Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 17?

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) notched his seventh double-digit haul of the season against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 16, delighting the 5.6 million+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that handed him the armband.

This weekend, Manchester City host West Ham, no doubt making the captaincy decision straightforward for many. However, in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we didn’t at least wonder whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 17 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Some technical issues delayed the launch of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll this week!

But unsurprisingly, since its late arrival, Haaland has soared to the top of the standings. Over 69% of site users believe the Norwegian, who was fully rested in midweek, is the best option for Gameweek 17.

The only other players to boast over over 10% of the vote (indeed, over 3%) are the in-form Phil Foden (£8.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), who faces Burnley at home this Saturday.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks