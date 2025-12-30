FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 19

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers usually offer very little attacking threat, so our focus should be on clean sheet potential. With that mind, we could look to Manchester United’s Senne Lammens. Although not exactly consistent defensively, Ruben Amorim’s men come up against Wolverhampton next up, the worst attacking unit in the league.

Newcastle are another team who could be popular for Challengers this week. A match against second from bottom Burnley, a team struggling in front of goal, could see, whoever starts between Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale, keep a shutout.

There are several other alternatives though, including Arsenal’s David Raya who faces Aston Villa, Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson for his home clash with Fulham, and Nottingham Forest’s John Victor for his home fixture versus Everton.

DEFENDERS

If you’re looking for attacking threat, then look no further than Reece James. Whilst Chelsea have been hit and miss this season in terms of clean sheets, a home fixture against Bournemouth could be a good opportunity. James has also produced more big chances and assists than any other defender this season, offering multiple routes to points this week.

Patrick Dorgu is another player who could make the cut for Challengers. The one-player-per-team limit could mean having to make a difficult decision this week, and Dorgu, who recently played out-of-position and scored, will be centre of that, ahead of his match against rock-bottom Wolves.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, Arsenal’s Gabriel, and Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong, ahead of his match against Leeds United, are fantastic alternatives.

MIDFIELDERS

Facing the worst defence in the league makes the Manchester United attack one of the most appealing heading into the new round. Their standout appears to be Matheus Cunha, who could well punish his former side this week. Challengers could also consider Cunha for the captaincy armband.

Leeds United have been hit and miss at the back, so looking to someone like Florian Wirtz this week feels like a safe bet. The German heads into his Gameweek 19 clash off the back of scoring his first goal of the season last time out.

Bournemouth’s recent defensive struggles paint a huge target on their backs when considering teams to target. Chelsea have lacked consistency as of late, but they continue to score goals, so taking both into account, penalty taker Cole Palmer could be another consideration.

Challengers should also consider Anthony Gordon of Newcastle, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki up against Sunderland.

FORWARDS

Burnley continue to post poor defensive data, which could present a significant opportunity for Newcastle attackers this week. Spearheading Eddie Howe’s frontline should be Nick Woltemade, who could punish the poor promoted side.

Manchester City have scored more goals against any other side this season, so even against Sunderland, Pep Guardiola’s men could have joy. One of several attackers who could benefit is, of course, penalty taker Erling Haaland, who will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet after failing to do so last time out.

Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko and Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike should also be considered as brilliant options.

TEAM REVEAL

This weeks Challenge is about goals and assists, so I have basically prioritised the best attacker from each side with a good fixture.

Cunha and Haaland are shoo-ins this week, so they will battle it out for captaincy. I want to be aggressive and go for Cunha, but Haaland’s captaincy ownership will likely be wild in Challenge this week.

I’m between Ekitike or Wirtz and Gordon or Woltemade. If Gordon doesn’t start, then I’ll go for Woltemade, which could then force me towards Wirtz.

After picking my players from the standout teams, James and Raya are the leading contenders for the remaining spots.

