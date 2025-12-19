FPL Gameweek 17: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 17 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

SUMMARY

For the first time in a while, no team carries a clean-sheet probability above 50% in Gameweek 17. Arsenal still top the market, though. The Gunners sit at 50% as they travel to Everton. Mikel Arteta’s side will look to secure a ninth shutout of the campaign.

Bournemouth and Manchester City follow closely behind on 48%. The Cherries welcome promoted Burnley, who remain stuck near the foot of the table. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City host an inconsistent West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion complete the top four with a 42% chance. The Seagulls struggled early on, failing to keep a clean sheet in their opening eight matches. Recent form has improved, though. Three shutouts in their last seven, combined with a home fixture against Sunderland, keep them firmly in contention.

The only other side approaching the 40% mark is Brentford. Defensive issues have defined their season so far, with no clean sheets in their last eight matches. That run could end in Gameweek 17, as they face a Wolverhampton Wanderers attack that continues to misfire.

At the other end of the scale, West Ham United sit below 10% for a clean sheet. That becomes easier to explain when factoring in a trip to face Manchester City. Sunderland and Burnley also feature among the bottom three for clean-sheet odds this week.