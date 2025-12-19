Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 17?

19 December 2025 4 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Erling Haaland (£15.0m) notched his seventh double-digit haul of the season against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 16, delighting the 5.6 million+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that handed him the armband.

This weekend, Manchester City host West Ham, no doubt making the captaincy decision straightforward for many. However, in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we didn’t at least wonder whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 17 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Some technical issues delayed the launch of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll this week!

But unsurprisingly, since its late arrival, Haaland has soared to the top of the standings. Over 69% of site users believe the Norwegian, who was fully rested in midweek, is the best option for Gameweek 17.

The only other players to boast over over 10% of the vote (indeed, over 3%) are the in-form Phil Foden (£8.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), who faces Burnley at home this Saturday.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

  1. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dub alison
    Clyne richards cala oriely mukiele
    Saka rice foden neto king
    Haland tiago ekitke

    BB active, Which ? 2 fts

    A) g2g
    B) neto to semenyo/tavernier
    C) king to wiefer
    D) neto king to tavernier wilson

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Thiago likely to start?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No one knows. Good first bench player and you should be good as it seems unlikely he will get cameo. Start or 0.

  3. AAAFootball
      just now

      I think "captain sensible' is an apt description of this week.

