­­­FPL Gameweek 18 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

It’s time to look at some more differentials as Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

We’re only concentrating on FPL picks with an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned players at Sunderland, Fulham and Newcastle United who we think could have an impact on not just the upcoming Gameweek but in the medium term, too.

ENZO LE FEE

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW18-22 fixtures: LEE | MCI | tot | bre | CRY

Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) has emerged as a fresh budget midfield option after some fine recent displays.

The Frenchman offered real quality at the Amex Stadium in Gameweek 17.

He created five chances against Brighton and Hove Albion, the most of any player, and was very unlucky not to come away with an assist.

He went close with a header in the second-half, too.

A versatile player who can operate on either flank or centrally, Le Fee has created 12 chances over the last six Gameweeks, which is bettered by only nine other midfielders.

Above: FPL midfielders sorted by chances created (CC) over the last six Gameweeks

That creativity could consequently give Sunderland the edge against Leeds United on Sunday.

Daniel Farke’s men are unbeaten in four matches but have conceded 17 goals since the start of November, the third-most of any team.

Le Fee, meanwhile, has scored both of Sunderland’s penalties in 2025/26.

He also takes some corners/free-kicks and is averaging 8.8 defensive contributions (DefCon) per 90 minutes, highlighting his various routes to points.

So for those Fantasy managers who need to find a sub-£5.0m midfielder, Le Fee looks worthy of consideration.

One word of warning: one more booking in the next two Gameweeks and he’ll receive a one-match ban.

ANTONEE ROBINSON

FPL ownership: 0.6%

0.6% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW18-22 fixtures: whu | cry | LIV | CHE | lee

After returning from injury in Gameweek 16, Antonee Robinson’s (£4.9m) Fantasy appeal is back on the rise.

The left-back has impressed in his last two matches, reaching the DefCon threshold in both instances, with 23 in total.

He also kept a clean sheet and created two chances against Nottingham Forest on Monday, as well as ranking first among teammates for crosses (four) and second for passes into the penalty box (two).

Robinson’s output in offensive areas of the pitch is undoubtedly the main attraction from a Fantasy perspective.

The US international claimed an assist against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup last week, delivering a pinpoint cross for Sasa Lukic (£4.9m) to head home, and supplied 10 assists in the Premier League last term, the most of any defender.

Robinson’s selection is also with one eye on Gameweek 18 opponents West Ham United being second-bottom for key passes conceded from their right flank since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

His relationship with Kevin (£5.8m) down Fulham’s left side could potentially be key, then.

“A full-back like Robinson can help any winger at this level because the capacity for him to overlap and underlap the winger gives always the winger different type of solutions not just one-on-one moments, but a full-back that is always giving solutions going forward.” – Marco Silva

The quote below adds further optimism and suggests Robinson can be a decent differential option for the festive period, particularly with positional rival Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m) injured.

“After two, three months without playing, he can play 90 minutes against Burnley after three days playing 90 minutes against Newcastle because he’s a great athlete as we all recognise.” – Marco Silva on Antonee Robinson

ANTHONY GORDON

FPL ownership: 3.0%

3.0% Price: £7.3m

£7.3m GW18-22 fixtures: mun | bur | CRY | LEE | wol

Two penalty goals and two assists in the last four Gameweeks mean Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) enters Gameweek 18 in decent form.

Despite the fierce competition for attacking spots at Newcastle United, Gordon has been a starter in each of the last three top-flight matches.

He’s played a key role, too, with five shots and four chances created.

“Chelsea was one of his best games this season. Finding that consistent level in every game, that’s what separates the best players from the others.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Gordon’s minutes admittedly aren’t completely secure, with positional rival Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) the main threat. Even when he starts, substitutions around the 70-minute mark frequently occur.

However, Newcastle’s turnaround times over Christmas/New Year are favourable, boosting Gordon’s appeal.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 7 and looked particularly vulnerable down their right flank on Sunday, with Leny Yoro (£4.3m) poor.

Part of only 3.0% of squads, Gordon can also deliver value over the next five Gameweeks, with further favourable encounters against Burnley, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It means three of Gordon’s next five opponents are all ranked in the bottom six for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC) per 90 minutes this season, as below.