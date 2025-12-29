AFCON

How are FPL players getting on at AFCON?

29 December 2025 112 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The final round of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage matches are about to take place.

As Matchday 3 kicks off, we take a look at how Premier League players are getting on – and to see if any of them are on track to return early.

WHEN IS AFCON 2025?

AFCON is taking place between Sunday 21 December 2025 and Sunday 18 January 2026.

That covers Gameweeks 17 to 22 in FPL:

AFCON

A group stage exit could see players return as soon as Gameweek 20.

But those making it through to the knockout rounds look set to miss up to five Gameweeks, even if they bow out in the last 16.

Going all the way to the semi-finals means sitting out six Gameweeks, as there’s a third/fourth-place play-off to contest, too.

AFCON 2025: HOW PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS + THEIR COUNTRIES ARE FARING

NationPremier League playersPosition before Matchday 3What needs to happen for them to make the knockout stage?
AlgeriaAit-Nouri (MCI)1st in Group EAlready qualified as group winners.
Burkina FasoOuattara (BRE), Traore (SUN)2nd in Group EA draw or win over Sudan ensures progress. Could still qualify as one of the best 3rd-place teams even with defeat.
CameroonBaleba (BHA), Mbeumo (MUN)2nd in Group FA draw or win over Mozambique ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat.
DR CongoTuanzebe (BUR), Sadiki (SUN), Masuaku (SUN), Wan-Bissaka (WHU)2nd in Group DA draw or win over Botswana ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat.
EgyptSalah (LIV), Marmoush (MCI)1st in Group BAlready qualified as group winners.
Ivory CoastGuessand (AVL), Amad (MUN), Boly (NFO), Sangare (NFO), Agbadou (WOL)1st in Group FA draw or win over Gabon ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat.
MaliBissouma (TOT)2nd in Group AA win over Comoros ensures progress. A draw may even be enough.
MoroccoMazraoui (MUN), Talbi (SUN)1st in Group AA draw or win over Zambia ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat.
MozambiqueReinildo (SUN)3rd in Group FA win over Cameroon ensures progress. Mozambique could finish as one of the best 3rd-place teams even with a draw or loss.
NigeriaOnyeka (BRE), Bassey (FUL), Iwobi (FUL), Chukwueze (FUL)1st in Group CAlready qualified as group winners.
SenegalI Sarr (CRY), Gueye (EVE), Ndiaye (EVE), Diarra (SUN), P Sarr (TOT), Diouf (WHU)1st in Group DA draw or win over Benin ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat.
South AfricaFoster (BUR)2nd in Group BA draw or win against Zimbabwe ensures a 2nd-place finish. South Africa could even lose and qualify in 3rd.
TunisiaHannibal (BUR)2nd in Group CA draw or win against Tanzania ensures a 2nd-place finish. Tunisia could even lose and qualify in 3rd.
ZimbabweChiwera (WOL)4th in Group CA win over South Africa ensures qualification in 2nd if Angola fail to better Zimbabwe’s result. Zimbabwe could also still qualify in 3rd.

Once Matchday 3 is over on New Year’s Eve, we will update this article and look at the revised odds for progress and estimated Gameweek returns.

  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    So from what I can gather, we won't get any helpful team news this GW? Or?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Local press may have some additional insights tomorrow, but it's slim pickings from press conferences.

      Training bib watch?

      Open Controls
  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    G2g?

    Kelleher
    O’Reilly Hall KLP
    Saka Foden Cunha Gomez
    Haaland(TC) Ekitike Thiago

    Petrovic Tavernier VanHecke Andersen

    Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Cunha Verbruggen in for Semenyo and Raya -4

    verbruggen
    O’Reilly Chalobah Guehi

    Wilson Saka Foden Cunha Roger’s

    Haaland Ekitika

    Dubravka Timber Alderete Gulu

    Anything to change?

    Open Controls
  4. Dean1980
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best GK on BB this week ?

    A) John
    B) Dubravka

    Open Controls
  5. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    So annoyed with Timber injury. Probably selling for Gabriel just after finally getting him last GW.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Stick

      Think Timber had a knock and will be back.

      If Villa score it will probably be similar points so I'd be inclined to wait a few days for more info

      3 games in 9/10 days.

      Unless you are getting Gabriel for out and out goal threat?

      And you have spare FTs.

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Raya
    Chalabah O'Reilly Heaven
    Saka Cunha Foden Semenyo BrunoG
    Haaland Ekitiké

    Dúbravka Van Hecke Mukiele Guiu

    Easy roll?

    Just 1 FT and barely any £ to spend.

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  7. Skout
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Timber to Gabriel? 1FT, 0.3itb

    Dubravka
    Timber O’Reilly Thiaw
    Saka Cunha Foden Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    Petrovic Stach Rodon Reinildo

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  8. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just toying around on FH trying to see how far my budget goes:

    John (Dub)
    Hall Dalot Dorgu (Ekdal Gudmunsson)
    Palmer Saka Foden Wirtz Cunha
    Haaland Ekitike (Guiu)

    Bench a little thin for a midweek GW and double united def not filling me with confidence so will probably end up dropping Saka/Palmer for Cherki to spread funds to the keeper and defence, but I am half-tempted to stick. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks fine!

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd probably get DCL as first sub on FH.

      Guiu is just a dead spot at the moment.

      I'd have Saka, but with Palmer there's compromises to be made.

      Open Controls
  9. Boz
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need to start one bench one. Start,

    A) Timber
    B) Thiago

    Open Controls
  10. Weasel51
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    A)Raya v Villa

    B)Sanchez v Bournemouth

    Open Controls
  11. Dean1980
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Van Hecke or De Cuyper for this week ?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Van Hecke, far from a guarantee that De Cuyper starts

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      VH

      Open Controls
    3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have Van Hecke so probably cursed him

      Open Controls
  12. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Eugh, what to do with this horrible lot:

    Raya (Dubravs)
    O'Reilly, Van Hecke, Gabriel (Rodon*, Richards*)
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Mount* (King)
    Tiago, Haaland, Ekitike

    Injuries (Rodon, Richards and Mount) and non-players (King and maybe even Gabriel?)... 1 FT and 1.5m ITB... what to do:
    A: Mount to Neto (or someone else for up to 7.4?)
    B: Mount and Richards to Semenyo and Alderete for -4
    C: Mount and Richards to Cunha and Heaven for -4

    Seems a waste taking a -4 for someone who is gonna be a bench player and just to get a decent midfielder for 1 week

    Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start one

    a) Timber (h) to Villa

    b) Hincapié (h) to Villa

    c) Andersen @ Palace

    Open Controls
    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Timber (and if he doesn't start, then Andersen 1st sub)

      Open Controls
  14. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    what are some good one offs for a GW 19 FH?
    Palmer a good choice? Foden (already have) or take chance (and save budget) on Cherki? what NEW players are best? thanks!

    Open Controls
  15. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    The bad thing about a good bench boost is that you are stuck with benching dilemmas until you get to restructure your team.

    Open Controls
  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Thiago (h) to Spurs ahead of one of these?

    Rogers @ Arsenal

    Semenyo @ Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Ahead of Rogers

      Open Controls

