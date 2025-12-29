FPL Gameweek 19: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 19? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: odds based on if the player starts

SUMMARY

The odds struggle to split Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) this week. Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have been the weakest defensive side in the league so far, while Manchester City travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and João Pedro (£7.2m) also feature prominently among the leading options. Chelsea have won just once in their last six league matches, so they head into Gameweek 19 against a porous Bournemouth defence in need of a response.

Sitting between the Chelsea pair is Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m), who comes in with a 64% chance of a return. The Liverpool forward has quickly become one of the most popular picks in the game. After delivering in his latest appearance, a home clash with Leeds United looks like a strong opportunity to build on that Gameweek 18 assist.

Several Newcastle United assets also make the top 10, largely thanks to their fixture against Burnley. The promoted side rank among the poorest in the league across a number of defensive metrics, which brings Nick Woltemade (£7.4m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) firmly into consideration.

Rounding out the top 10 are two players many managers have sold in recent weeks. Both Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) and Igor Thiago (£7.0m) sit on 58% odds. Saka faces an in-form Aston Villa at home, while Thiago leads the Brentford line against a Spurs side that continues to blow hot and cold.