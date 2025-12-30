FPL Gameweek 19 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider

Gameweek 19 represents the final chance to use the first Free Hit chip in Fantasy Premier League.

With that in mind, we’ve put together three Free Hit drafts that stand out as strong options ahead of the deadline, created on PlanFPL.

WHY FREE HIT?

Firstly, and as highlighted above, Gameweek 19 represents the final opportunity for FPL managers to use their first Free Hit chip. Managers who are comfortable with their squads may choose to let it go unused, but for those who are not, this is the moment to activate it.

Liverpool carry clear appeal for those looking to capitalise on their recent form. At the time of writing, Arne Slot and his side arrive unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and now face a Leeds United team that has shown inconsistency this season.

While many FPL managers have already moved for Florian Wirtz (£8.1m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9m), not everyone has had the flexibility to own both ahead of Gameweek 19. A Free Hit offers the opportunity to combine the pair for this round.

The chip also allows managers to differentiate in defence. Rather than persisting with Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), whose returns have been limited, Free Hit users could pivot towards Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m), who offers greater attacking potential from the back.

Manchester United are another side FPL managers may target this week. Ruben Amorim’s squad remains without key attackers Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m). As a result, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) stands out, especially given his role as a likely penalty taker.

Some managers may also consider Patrick Dorgu (£4.1m). He played out of position on the wing and scored in his previous appearance. Alongside him, Benjamin Šeško (£7.2m) could offer upside ahead of a home clash with bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Recent inconsistency has cooled interest in Newcastle United assets. However, a trip to Turf Moor brings them back into focus. Defensive options such Malick Thiaw (£5m) and Lewis Hall (£5.2m) are worth consideration. Hall came close to scoring last time out.

Further forward, minutes and output have improved. That keeps Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) firmly on the radar. Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) also appeals as an alternative.

Elsewhere, several fixtures stand out. Brighton & Hove Albion travel to West Ham United. Crystal Palace host Fulham. Both matchups offer potential.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) is another interesting option. Chelsea face Bournemouth, who kept just one clean sheet across an eight-match run before Gameweek 18. With ownership below 12%, Palmer offers strong differential value – if you’re sure he starts.

Finally, avoiding Arsenal assets could boost a Free Hit’s appeal. Aston Villa arrive in strong form under Unai Emery. They also beat Arsenal in the reverse fixture. Moving away from Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), Jurrien Timber (£6.5m), and David Raya (£6.0m) allows funds to be redistributed elsewhere.

GAMEWEEK 19 FREE HIT DRAFTS

Our Gameweek 19 Scout Picks are essentially a Free Hit, so that’s a good place to start.

That’s all put together on a £100.0m budget, however, so here are some alternatives for those with a bit more team value to play with.

HOME ADVANTAGE

Playing at home often provides a clear advantage, and the draft below reflects many of the key points already highlighted.

Only two sides have recorded more clean sheets than Chelsea, which puts Robert Sánchez (£4.9m) firmly in the conversation. He is joined by Dorgu and van Dijk, along with Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m), who continues to offer strong defensive contributions for Crystal Palace.

Cunha and Wirtz look close to essential in most drafts given the difficulty of their upcoming fixtures. Palmer could also deliver significant upside against a Bournemouth defence that has shown inconsistency. Declan Rice (£7.2m) offers a route into the Arsenal attack ahead of their home meeting with Aston Villa.

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) remains a constant inclusion and once again features prominently. He is joined by Ekitike, who is difficult to ignore given the fixture. Also playing at home is Igor Thiago (£7.0m). The Brentford penalty taker has lost favour among some managers but still carries clear potential this week.

PLAYING THE ODDS

This draft leans heavily on bookmaker odds, so the Newcastle United triple-up comes as no surprise. Burnley rank among the league’s weakest sides statistically, which makes covering the defence with Hall and doubling up in attack with Gordon and Woltemade a logical move.

The bookmakers also continue to favour Manchester City, even against a Sunderland side that has impressed this season. For that reason, Rayan Cherki (£6.7m) features in midfield, alongside Neco O’Reilly (£5.3m) in defence. The latter offers both clean-sheet potential and attacking upside.

We also kept players like Cunha, Wirtz, and Ekitike who should arguably make most drafts.

DIFFERENTIALS

Moving away from the template can be appealing, particularly for managers looking to gain rank.

Chelsea’ Sanchez makes the cut, along with Dorgu and Frimpong. He is joined by Joško Gvardiol (£6.0m), with all four assets coming in with low ownership.

Midfield also sees a few changes. Cunha and Bruno Guimarães (£7m) remain under 15% ownership and both face two of the weakest defences in the league.

To support Cunha in attack, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) offers a viable punt. The same applies to Cherki, who provides a cheaper route into the Manchester City attack compared to the more popular Foden.

Up front, Haaland and Ekitike carry too much upside to ignore. A potential differential comes in the form of Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m). His joint-biggest score of the season came in the reverse fixture against Brighton.