How are FPL players getting on at AFCON?

The final round of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage matches are about to take place.

As Matchday 3 kicks off, we take a look at how Premier League players are getting on – and to see if any of them are on track to return early.

WHEN IS AFCON 2025?

AFCON is taking place between Sunday 21 December 2025 and Sunday 18 January 2026.

That covers Gameweeks 17 to 22 in FPL:

A group stage exit could see players return as soon as Gameweek 20.

But those making it through to the knockout rounds look set to miss up to five Gameweeks, even if they bow out in the last 16.

Going all the way to the semi-finals means sitting out six Gameweeks, as there’s a third/fourth-place play-off to contest, too.

AFCON 2025: HOW PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS + THEIR COUNTRIES ARE FARING

Nation Premier League players Position before Matchday 3 What needs to happen for them to make the knockout stage? Algeria Ait-Nouri (MCI) 1st in Group E Already qualified as group winners. Burkina Faso Ouattara (BRE), Traore (SUN) 2nd in Group E A draw or win over Sudan ensures progress. Could still qualify as one of the best 3rd-place teams even with defeat. Cameroon Baleba (BHA), Mbeumo (MUN) 2nd in Group F A draw or win over Mozambique ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat. DR Congo Tuanzebe (BUR), Sadiki (SUN), Masuaku (SUN), Wan-Bissaka (WHU) 2nd in Group D A draw or win over Botswana ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat. Egypt Salah (LIV), Marmoush (MCI) 1st in Group B Already qualified as group winners. Ivory Coast Guessand (AVL), Amad (MUN), Boly (NFO), Sangare (NFO), Agbadou (WOL) 1st in Group F A draw or win over Gabon ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat. Mali Bissouma (TOT) 2nd in Group A A win over Comoros ensures progress. A draw may even be enough. Morocco Mazraoui (MUN), Talbi (SUN) 1st in Group A A draw or win over Zambia ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat. Mozambique Reinildo (SUN) 3rd in Group F A win over Cameroon ensures progress. Mozambique could finish as one of the best 3rd-place teams even with a draw or loss. Nigeria Onyeka (BRE), Bassey (FUL), Iwobi (FUL), Chukwueze (FUL) 1st in Group C Already qualified as group winners. Senegal I Sarr (CRY), Gueye (EVE), Ndiaye (EVE), Diarra (SUN), P Sarr (TOT), Diouf (WHU) 1st in Group D A draw or win over Benin ensures progress. They will likely qualify even with a defeat. South Africa Foster (BUR) 2nd in Group B A draw or win against Zimbabwe ensures a 2nd-place finish. South Africa could even lose and qualify in 3rd. Tunisia Hannibal (BUR) 2nd in Group C A draw or win against Tanzania ensures a 2nd-place finish. Tunisia could even lose and qualify in 3rd. Zimbabwe Chiwera (WOL) 4th in Group C A win over South Africa ensures qualification in 2nd if Angola fail to better Zimbabwe’s result. Zimbabwe could also still qualify in 3rd.

Once Matchday 3 is over on New Year’s Eve, we will update this article and look at the revised odds for progress and estimated Gameweek returns.