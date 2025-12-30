In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks. The upcoming round sees all 72 teams play twice.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 23

﻿ JACK MERLIN DANNY DAN GK Christian Walton Kelle Roos Kelle Roos Michael Cooper GK Kelle Roos Aynsley Pears Cieran Slicker Kelle Roos GK Aynsley Pears Christian Walton Michael Cooper Christian Walton DEF Omar Sowunmi Omar Sowunmi Omar Sowunmi Adebola Oluwo DEF Adebola Oluwo Jimmy Dunne Adebola Oluwo Omar Sowunmi DEF Leif Davis Adebola Oluwo Adam Senior Matty Platt MID Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing MID Anis Mehmeti Todd Cantwell Anis Mehmeti Anis Mehmeti MID Imran Louza Scott Twine Charlie Whittaker Todd Cantwell FWD Michael Cheek Michael Cheek Michael Cheek Rumarn Burrell FWD Rumarn Burrell Rumarn Burrell Aaron Drinan Daniel Udoh FWD Daniel Udoh Aaron Drinan Rumarn Burrell Michael Cheek CLUB Stevenage Bromley Bromley Bromley CLUB Notts County Notts County Notts County Swindon Town CLUB Ipswich Town Ipswich Town Swindon Town Notts County CLUB Swindon Town Swindon Town Stevenage Ipswich Town

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton continues to look like a strong option this week if he keeps his place. He has two favourable fixtures against sides that create very little, which puts clean sheets firmly in play.

Kelle Roos also benefits from a kind schedule, facing teams that struggle going forward, so shutout potential looks strong.

Aynsley Pears sits in a similar bracket and remains a reliable option between the posts.

DEFENDERS

Omar Sowunmi stands out as an excellent pick this week, much like Adebola Oluwo. Both offer reliable bonus potential, carry a clear goal threat, and benefit from strong clean-sheet odds.

If fit, Leif Davis adds further upside thanks to his attacking involvement, alongside solid defensive prospects.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing shapes up as a top pick, with two home fixtures against manageable opposition making him a strong option.

Imran Louza offers reliability through set-piece involvement and steady points, allowing him to tick over nicely.

Anis Mehmeti also carries upside, supported by two encouraging attacking fixtures.

FORWARDS

Michael Cheek comes into the round in good form and faces struggling opposition, giving him the ceiling to deliver a big return.

Rumarn Burrell also appeals, with decent fixtures and strong attacking promise. Daniel Udoh rounds things off as another forward option, backed by favourable attacking matchups.

TEAM PICKS

Stevenage, Notts County, Ipswich Town, and Swindon Town all rate highly as team picks this week and carry significant upside across their double fixtures.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Kelle Roos has two excellent home fixtures this week and shapes up as a very solid option.

Cieran Slicker also plays both matches at home and has a strong chance to add to his clean-sheet tally.

Michael Cooper is another goalkeeper I like this week, with two home games and a strong record of limiting goals conceded on his own ground.

DEFENDERS

Omar Sowunmi has two attractive home fixtures and offers multiple routes to points through goal threat and clearances, with a strong chance of returning clean sheets.

Adebola Oluwo has been rock solid throughout the season and comes into the round off the back of two clean sheets. He now faces two sides that struggle for goals.

Adam Senior stands out as an interesting differential after a huge 15-point haul last Gameweek, which has taken him to the top of the defender scoring charts.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing averages eight points per match, has 11 goal contributions this season, and remains on penalties, making him an excellent option with two home fixtures.

Anis Mehmeti has already registered 15 goals and assists this campaign and continues to act as Bristol City’s main attacking outlet, with two very favourable home games ahead.

Charlie Whitaker has impressed recently with goals, assists, and defensive contributions, and looks well placed to continue that form against struggling opposition.

FORWARDS

Michael Cheek comes into the round after scoring a hat-trick and feels close to essential. Two strong home fixtures make him a lock in my side.

Aaron Drinan returns from suspension and looks ready to get back among the goals, having already scored 11 times this season.

Rumarn Burrell has 13 goal contributions to his name and now faces two excellent home fixtures where he carries real haul potential.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley and Notts County both have two favourable home fixtures and look well placed to push for maximum points.

Swindon Town also appeal, given their strong form and matchups against two struggling sides.

Finally, Stevenage catch the eye after a tidy season so far and fixtures against teams that concede plenty of goals.

