offers a strong physical presence.

Vangelis Pavlidis (€12.9m), Benfica’s penalty taker and current top scorer, shows no signs of slowing down.

Finally, Chuchu Ramírez (€5.8m), Nacional’s penalty taker and top scorer, faces the league’s weakest defence this round.