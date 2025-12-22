Fulham v Nott’m Forest team news: Sels only makes the bench

Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes at Craven Cottage, where Fulham host Nottingham Forest at 20:00 GMT.

Both won last weekend, so let’s take a look at the just-announced line-ups.

TEAM NEWS

Therefore, these sides’ only changes are forced due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Fulham trio Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m) and Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) are with Nigeria, so in come Kevin (£5.8m), Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m).

For the visitors, Ibrahim Sangare (£4.9m) secured 18 points in Gameweek 16, one short of teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m).

That was his goodbye before Ivory Coast duty, and Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) replaces him.

Interestingly, goalkeeper Matz Sels (£4.7m) is back from a groin issue but doesn’t displace John Victor (£4.0m) between the sticks. He sits on the Forest bench.

As expected, Harry Wilson (£5.8m), Raul Jimenez (£6.3m), Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) and Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) all start.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Raul

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Adama, Ridgeon, Cairney, King, Kusi-Asare

Nottingham Forest XI: John; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Subs: Sels, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Dominguez, McAtee, Bakwa, Kalimuendo, Awoniyi