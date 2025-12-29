AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 3: Team Reveals

Gameweek 3 marks the final group stage fixture, where rotation risks increase across the board. With reveals from several experts, we get valuable clarity on expected line-ups ahead of the deadline.

NOTES

One of two transfers for Gameweek 3 will be allocated to remove Mohamed Hany , as he got a red card in the last game. For replacements, I am looking at the strongest teams that are unlikely to rotate, like Morocco, Senegal or Tunisia, and avoiding picking players from Egypt or Nigeria as both teams won their group.

As for the second free transfer, it will depend on the predicted line-ups and if any of my players are at risk of not starting, then I am selling them.

NOTES

After another solid week, I now plan to attack Gameweek 3. Hits aren’t ideal, but I’m happy to be aggressive.

My first move likely sees Noussair Mazraoui make way for Achraf Hakimi , who returns to the line-up for the first time.

My second transfer moves Aïssa Mandi on for Dante, who benefits from an excellent fixture against Comoros.

My third move comes with a hit. I will switch Steven Mukwala to Pierre Landry Kabore to target the Sudan fixture.

NOTES

Before I get into my transfers, a few key points.

As things stand, Egypt and Nigeria have already secured top spot. Heavy rotation looks likely. Victor Osimhen , Ademola Lookman , or Sadio Mané could still start as they chase top scorer or Player of the Tournament honours.

We will see the Group B line-ups before the deadline, which should allow moves toward guaranteed starters from South Africa or Egypt.

Right now, I’m considering moving on Dante and Kamory Doumbia after both missed out on starts last week. I also have doubts over Ismael Saibari starting and don’t love Patson Daka against Morocco, though I’ll likely keep both if no leaks emerge.

My plan is to bring in two players from teams that must win and enter their fixtures as favourites, such as South Africa, DR Congo, Senegal, Morocco, or Mali.

Defence will be crucial, as defenders offer the highest scoring potential in this Fantasy game.

Good luck, everyone.

NOTES

Missing out on one of my original Round 2 targets worked in my favour, and the results followed.

Draws for Morocco and Senegal, along with a defeat for Tunisia, reduce the risk of rotation going into Round 3.

With that in mind, I plan to sell Soufiane Rahimi and Arthur Masuaku .

I'll likely bring in Lassine Sinayoko and Chancel Mbemba.

NOTES

Gameweek 3 could bring chaos across the board, but draws for Senegal and Morocco help limit rotation.

I’ll react once I see the Egypt lineup.

If Mohamed Salah sits on the bench, I’ll move him on for Cédric Bakambu and switch Mohamed Hany to Chancel Mbemba .

I'm also weighing up Victor Osimhen to Lyle Foster for a hit, but that call comes late. Another option is Dante to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

NOTES

Another solid week for me.

The expensive double-up of Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah continues to pay off, with another captaincy return secured early.

and continues to pay off, with another captaincy return secured early. I keep things simple again this week and tidy up the non-starters in my squad.

If Tawande Maswanhise doesn’t start, I’ll switch sideways to Prince Dube on a minimal budget.

I'll also move Dante to Ibrahim to lock in guaranteed minutes.

NOTES