DAN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My first goalkeeper is Michael Cooper. With two home fixtures this week, I like his chances of delivering points, especially with Sheffield United showing solid home form recently.

My second choice is Kelle Roos. Notts County have two strong home fixtures, which makes him a reliable option between the sticks.

My final goalkeeper is Christian Walton. Ipswich Town face two favourable opponents for clean-sheet potential and come into the round off the back of consecutive away clean sheets, highlighting their defensive solidity.

DEFENDERS

My first defensive pick is Omar Sowunmi. He has two excellent home fixtures, offers goal threat alongside clearance points, and carries a strong chance of returning clean sheets.

Adebola Oluwo is my second defender. Salford City recorded two clean sheets last Gameweek and now face two sides that struggle in attack, making this another appealing week for him.

Matty Platt completes the defence. Notts County have two favourable home fixtures and have looked solid defensively, which makes him a sensible selection.

MIDFIELDERS

My first midfield pick is Lewis Wing. The Reading midfielder averages eight points per game, has 11 goal contributions this season, and remains on penalties. With two home matches in this double Gameweek, he stands out as an excellent all-round option.

Anis Mehmeti is next. He has recorded 15 goals and assists this campaign and faces two very appealing home fixtures, while continuing to act as the main attacking outlet for his side.

My third midfielder is Todd Cantwell. Blackburn Rovers also enjoy two good home fixtures, and Cantwell remains central to their attack. From a Fantasy perspective, he offers points through goals, assists, interceptions, and penalty duties, making him a strong pick this week.

FORWARDS

My first forward is Michael Cheek. After scoring a hat-trick in Double Gameweek 22, he now has two strong home fixtures and feels close to a must-pick.

Rumarn Burrell is my second forward. He already has 13 goal contributions this season and faces two excellent home matches where he carries real haul potential.

My final forward is Daniel Udoh. The Salford striker has produced two goals and one assist across his last four appearances, and his team’s upcoming fixtures only add to his appeal.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley and Notts County headline my team picks this week, with both enjoying two favourable home fixtures and strong chances of picking up maximum points.

Swindon Town also appeal, given their recent form and fixtures against struggling opposition.

My final team pick is Ipswich Town, who face two beatable sides and appear to be finding rhythm. Their defensive solidity, combined with growing attacking confidence, makes them a well-rounded option for the round ahead.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Kelle Roos remains a reliable starter who consistently picks up save points. Notts County also benefit from favourable fixtures this round, which boosts his clean-sheet potential.

Aynsley Pears has two home matches against Wrexham and Charlton, with his defence in excellent shape after recording three consecutive clean sheets.

Christian Walton completes the goalkeeper options, with Ipswich Town’s defence looking outstanding at the moment. With Leif Davis currently ill, Walton offers the most straightforward route into that elite defensive unit.

DEFENDERS

Omar Sowunmi continues to impress, having scored six goals in 20 matches. Bromley remain highly effective from Ben Pinnock’s deliveries, and Sowunmi combines clean-sheet potential with strong involvement in aerial duels, clearances, and blocks.

Jimmy Dunne provides an attacking option from the back for QPR, with favourable fixtures and a threat from set pieces and overlapping runs, alongside points from tackles and interceptions.

Adebola Oluwo is another standout, offering serious goal threat from set pieces while also delivering steady returns through clean sheets, clearances, blocks, and tackles.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing remains on penalties and some set pieces, but much of his value comes from interceptions, key passes, and long-range efforts. With favourable fixtures ahead, he has several routes to points.

Todd Cantwell operates as his side’s first-choice penalty taker and offers creativity and directness in attack, supported by a kind run of fixtures.

Scott Twine takes the majority of set pieces and remains a constant shooting threat, giving him a high ceiling and multiple ways to deliver returns this round.

FORWARDS

Michael Cheek comes into the round after scoring a hat-trick, plays 90 minutes regularly, takes penalties, and remains the focal point of his team’s attack.

Rumarn Burrell is another 90-minute player and one of the breakout performers of the season, with the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday standing out as one to target.

Aaron Drinan returns from suspension and should lead the line for Swindon Town, with potential penalty duties if Charlie Palmer is absent, adding to his goal threat.

TEAM PICKS

My club picks this week are Bromley, Notts County, Ipswich Town, and Swindon Town. All four sides benefit from favourable fixtures in this round, offering strong potential for both defensive returns and attacking points, and making them well placed to maximise Fantasy output.