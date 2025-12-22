Dugout Discussion

Fulham v Nott’m Forest team news: Sels only makes the bench

22 December 2025 56 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes at Craven Cottage, where Fulham host Nottingham Forest at 20:00 GMT.

Both won last weekend, so let’s take a look at the just-announced line-ups.

TEAM NEWS

Therefore, these sides’ only changes are forced due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Fulham trio Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m) and Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) are with Nigeria, so in come Kevin (£5.8m), Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m).

For the visitors, Ibrahim Sangare (£4.9m) secured 18 points in Gameweek 16, one short of teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m).

That was his goodbye before Ivory Coast duty, and Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) replaces him.

Interestingly, goalkeeper Matz Sels (£4.7m) is back from a groin issue but doesn’t displace John Victor (£4.0m) between the sticks. He sits on the Forest bench.

As expected, Harry Wilson (£5.8m), Raul Jimenez (£6.3m), Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) all start.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Raul

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Adama, Ridgeon, Cairney, King, Kusi-Asare  

Nottingham Forest XI: John; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Subs: Sels, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Dominguez, McAtee, Bakwa, Kalimuendo, Awoniyi 

56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Hope Doug does well.

  2. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anybody else need Harry Wilson to save their season for the 4th week in a row??

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yup

      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        As fuming as I am over TCing Semenyo over Haaland, I know that Semenyo goal felt better than any TC Haaland goal.
        Also proud for having the cojones to do it haha

        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          Big cojones, small brain.

          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            Small brains copy others 😉

            1. FPL CC killed the game
              • 11 Years
              29 mins ago

              Still did better than my Haaland TC blank lol

              1. Scapegoat Salah
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                Just unlucky, can’t believe how many chances Semenyo got and created vs Burnley, could have easily been a duper mega haul (20+)

                1. Utopsis
                  • 5 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Same goes for the Robot

                  1. Scapegoat Salah
                    • 9 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Yeah but that was expected, he was 5/1 to score a hat trick 😆

                    1. Utopsis
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Betting against an expected hattrick definitely takes some cohones!

                      1. Scapegoat Salah
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah, I get bored easily and need to be different lol, already considering selling Foden lol

  3. FPL CC killed the game
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    4.9m Robinson, hit DC vs Burnley. Could be interesting if able to get another 90 under his belt tonight. Probably 2nd best attacking full back behind Munoz when on his game. Will be very lowly owned

    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Started eyeing him the other day for my WC, was hoping he’d have dropped more than just 0.1 though

      1. FPL CC killed the game
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        I dont think he was ever really owned because he didnt start the season in good health so not too surprised he didnt drop much. Question of whether these issues impact his ability to get up and down the pitch like before.

        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think in the algorithm there is an assume ownership % of every player and when they deviate below that price drops occur, buying and selling push it too but there must be some kind of threshold which is ownership based irregardless of being injured prior to season start or not.

          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            It’s why obscure very low owned players can still drop (like random fodder), since they would have enough owners in the first place selling to warrant buying/selling being the only factor in the algorithm

            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              *wouldn’t have enough owners

  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    milenkovic goal and defcon in a 2-1 loss please 🙂

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Sels is a fraud, let's hope Wilson scores six goals in spite of it.

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      With all Andersen assists

      1. FPL CC killed the game
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Battle of the Andersen/sons tonight. You can have 1/100 that they both hit defcon

  6. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Points prediction for Wirtz across next two games?

    12

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      12

      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        +4

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Been there, got burnt and lost ground as held on for two long.

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    A Dyche keeper for just £4m?

    Yes please! 😀

    1. FPL CC killed the game
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      You can have them both for marginally more than the Dub/Petrovic rotation doing the rounds. Two worst defences in the league on the road there. Ideal

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        We have a lot of data to go off, years and years worth. A Dyche keeper is FPL gold.

      2. FPL CC killed the game
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Penny for the thoughts of FML Walsh by the way who refused to buy the Forest reserve keeper even though he has Brenthams reserve keeper with Sels lol. They are the exception to the FPL CC murderous spree. Love them.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Haha I know, the first person I thought of when I saw Selz benched was Walsh! It's mad, his relationship with goalkeepers over the years.

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Score prediction?

    Nottingham win it 2-0 imo

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ful 2-2 Nfo

    2. FPL CC killed the game
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Score draw. Yawnfest

    3. mookie
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Andersen - 9
      Anderson - 11

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      1-1.

      Every game Fulham play is 1-1.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      1-2 FUL win

    6. F4L
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      1-1

  9. michudagawd
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    1 FT left, 0.6 itb

    Dubravka
    Timber Richards Andersen Hincapie
    Saka Foden Cunha Semenyo
    Haaland Ekitike

    Verbruggen - Esteve Minteh Guiu

    GTG or do Semenyo -> Wirtz ?

    1. I have no Wirtz
        22 mins ago

        Targeting wolves like lambs still viable.
        Yes to Semenyo >Wirtz.

        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Wolves have tightened up in recent games

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            But still Derby like levels of bad, though.

            1. Utopsis
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Haha yeah they might never score another goal again

    2. Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Who to play???

      1 Chalobah Villa home
      2 Anderson Whu away
      3 Guehi Spurs home

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        3

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        3 1 2 that order

        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          just now

          This

      3. F4L
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        3

      4. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Feels like a top scoring defender GW

    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Only Wilson can save my season...

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Mine is beyond redemption, so I’m just going to have as much fun as possible.

    4. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      4ft and 0.0itb. Any suggestions are welcome.

      Raya
      Timber VVD Anderson Richards
      Saka BrunoF* BrunoG Foden
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka; Anderson, Rodon, Guiu

    5. primal33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Current team:

      Sanchez Dubravka
      VVD Senesi Richards Timber Esteve
      Bruno F Saka Foden Tavernier Onana
      Ekitike Haaland Thiago

      4FT with the below planned and then BB.

      Esteve > Alderete
      Bruno F > Cherki
      Onana > Rice

      Then the plan would be Cherki to Rogers GW20. Good or no?

    6. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      forest's team is very good tbh

    7. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno likely to drop 0.3 this GW?

    8. JollyGoodYellows
      • 7 Years
      just now

      How do these moves look? Means I can keep Thiago against a leaky away Bournemouth:

      Bruno > Cunha
      Semenyo > Potts/Miley
      Guiu > Ekitike

