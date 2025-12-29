FPL Gameweek 19 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

It’s time to look at some more differentials as Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

These three players all have an ownership of 5% or less.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

FPL ownership: 4.4%

4.4% Price: £6.6m

£6.6m GW19-23 fixtures: LEE | ful | ars | BUR | bou

With his suspension now behind him, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) is a differential to consider.

The Hungary international offers multiple routes to points, including likely penalties in the absence of Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), corners and free-kicks, as well as open-play threat.

Indeed, Szoboszlai ranks first among Liverpool players for shots and key passes combined since the start of November, with a total of 33.

Above: Liverpool players sorted by shots and key passes combined in Gameweeks 10-18

At the other end of the pitch, he’s picked up defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his 17 starts, with an average of 10.12 DefCons per 90 minutes.

Also key to his appeal is his security of starts. Szoboszlai has started and completed 16 Premier League games in 2025/26, which minimises the rotation risk that is often linked to Liverpool’s other midfielders.

Coming into a very busy period, that reliability is a major plus point.

Should Szoboszlai be required at right-back, it undoubtedly dampens his Fantasy appeal. However, with both Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) and Conor Bradley (£5.0m) now available, it is hoped that Arne Slot will use him in a more advanced midfield position.

Against Leeds United on Thursday, Szoboszlai’s energy and running ability will be key.

Plus, there are some very decent fixtures to follow, with encounters against Fulham (a), Burnley (h) and Bournemouth (a) on the horizon.

IGOR JESUS

FPL ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW19-23 fixtures: EVE | avl | whu | ARS | bre

With Chris Wood (£7.2m) expected to be out for several weeks following knee surgery, Igor Jesus (£5.8m) looks poised for more starts as Nottingham Forest’s number nine.

The Brazilian impressed against Manchester City on Saturday, claiming the assist for Omari Hutchinson’s (£5.4m) equaliser.

And while Premier League goals have proved hard to come by thus far, his underlying stats suggest they aren’t far away.

Since the start of November, Jesus has racked up 30 shots (see image below), the most of any player except Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.1m).

It is also important to mention that Jesus has netted six goals in as many matches in both the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, so it’s fair to say he has quickly found his feet at the City Ground.

“He is doing well. He is learning about the game. He is strong. He plays hard, but he plays fair. The next step is to get more goals, but he is in there and he is hungry to get goals. He is certainly showing what a good all-rounder he is. Now it is just adding goals, which is not as easy as it sounds. But he has scored goals this season and I think he will score more because he does get in the right areas. He has had a couple chalked off, don’t forget – the one at Liverpool, everyone is still scratching their heads at how that was chalked off. It was similar but different at Wolves, so he could have had another couple.” – Sean Dyche on Igor Jesus

Nottingham Forest’s upcoming three-match run is pretty decent. Gameweek 19 opponents Everton have failed to win any of their last three matches, while West Ham United remain in the relegation zone.

Even high-flying Aston Villa have conceded eight times in their last five games, which suggests Jesus could thrive as a budget differential.

He certainly has the profile to lead the line under Dyche, who traditionally isn’t much of a line-up tinkerer, providing additional reassurance for the demanding schedule ahead.

DIOGO DALOT

FPL ownership: 3.4%

3.4% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW19-23 fixtures: WOL | lee | bur | MCI | ars

Manchester United have scored five goals and kept one clean sheet in their last two home matches.

Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) consequently has the potential to deliver points at both ends of the pitch as Wolverhampton Wanderers come to Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Portuguese produced his fourth attacking return in five Gameweeks last time out.

Back in a familiar right-back position, Dalot was later pushed forward into a winger role and really ought to have doubled United’s lead.

Dalot has registered six goal attempts and created as many chances in his last six appearances, and should have plenty of opportunities to bomb down the right flank against a Wolves side that play with wing-backs.

Rob Edwards’ side are also winless across the season, having lost 11 Premier League matches in a row.

United have further strong fixtures against Leeds United and Burnley to follow, so Dalot, whose ownership currently stands at just 3.4%, may be worth considering as a short-term option.

Furthermore, game-time should be assured for Dalot over this period, with three United players away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and defenders Matthijs de Ligt (£4.9m) and Harry Maguire (£4.3m) currently injured.