RSL Fantasy: Round 10 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the Christmas Day deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 10 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Louis and Chubbs are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 10

﻿ AMER LOUIS CHUBBS GK Marek Rodak Koen Casteels Mathieu Patouillet ﻿ Koen Casteels Luis Maximiano Koen Casteels ﻿ Luis Maximiano Marek Rodak Luis Maximiano DEF Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez ﻿ Nawaf Boushal Abu Al-Shamat Joao Cancelo ﻿ Abu Al-Shamat Nawaf Boushal Abu Al-Shamat ﻿ Roger Ibanez Roger Ibanez Nawaf Boushal ﻿ Mikel Villanueva Mikel Villanueva Ahmed Bamasud MID Said Benrahma Salem Al-Dawsari Said Benrahma ﻿ Salem Al-Dawsari Said Benrahma Salem Al-Dawsari ﻿ Gini Wijnaldum Joao Felix Joao Felix ﻿ Joao Felix Gini Wijnaldum Gini Wijnaldum ﻿ Yassine Benzia Yassine Benzia Jason FWD Moussa Dembele Karim Benzema Cristiano Ronaldo ﻿ Karim Benzema Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema ﻿ Cristiano Ronaldo Moussa Dembele Alexandre Lacazette ﻿ Alexandre Lacazette Alexandre Lacazette Matteo Retegui ﻿ Matteo Retegui Matteo Retegui Moussa Dembele

AMER SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Koen Casteels looks like the standout goalkeeper option this round, featuring in a favourable fixture where a clean sheet is widely expected.

Luis Maximiano also rates highly, as he faces Al-Nejmeh, a side that continue to struggle offensively, giving him a strong chance of defensive returns.

Marek Rodák offers additional appeal, having registered the second-most saves in the league this season with 33, while also featuring in a match where a clean sheet is expected.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Theo Hernández stands out as the most attack-minded defender in the league, leading his position for shots and capable of delivering returns even without a clean sheet.

Nawaf Boushal features in an easy fixture for the strongest defence in the league and offers value through both defensive stability and attacking contribution.

Abou Al Shamat has created more big chances than any other defender and, despite a recent coaching change, is expected to start and contribute in a fixture that points toward a clean sheet.

Roger Ibañez remains reliable regardless of clean-sheet potential, combining defensive actions, attacking threat and strong passing accuracy.

Mikel Villanueva also appeals, with set-piece threat and solid defensive output in a match where Al-Fayha are well placed to shut out the opposition.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Saïd Benrahma looks well positioned to deliver against Al-Nejmeh, who continue to show defensive frailties, while also offering penalty-winning potential.

Salem Al-Dawsari remains the standout attacking option for Al-Hilal, arriving in excellent form following his performances in the Arab Cup.

Georginio Wijnaldum has scored in each of his last two matches and now faces Al-Riyadh, a side that continue to struggle defensively.

João Félix leads all midfielders for points and faces Al-Okhdood in a fixture that could once again produce a major haul.

Yassine Benzia offers a strong differential after a standout recent performance, delivering points through both attacking and defensive contributions across the last two rounds.

FORWARDS

Up front, Moussa Dembélé comes into the round in confidence after scoring a brace and now faces Al-Riyadh, a side that struggle against attackers.

Karim Benzema travels to Al-Shabab in improved scoring form and continues to stand out for bonus-point potential.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains close to essential as Al-Nassr face Al-Okhdood, with the league’s most prolific shooter carrying huge upside.

Alexandre Lacazette leads the line against a defensively weak Al-Nejmeh and remains the focal point of Neom’s attack.

Mateo Retegui also stands out as a strong option this round, with a return to scoring expected under an attack-minded coach like Brendan Rodgers.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Mathieu Patouillet is the cheapest route into the Al Hilal defence with Yassine Bounou away at AFCON.

Koen Casteels offers a strong premium option. He plays at home against Damac in a fixture that suits a clean sheet.

Luis Maximiano has a home match against one of the weakest sides in the league. That puts him firmly in clean-sheet contention.

DEFENDERS

Theo Hernández remains one of the most attacking defenders in the league. Even without a clean sheet, he can deliver points through shots and chances.

João Cancelo costs less than Theo Hernández. He still carries strong haul potential from advanced positions.

Mohammed Al Shamat offers attacking threat and a good clean-sheet chance this week. He should start, although an early substitution remains a risk.

Nawaf Boushal brings upside in the Al Nassr defence. Rotation risk keeps him from being fully secure.

Ahmed Bamasud provides a cheap route into Al Fayha. He plays Al Hazem at home. A clean sheet looks realistic.

MIDFIELDERS

Saïd Benrahma offers value with clear upside. He faces a poor opponent at home.

Salem Al-Dawsari costs more but carries explosive potential. He is nailed in the Al Hilal attack and remains one of the league’s top performers.

João Félix leads all midfielders for points. He looks a level above the competition.

Georginio Wijnaldum offers reliability for Al Ettifaq. He starts every week. He also takes penalties.

Jason plays out of position as a striker. He faces Al Hazem. That makes him a viable punt.

FORWARDS

Cristiano Ronaldo needs little explanation. He dominates shots and goal threat.

Karim Benzema leads the line for Al Ittihad. A strong fixture run begins this round.

Alexandre Lacazette starts every match. He takes penalties. The fixture suits him well.

Mateo Retegui ranks among the league’s elite forwards. He plays Damac at home. Goals look likely.

I also think Moussa Dembele could be an excellent option ahead of the next round.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Koen Casteels stands out as a premium goalkeeper option this round, with a strong home fixture that points toward a clean sheet.

Luis Maximiano benefits from a home match against one of the weakest attacks in the league, putting him firmly in clean-sheet contention.

Marek Rodák combines save volume with clean-sheet potential, making him a well-rounded option between the posts.

DEFENDERS

Theo Hernández offers elite attacking upside from defence and can score heavily even when a clean sheet fails to arrive.

Mohammed Al Shamat provides attacking threat from the back and enters a fixture that suits both defensive and offensive returns.

Nawaf Boushal brings high upside in a strong defensive unit, although rotation remains the main risk.

Roger Ibañez delivers steady points through defensive actions and passing accuracy, with added attacking potential.

Mikel Villanueva poses a threat from set pieces and plays in a fixture where a clean sheet looks realistic.

MIDFIELDERS

Salem Al-Dawsari remains a premium but explosive option, nailed in the attack and capable of decisive returns.

Saïd Benrahma offers strong value this round, facing a defence that continues to show clear weaknesses.

João Félix continues to lead midfield scoring and carries major haul potential in a favourable matchup.

Georginio Wijnaldum provides reliability through secure minutes, penalties, and steady attacking involvement.

Yassine Benzia stands out as a differential after contributing points at both ends of the pitch in recent rounds.

FORWARDS

Moussa Dembélé arrives in form and faces an opponent that struggles to contain attackers.

Alexandre Lacazette offers security of starts and penalty duties in a fixture that suits his skill set.

Mateo Retegui profiles as an elite striker in the league and looks well placed to return in a strong home matchup.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains an essential pick, combining relentless shot volume with elite goal threat in a fixture that suits attacking returns.

Karim Benzema leads the line as his side enter a favourable run of fixtures, with form and bonus-point potential firmly on his side.

